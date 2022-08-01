Leagues Schools Clubs Coaches Tournaments States Australian Open
Menu

Australia, 1 August 2022 | tennis.com.au

Australia’s top-ranked women, Ajla Tomljanovic and Daria Saville, are back in action this week at a WTA 250 tournament in Washington.

Tomljanovic, competing in her first tournament since making the Wimbledon quarterfinals, faces former US Open champion Sloane Stephens in the opening round, while Saville plays Swedish qualifier Mirjam Bjorklund.

Storm Sanders is carrying Australian hopes at San Jose, where the 27-year-old has qualified for the singles main draw at the WTA 500 event. Sanders meets American qualifier Taylor Townsend in the opening round.

Event/Location Level Surface Aussie competitors
Silicon Valley Classic
San Jose, USA		 WTA 500 Hard Storm Sanders, Ellen Perez
Citi Open
Washington, USA		 WTA 250 Hard Ajla Tomljanovic, Daria Saville, Astra Sharma, Kimberly Birrell
Iasi Open
Iasi, Romania		 WTA 125 Clay Olivia Tjandramulia
Grodzisk Mazowiecki
Grodzisk Mazowiecki, Poland		 ITF 100 Hard Zoe Hives, Kaylah McPhee
Hechingen
Hechingen, Germany		 ITF 60 Clay Jaimee Fourlis, Alana Parnaby
Lexington Challenger
Lexington, USA		 ITF 60 Hard Lizette Cabrera, Seone Mendez, Priscilla Hon
Foxhills
Foxhills, Great Britain		 ITF 25 Hard Alexandra Bozovic, Alexandra Osborne
Magic Hotel Tours
Monastir, Tunisia		 ITF 15 Hard Lisa Mays, Estelle Najean
Kottingbrunn
Kottingbrunn, Austria		 ITF 15 Clay Angelina Graovac

Newly crowned Atlanta champion Alex de Minaur will look to continue his winning run at an ATP 500 tournament at Washington this week. De Minaur receives an opening-round bye as the No.11 seed.

Nick Kyrgios, the 2019 champion in Washington, returns to singles action against American Marcos Giron, while James Duckworth and Alexei Popyrin both face qualifiers in the opening round.

Four Australians – Thanasi Kokkinakis, John Millman, Jordan Thompson and Jason Kubler – will contest the singles main draw at an ATP 250 tournament in Los Cabos.

Rinky Hijikata and Max Purcell are through to the final qualifying round and hoping to join them too.

Event/Location Level Surface Aussie competitors
Citi Open
Washington, USA		 ATP 500 Hard Alex de Minaur, Nick Kyrgios, James Duckworth, Alexei Popyrin, John Peers, Luke Saville
Los Cabos
Los Cabos, Mexico		 ATP 250 Hard Thanasi Kokkinakis, John Millman, Jordan Thompson, Jason Kubler, Max Purcell, Matthew Ebden, John-Patrick Smith, Rinky Hijikata
Lexington Challenger
Lexington, USA		 ATP Challenger 80 Hard Li Tu, Andrew Harris
Decatur
Decatur, USA		 ITF 25 Hard Dusan Rsovac
Nottingham
Nottingham, Great Britain		 ITF 25 Grass Tristan Schoolkate, Nicholas Jovanovski
Tbilisi
Tbilisi, Georgia		 ITF 25 Clay Akira Santillan, Alexey Shtengelov
Ust-Kamenogorsk
Ust-Kamenogorsk, Kazakhstan		 ITF 15 Hard Stefan Vujic, Cihan Akay
Novi Sad
Novi Sad, Serbia		 ITF 15 Clay Josh Reid, Tom Evans
Frederiksberg
Frederiksberg, Denmark		 ITF 15 Clay Ethan Cook
Magic Hotel Tour
Monastir, Tunisia		 ITF 15 Hard Anthony Popyrin, Max Flaherty, Adrian Arcon
Kottingbrunn
Kottingbrunn, Austria		 ITF 15 Clay Matthew Dellavedova
Kuching
Kuching, Malaysia		 ITF 15 Hard Moerani Bouzige, Luke Vuletic, Hugo Joaquim Babakian, Jesse Delaney, Shuannon Tricerri

To follow scores, draws and individual results, click on the event name in the above tables.

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun! 

Related Aussie profiles

Popular

Latest

View more

Similar

© Copyright 2022 Tennis Australia