Ranking movers: Millman overtakes Kyrgios
A title-winning run sees John Millman return to the world's top 40 in the latest rankings.
Melbourne, Australia, 3 November 2020 | tennis.com.au
John Millman is now Australia’s second highest-ranked man, overtaking Nick Kyrgios in the latest ATP Tour men’s singles rankings.
After winning his first ATP title in Nur-Sultan, Millman rose seven places to world No.38.
It is the 31-year-old Millman’s highest ranking since February 2019.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Rank
|Move
|Alex de Minaur
|No.25
|0
|John Millman
|No.38
|+7
|Nick Kyrgios
|No.45
|-1
|Jordan Thompson
|No.61
|-1
|James Duckworth
|No.100
|-3
|Alexei Popyrin
|No.110
|-1
|Christopher O’Connell
|No.117
|-1
|Marc Polmans
|No.119
|-1
|Alex Bolt
|No.165
|-1
|Aleksandar Vukic
|No.186
|-1
Australia’s Ash Barty is spending her 48th week atop of the WTA Tour singles rankings.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Rank
|Move
|Ash Barty
|No.1
|0
|Ajla Tomljanovic
|No.67
|0
|Sam Stosur
|No.111
|-2
|Astra Sharma
|No.127
|-1
|Maddison Inglis
|No.128
|-1
|Lizette Cabrera
|No.139
|-1
|Priscilla Hon
|No.145
|0
|Arina Rodionova
|No.166
|0
|Destanee Aiava
|No.213
|0
|Ellen Perez
|No.231
|0
Luke Saville and Max Purcell are both at career-highs in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings.
Saville improved one place to No.37, with Purcell rising three spots to No.38 after reaching an ATP final in Nur-Sultan last week.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Rank
|Move
|John Peers
|No.27
|-1
|Luke Saville
|No.37
|+1
|Max Purcell
|No.38
|+3
|Alex de Minaur
|No.59
|0
|Matt Reid
|No.92
|0
|John-Patrick Smith
|No.103
|0
|Matthew Ebden
|No.114
|0
|Marc Polmans
|No.125
|0
|Scott Puodziunas
|No.191
|-1
|James Duckworth
|No.206
|0
Ash Barty remains Australia’s top-ranked doubles player at No.14.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Rank
|Move
|Ash Barty
|No.14
|0
|Sam Stosur
|No.31
|0
|Ellen Perez
|No.47
|0
|Storm Sanders
|No.64
|0
|Arina Rodionova
|No.68
|0
|Monique Adamczak
|No.78
|0
|Astra Sharma
|No.113
|-1
|Jessica Moore
|No.119
|-1
|Ajla Tomljanovic
|No.124
|-1
|Alison Bai
|No.155
|0
