The final Grand Slam tournament for 2020 begins in Paris in Sunday, with nine Australians competing in the singles draws.

Paris, France, 25 September 2020 | Leigh Rogers

The draws are set for Roland Garros 2020 – and there are some mixed fortunes for our Aussie players …

Men’s singles

Alex de Minaur, Australia’s top-ranked man, begins his Roland Garros campaign against a qualifier. His opponent will be known after qualifiers are placed in the draw tomorrow.

Paris continues to prove a challenge for John Millman, with the 31-year-old drawing a seeded opponent in the opening round for a fifth consecutive year. The world No.43-ranked Millman faces No.17-seeded Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta, who boasts a 2-1 win-loss record against the Australian.

Aleksandar Vukic will make his Grand Slam debut in Paris, earning his place in the draw through qualifying.

Australian player Rank Opponent Rank [25] Alex de Minaur (AUS) No.27 v Qualifier John Millman (AUS) No.43 v [17] Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) No.18 Jordan Thompson (AUS) No.54 v Radu Albot (MDA) No.79 James Duckworth (AUS) No.90 v Tommy Paul (USA) No.59 Alexei Popyrin (AUS) No.108 v Lloyd Harris (RSA) No.96 [Q] Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) No.190 v TBC

Women’s singles

The draw has not been kind to the Australian women, with all three players facing seeded opponents in the opening round.

Tomljanovic, the top-ranked Australian woman in the draw, takes on Maria Sakkari in the first round. The No.20-seeded Greek player won their only previous career meeting, which was in 2017.

Gavrilova, who has entered the draw with a protected ranking of No.104 in her return from injury, faces big-hitting Ukrainian Dayana Yastremska.

Inglis, who is making her Roland Garros main draw debut, plays No.27-seeded Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova.

World No.1 Ash Barty has chosen not to defend her title.

Australian player Rank Opponent Rank Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) No.64 v [20] Maria Sakkari (GRE) No.24 Maddison Inglis (AUS) No.124 v [27] Ekaterina Alexandrova (RUS) No.31 Daria Gavrilova (AUS) No.785 v [24] Dayana Yastremska (UKR) No.28

