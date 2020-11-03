Leagues Schools Clubs Coaches Tournaments States Australian Open
Melbourne, Australia, 3 November 2020

Men’s singles

John Millman is now Australia’s second highest-ranked man, overtaking Nick Kyrgios in the latest ATP Tour men’s singles rankings.

After winning his first ATP title in Nur-Sultan, Millman rose seven places to world No.38.

It is the 31-year-old Millman’s highest ranking since February 2019.

AUSSIE TOP 10
Player Rank Move
Alex de Minaur No.25 0
John Millman No.38 +7
Nick Kyrgios No.45 -1
Jordan Thompson No.61 -1
James Duckworth No.100 -3
Alexei Popyrin No.110 -1
Christopher O’Connell No.117 -1
Marc Polmans No.119 -1
Alex Bolt No.165 -1
Aleksandar Vukic No.186 -1
Women’s singles

Australia’s Ash Barty is spending her 48th week atop of the WTA Tour singles rankings.

AUSSIE TOP 10
Player Rank Move
Ash Barty No.1 0
Ajla Tomljanovic No.67 0
Sam Stosur No.111 -2
Astra Sharma No.127 -1
Maddison Inglis No.128 -1
Lizette Cabrera No.139 -1
Priscilla Hon No.145 0
Arina Rodionova No.166 0
Destanee Aiava No.213 0
Ellen Perez No.231 0
Men’s doubles

Luke Saville and Max Purcell are both at career-highs in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings.

Saville improved one place to No.37, with Purcell rising three spots to No.38 after reaching an ATP final in Nur-Sultan last week.

AUSSIE TOP 10
Player Rank Move
John Peers No.27 -1
Luke Saville No.37 +1
Max Purcell No.38 +3
Alex de Minaur No.59 0
Matt Reid No.92 0
John-Patrick Smith No.103 0
Matthew Ebden No.114 0
Marc Polmans No.125 0
Scott Puodziunas No.191 -1
James Duckworth No.206 0
Women’s doubles

Ash Barty remains Australia’s top-ranked doubles player at No.14.

AUSSIE TOP 10
Player Rank Move
Ash Barty No.14 0
Sam Stosur No.31 0
Ellen Perez No.47 0
Storm Sanders No.64 0
Arina Rodionova No.68 0
Monique Adamczak No.78 0
Astra Sharma No.113 -1
Jessica Moore No.119 -1
Ajla Tomljanovic No.124 -1
Alison Bai No.155 0

