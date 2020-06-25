What have Australia's top-ranked players been up to? We've collated tweets and posts from this week to keep fans up to date.

Professional tennis is set to return to Australia this weekend, beginning with the UTR Pro Tennis Series in Sydney.

In the meantime, our top-ranked players have been finding different ways to keep themselves busy …

John Millman is waiting in style:

Nick Kyrgios hit the gym:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CBh_vqTpJ_u/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Daria Gavrilova served up laughs in a television appearance:

The return of AFL is entertaining Luke Saville, Dylan Alcott and John Millman:

I almost had a heart attack but my god that meant a lot. Proud blue bagger!! #boundbyblue #AFLCatsBlues — Dylan Alcott (@DylanAlcott) June 20, 2020

The @brisbanelions have been very good this half. — John Millman (@johnhmillman) June 20, 2020

Many players – including Daria Gavrilova, Arina Rodionova and Anastasia Rodionova – reminisced about Rio 2016 to mark #OlympicsDay on Tuesday:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CBzpDbSARMp/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Todd Woodbridge threw it back to the 80s:

Golf is keeping world No.1 Ash Barty busy on her days off:

Lizette Cabrera is training hard:

Kimberly Birrell is walking on sunshine:

Alicia Molik’s sporting bruises thanks to Maddison Inglis:

And finally, Alexei Popyrin is getting his competitive fix at the Ultimate Tennis Showdown in France:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CBkyMFrqLz8/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

