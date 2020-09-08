Ash Barty will not defend her Roland Garros title later this month, choosing to remain in Australia due to health and safety concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brisbane, Australia, 8 September 2020 | tennis.com.au

World No.1 Ash Barty will not return to the tour this year.

Barty has withdrawn from clay court events in Italy and France later this month, choosing not to defend her Roland Garros title. The rescheduled Grand Slam begins in Paris on 27 September.

The 24-year-old plans to remain at her Brisbane home and is targeting a competitive return in Australia in early 2021.

“It has been a difficult decision to make but unfortunately I will not be competing in Europe this year,” Barty said in a statement.

“Last year’s French Open was the most special tournament of my career so this is not a decision I have made lightly.

“There are two reasons for my decision. The first is the health risks that still exist with COVID. The second is my preparation, which has not been ideal without my coach being able to train with me due to the state border closures in Australia.

“I wish the players and the French Federation all the best for a successful tournament.

“I now look forward to a long pre-season and the summer in Australia. It has been a challenging year for everyone and although I am disappointed on a tennis front, the health and wellbeing of my family and my team will always be my priority. Thank you to my fans for your continued support, I can’t wait to play for you again.”