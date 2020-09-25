A Grand Slam debut is the reward for Australian Aleksandar Vukic after winning three qualifying matches in Paris this week.

Paris, France, 25 September 2020 | Leigh Rogers

Aleksandar Vukic will make his Grand Slam debut at Roland Garros after earning his place through qualifying.

The 24-year-old from Sydney secured a main draw berth with a 6-3 3-6 6-3 victory over Chinese Taipai’s Jason Jung in the final qualifying round.

The world No.190-ranked Vukic, who saved two match points in an opening round victory earlier this week, hit 40 winners in the one hour, 58 minute battle against Jung.

Vukic becomes the sixth Australian in the men’s singles draw, joining direct entrants Alex de Minaur, John Millman, Jordan Thompson, James Duckworth and Alexei Popyrin.

However, Marc Polmans’ bid to qualify ended in a final-round loss to Brit Liam Broady. The No.206-ranked Broady posted a 7-6(5) 6-4 victory over the No.12-seeded Polmans.

Astra Sharma is through to the final round in the women’s singles qualifying draw, advancing with a 6-4 6-4 win over Japan’s Yuki Naito.

The ninth-seeded Sharma is the last Australian woman left in the draw, with former world No.2-ranked Russian Vera Zvonareva eliminating Arina Rodionova in second-round action.

The No.134-ranked Sharma faces Italian Martina Trevisan in the final round.

ROLAND GARROS – Aussies in action

Qualifying day four results:

Men’s singles, final round

Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) d [15] Jason Jung (TPE) 6-3 3-6 6-3

Liam Broady (GBR) d [12] Marc Polmans (AUS) 7-6(5) 6-4

Women’s singles, second round

[9] Astra Sharma (AUS) d Yuki Naito (JPN) 6-4 6-4

Vera Zvonareva (RUS) d Arina Rodionova (AUS) 6-0 6-4

Qualifying day five schedule:

[9] Astra Sharma (AUS) v Martina Trevisan (ITA)

Women’s singles qualifying, final round, Court 11, second match

The 25-year-old Sharma is attempting to qualify for a Grand Slam tournament for the second time in her career, having also done so at Australian Open 2019. This is her first career-meeting with the No.159-ranked Trevisan. The 26-year-old Italian, who made her Grand Slam main draw debut at the Australian Open in January, has matched her career-best run in Paris.

