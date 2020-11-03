A title-winning run sees John Millman return to the world's top 40 in the latest rankings.

Melbourne, Australia, 3 November 2020 | tennis.com.au

Men’s singles

John Millman is now Australia’s second highest-ranked man, overtaking Nick Kyrgios in the latest ATP Tour men’s singles rankings.

After winning his first ATP title in Nur-Sultan, Millman rose seven places to world No.38.

It is the 31-year-old Millman’s highest ranking since February 2019.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Alex de Minaur No.25 0 John Millman No.38 +7 Nick Kyrgios No.45 -1 Jordan Thompson No.61 -1 James Duckworth No.100 -3 Alexei Popyrin No.110 -1 Christopher O’Connell No.117 -1 Marc Polmans No.119 -1 Alex Bolt No.165 -1 Aleksandar Vukic No.186 -1

Women’s singles

Australia’s Ash Barty is spending her 48th week atop of the WTA Tour singles rankings.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Ash Barty No.1 0 Ajla Tomljanovic No.67 0 Sam Stosur No.111 -2 Astra Sharma No.127 -1 Maddison Inglis No.128 -1 Lizette Cabrera No.139 -1 Priscilla Hon No.145 0 Arina Rodionova No.166 0 Destanee Aiava No.213 0 Ellen Perez No.231 0

Men’s doubles

Luke Saville and Max Purcell are both at career-highs in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings.

Saville improved one place to No.37, with Purcell rising three spots to No.38 after reaching an ATP final in Nur-Sultan last week.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move John Peers No.27 -1 Luke Saville No.37 +1 Max Purcell No.38 +3 Alex de Minaur No.59 0 Matt Reid No.92 0 John-Patrick Smith No.103 0 Matthew Ebden No.114 0 Marc Polmans No.125 0 Scott Puodziunas No.191 -1 James Duckworth No.206 0

Women’s doubles

Ash Barty remains Australia’s top-ranked doubles player at No.14.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Ash Barty No.14 0 Sam Stosur No.31 0 Ellen Perez No.47 0 Storm Sanders No.64 0 Arina Rodionova No.68 0 Monique Adamczak No.78 0 Astra Sharma No.113 -1 Jessica Moore No.119 -1 Ajla Tomljanovic No.124 -1 Alison Bai No.155 0

