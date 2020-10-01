What have Australia's top-ranked players been up to? We've collated tweets and posts from this week to keep fans up to date.

All eyes are on Paris this week, where the final Grand Slam tournament of the season is being played.

For the first time in 17 years, Sam Stosur isn’t there. The four-time Roland Garros semifinalist is enjoying maternity leave in Melbourne, where she’s getting a true fan experience of late nights in front of the television cheering on our Aussie players:

Lots of action on day 1 @rolandgarros Good luck to all the Aussies 🇦🇺 💪🏻🎾🧡 🇫🇷 — Samantha Stosur (@bambamsam30) September 27, 2020

Let’s been plenty to celebrate too …

Aleksandar Vukic earned a Grand Slam debut through qualifying:

Marc Polmans scored the biggest win of his career, upsetting world No.38-ranked Frenchman Ugo Humbert in the first round:

Astra Sharma recorded her best Grand Slam win too:

Maddison Inglis enjoyed her main draw debut:

Luke Saville and Max Purcell also got to play at Roland Garros for the first time:

Daria Gavrilova made a winning Grand Slam return, which she happily celebrated with fellow Aussie Ellen Perez:

Anyone else agree this should be @Daria_gav post match on court celebrations from now on? #Fromthetopmakeitdrop pic.twitter.com/vZKVr7UGhI — Ellen Perez (@EllenPerez95) September 27, 2020

Daria Gavrilova did it in style too:

Serena copied my outfit 😂 pic.twitter.com/bvNnib4bDi — Daria Gavrilova (@Daria_gav) September 28, 2020

Meanwhile, world No.1 Dylan Alcott is lining up new doubles partners:

Let’s play some mixed doubles Kiki! https://t.co/NLaUmxZv4A — Dylan Alcott (@DylanAlcott) September 30, 2020

John Peers is in top form on the doubles court, scooping his 22nd career ATP title earlier this week:

Priscilla Hon is at home in Australia rehabbing a hip injury:

Nick Kyrgios suited up in Canberra:

And ICYMI, two former Roland Garros doubles champions Casey Dellacqua and Todd Woodbridge served up the latest tennis news in their weekly Headline Hits social show:

