Ash Barty and Nick Kyrgios both advanced to Grand Slam singles finals during a memorable 2022 season.

Australia, 22 December 2022 | Leigh Rogers

The past year proved a remarkable – and record-breaking – season in Australian tennis.

Seven Australian players claimed Grand Slam titles during 2022, the most to do so in 45 years. A further six appeared in major finals.

“We had so many Grand Slam finalists and winners this year,” noted Daria Saville, who improved her ranking more than 550 places in her return from injury and soared back into the world’s top 50.

“We definitely had such a great year. Hopefully that will inspire all the kids and they can see us Australian players as their role models.”

Thanasi Kokkinakis enjoyed a resurgent season as well, returning to the world’s top 100 in singles and achieving a career-high doubles ranking of world No.15. He won his first Grand Slam doubles title too, partnering Nick Kyrgios at the Australian Open.

“I think tennis is in a really good spot in Australia,” said Kokkinakis, who was voted the Fans’ Favourite Team alongside Kyrgios in the 2022 ATP Awards.

“We’re getting stronger, back to where we were as a nation and I think the future is bright for us.”

Australian legend John Newcombe agrees. He was particularly pleased to see the Australian teams advance to the finals in both the Davis Cup and Billie Jean King Cup competition for the first time since 1993.

“The guys and the girls are working really hard and there seems to be a good spirit about things. (It was) great to see us do well in the Davis Cup and Billie Jean King Cup,” Newcombe said.

Highlights from a remarkable year in Australian tennis Singles Ash Barty became the first Australian in 44 years to win an Australian Open women’s singles title Australia had Grand Slam men’s and women’s singles finalists (Ash Barty, Nick Kyrgios) in the same season for the first time in 42 years Dylan Alcott’s record-breaking career ended with a runner-up finish in the Australian Open quad wheelchair competition At Wimbledon, Nick Kyrgios became the first Australian man in 17 years to contest a Grand Slam singles final Ajla Tomljanovic became the first Australian woman in 22 years to progress to back-to-back Wimbledon singles quarterfinals Four Australian players (Ajla Tomljanovic, Nick Kyrgios, Alex de Minaur and Jason Kubler) advanced to the Wimbledon singles fourth round for the first time in 23 years Six Australian players (Jason Kubler, Max Purcell, Jaimee Fourlis, Maddison Inglis, Astra Sharma and Zoe Hives) qualified at Wimbledon, our best result in 37 years

Ajla Tomljanovic became the first Australian woman to reach singles quarterfinals at both Wimbledon and the US Open in the same season in 43 years Heath Davidson was a semifinalist at the Australian Open, Roland Garros and Wimbledon, helping him rise to a career-high world No.3 Doubles Thanasi Kokkinakis and Nick Kyrgios became the first all-Australian team in 25 years to win an Australian Open men’s doubles title

The Australian Open men’s doubles final featured four Australian players (Matt Ebden and Max Purcell were finalists) for the first time in 42 years

Heath Davidson made the quad wheelchair doubles final at Roland Garros in his tournament debut Matt Ebden and Max Purcell became the first all-Australian team in 22 years to win a Wimbledon gentlemen’s doubles title

Two different all-Australian teams claimed a Grand Slam men’s doubles title during a season for the first time in 40 years

Sam Stosur and Matt Ebden became the first all-Australian team in 18 years to reach a Wimbledon mixed doubles final Storm Sanders and John Peers became the first time all-Australian team in 21 years to win a US Open mixed doubles title At the US Open, Saalim Naser became the first Australian to contest a Grand Slam junior wheelchair final

Thanasi Kokkinakis and Nick Kyrgios became the first all-Australian team to qualify for the season-ending ATP Finals in 17 years Storm Sanders broke into the world’s top 10, while Ellen Perez, Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis all made their top-20 debuts Team events Australia made the finals in the Billie Jean King Cup for only the third time in the past 30 years Australia progressed to a third consecutive Billie Jean King Cup semifinal for the first time in 40 years Australia advanced to the final in the Davis Cup competition for the first time in 19 years Australia advanced to finals in both the Billie Jean King Cup and Davis Cup competitions for the first time in 29 years Australia’s junior wheelchair team won the 2022 BNP Paribas World Team Cup in Portugal The Australian team was crowned world champions at the Virtus European Summer Games, for players with an intellectual disability, in Poland

