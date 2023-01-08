The Australian Open 2023 men's and women's qualifying singles draws feature 28 Aussie contenders, including Astra Sharma, Max Purcell and Maddison Inglis.

Melbourne, Australia, 8 January 2023 | Leigh Rogers

The Australian Open 2023 men’s and women’s qualifying singles draws are set.

The qualifying competition begins at Melbourne Park tomorrow, with players needing to win three matches to secure a coveted Australian Open 2023 main-draw spot.

Aleksandar Vukic is the highest-ranked Australian contender in the men’s qualifying singles draw. The No.21 seed begins his campaign against 21-year-old Canadian Gabriel Diallo.

Max Purcell, a two-time Australian Open doubles finalist, has been pitted against the second seed and former world No.16 Marco Cecchinato of Italy in the first round.

Purcell is one of eight Aussie men to be drawn against a seeded opponent in the opening round.

James Duckworth, who peaked at world No.46 last summer, meets Kazakhstan veteran Mikhail Kukushkin, a former world No.39 looking to make a 13th consecutive Australian Open main-draw appearance.

Adam Walton, a recent US college graduate, faces an experienced opponent in his Grand Slam debut. The 23-year-old wildcard plays 36-year-old Spaniard Pablo Andujar, who made the third round at AO 2022.

Australian Open 2023

Men’s qualifying singles, first round Player Rank Player Rank [21] Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) 130 v Gabriel Diallo (CAN) 227 James Duckworth (AUS) 155 v Mikhail Kukushkin (KAZ) 188 Li Tu (AUS) 210 v [25] Jozef Kovalik (SVK) 137 Max Purcell (AUS) 220 v [2] Marco Cecchinato (ITA) 101 Omar Jasika (AUS) 242 v [6] Denis Kudla (USA) 106 [WC] Dane Sweeny (AUS) 249 v [27] Vit Kopriva (CZE) 140 Marc Polmans (AUS) 334 v [24] Lukas Klein (SVK) 136 [WC] Tristan Schoolkate (AUS) 367 v Kimmer Coppejans (BEL) 218 [WC] James McCabe (AUS) 406 v Alexandre Muller (FRA) 160 [WC] Adam Walton (AUS) 432 v [14] Pablo Andujar (ESP) 121 [WC] Philip Sekulic (AUS) 543 v [30] Yosuke Watanuki (JPN) 145 Alex Bolt (AUS) 638 v Renzo Olivo (ARG) 182 [WC] Edward Winter (AUS) 672 v Rio Noguchi (JPN) 208 [WC] Jeremy Jin (AUS) 990 v [20] Zizou Bergs (BEL) 129 [WC] Derek Pham (AUS) 1017 v Peter Gojowczyk (GER) 235

Several Australian contenders have been dealt tough draws in the women’s qualifying singles competition. This includes Maddison Inglis, who reached the third round at AO 2022. The 24-year-old from Perth faces former world No.10 Kristina Mladenovic.

Wildcard Alexandra Bozovic has been pitted against the top seed, world No.75 Alycia Parks. While Arina Rodionova meets former world No.9 and AO 2017 semifinalist CoCo Vandeweghe.

Zoe Hives, who represented Australia in the inaugural United Cup, clashes with France’s Harmony Tan, who upset Serena Williams at Wimbledon last year.

Priscilla Hon, the highest-ranked Australian in the women’s qualifying singles field, begins her quest against American Katrina Scott.

Two Australian wildcards, Ellen Perez and Petra Hule, will face-off in an all-Aussie first-round showdown.

Australian Open 2023

Women’s qualifying singles, first round Player Rank Player Rank Priscilla Hon (AUS) 154 v Katrina Scott (USA) 159 Maddison Inglis (AUS) 179 v Kristina Mladenovic (FRA) 152 [WC] Astra Sharma (AUS) 233 v Katharina Hobgarski (GER) 192 [WC] Lizette Cabrera (AUS) 265 v Elina Avanesyan 153 Arina Rodionova (AUS) 302 v [23] CoCo Vandeweghe (USA) 128 [WC] Alexandra Bozovic (AUS) 307 v [1] Alycia Parks (USA) 75 [WC] Destanee Aiava (AUS) 311 v Ipek Oz (TUR) 182 [WC] Ellen Perez (AUS) 364 v [WC] Petra Hule (AUS) 452 [WC] Seone Mendez (AUS) 375 v [13] Elena-Gabriela Ruse (ROU) 116 [WC] Kaylah McPhee (AUS) 580 v [4] Cristina Bucsa (ESP) 105 [WC] Elysia Bolton (AUS) 681 v [26] Jodie Burrage (GBR) 131 Zoe Hives (AUS) 772 v Harmony Tan (FRA) 142

Tickets to attend Australian Open qualifying are just $5 for kids and $10 for adults. Fans will also be able to see some of the world’s top-ranked players compete in practice matches at Melbourne Park.

“There’s always amazing tennis on offer during AO qualifying and for 2023 we’re amplifying the on-site experience for our fans and giving them a real taste of the AO festival atmosphere as well,” Australian Open Tournament Director Craig Tiley said.

