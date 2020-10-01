Leagues Schools Clubs Coaches Tournaments States Australian Open
Paris, France, 1 October 2020

All eyes are on Paris this week, where the final Grand Slam tournament of the season is being played.

For the first time in 17 years, Sam Stosur isn’t there. The four-time Roland Garros semifinalist is enjoying maternity leave in Melbourne, where she’s getting a true fan experience of late nights in front of the television cheering on our Aussie players:

Let’s been plenty to celebrate too …

Aleksandar Vukic earned a Grand Slam debut through qualifying:

View this post on Instagram

@rolandgarros main draw 🔜

A post shared by @ aleks.vukic on

Marc Polmans scored the biggest win of his career, upsetting world No.38-ranked Frenchman Ugo Humbert in the first round:

Astra Sharma recorded her best Grand Slam win too:

Maddison Inglis enjoyed her main draw debut:

Luke Saville and Max Purcell also got to play at Roland Garros for the first time:

Daria Gavrilova made a winning Grand Slam return, which she happily celebrated with fellow Aussie Ellen Perez:

Daria Gavrilova did it in style too:

Meanwhile, world No.1 Dylan Alcott is lining up new doubles partners:

John Peers is in top form on the doubles court, scooping his 22nd career ATP title earlier this week:

Priscilla Hon is at home in Australia rehabbing a hip injury:

View this post on Instagram

Rehab all day everyday #gettingthere

A post shared by Priscilla Hon (@priscilla_hon) on

Nick Kyrgios suited up in Canberra:

View this post on Instagram

Rare times

A post shared by Nick Kyrgios (@k1ngkyrg1os) on

And ICYMI, two former Roland Garros doubles champions Casey Dellacqua and Todd Woodbridge served up the latest tennis news in their weekly Headline Hits social show:

Don’t forget, the court is calling! Join in the fun, hire a court today and take advantage of the many healthy benefits of tennis.

