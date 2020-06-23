To celebrate Olympic Day, we reflect on Australia's recent tennis history at the Olympic Games.

Australia, 23 June 2020 | Leigh Rogers

There is no greater honour than representing your country at the Olympic Games – as Australian players Jordan Thompson and John Millman can attest.

Both made their Olympic debut at Rio de Janiero in 2016 and rank it among their biggest career highlights to date.

“It meant the world to me to represent my country and I hope to do it again,” Thompson said.

Thompson got the Olympic rings tattooed on his right bicep to commemorate the achievement, as did Millman too.

“Representing my country at Rio 2016 was one of the best experiences I’ve had in my life,” said Millman.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 event in Tokyo has been postponed for a year.

Sam Stosur has her sights set on qualifying for the rescheduled July 2021 event, which would see her become only the second Australian tennis player to compete at five Olympic Games.

“I’d definitely love to compete at the Olympics next year,” Stosur said.

“It was a big goal of mine this year to get to my fifth Olympics.”

To mark Olympic Day, celebrated internationally each year on 23 June, we take a look back at Australia’s proud history at the Olympic Games …

TENNIS AT THE OLYMPICS

Tennis was an original Olympic sport, played from 1896 to 1924. After a six decade absence, it returned as an official Olympic sport in 1988.

Since 1988, seven Australian players have won Olympic medals. Doubles champions Todd Woodbridge and Mark Woodforde have been the most successful, becoming the only gold medalists and dual medal winners.

Alicia Molik, currently the Australian Fed Cup captain, is the only Australian to win an Olympic medal in singles competition.

Australia’s Olympic medal winners Gold 1 Todd Woodbridge and Mark Woodforde (men’s doubles 1996) Silver 1 Todd Woodbridge and Mark Woodforde (men’s doubles 2000) Bronze 3 Elizabeth Smylie and Wendy Turnbull (women’s doubles 1988)

Nicole Bradtke and Rachel McQuillan (women’s doubles 1992)

Alicia Molik (women’s singles 2004)

Since 1988, an elite group of 37 players have represented Australia at the Olympic Games. Only three players have contested more than four Olympic Games – Rennae Stubbs with five, while Woodbridge and Stosur have each made four Olympic appearances.

Olympic appearances

Women Men 5 Rennae Stubbs (1996, 2000, 2004, 2008, 2012) 4 Sam Stosur (2004, 2008, 2012, 2016) Todd Woodbridge (1992, 1996, 2000, 2004) 3 Alicia Molik (2000, 2004, 2008) Mark Philippoussis (1996, 2000, 2004)

Lleyton Hewitt (2000, 2008, 2012) 2 Nicole Bradtke (1992, 1996)

Rachel McQuillan (1992, 1996)

Nicole Pratt (2000, 2004)

Casey Dellacqua (2008, 2012)

Anastasia Rodionova (2012, 2016) John Fitzgerald (1988, 1992)

Wally Masur (1988, 1992)

Mark Woodforde (1996, 2000)

Chris Guccione (2008, 2016) 1 Anne Minter (1988)

Elizabeth Smylie (1988)

Wendy Turnbull (1988)

Jenny Byrne (1992)

Jelena Dokic (2000)

Jarmila Gajdosova (2012)

Daria Gavrilova (2016)

Arina Rodionova (2016) Darren Cahill (1988)

Richard Fromberg (1992)

Jason Stoltenberg (1996)

Andrew Ilie (2000)

Pat Rafter (2000)

Wayne Arthurs (2004)

Paul Hanley (2008)

Jordan Kerr (2008)

Bernard Tomic (2012)

Sam Groth (2016)

Thanasi Kokkinakis (2016)

John Millman (2016)

John Peers (2016)

Jordan Thompson (2016)

