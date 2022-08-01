Find out where our professional Australian players are competing this week ...

Australia, 1 August 2022 | tennis.com.au

Australia’s top-ranked women, Ajla Tomljanovic and Daria Saville, are back in action this week at a WTA 250 tournament in Washington.

Tomljanovic, competing in her first tournament since making the Wimbledon quarterfinals, faces former US Open champion Sloane Stephens in the opening round, while Saville plays Swedish qualifier Mirjam Bjorklund.

Storm Sanders is carrying Australian hopes at San Jose, where the 27-year-old has qualified for the singles main draw at the WTA 500 event. Sanders meets American qualifier Taylor Townsend in the opening round.

Event/Location Level Surface Aussie competitors Silicon Valley Classic

San Jose, USA WTA 500 Hard Storm Sanders, Ellen Perez Citi Open

Washington, USA WTA 250 Hard Ajla Tomljanovic, Daria Saville, Astra Sharma, Kimberly Birrell Iasi Open

Iasi, Romania WTA 125 Clay Olivia Tjandramulia Grodzisk Mazowiecki

Grodzisk Mazowiecki, Poland ITF 100 Hard Zoe Hives, Kaylah McPhee Hechingen

Hechingen, Germany ITF 60 Clay Jaimee Fourlis, Alana Parnaby Lexington Challenger

Lexington, USA ITF 60 Hard Lizette Cabrera, Seone Mendez, Priscilla Hon Foxhills

Foxhills, Great Britain ITF 25 Hard Alexandra Bozovic, Alexandra Osborne Magic Hotel Tours

Monastir, Tunisia ITF 15 Hard Lisa Mays, Estelle Najean Kottingbrunn

Kottingbrunn, Austria ITF 15 Clay Angelina Graovac

Newly crowned Atlanta champion Alex de Minaur will look to continue his winning run at an ATP 500 tournament at Washington this week. De Minaur receives an opening-round bye as the No.11 seed.

Nick Kyrgios, the 2019 champion in Washington, returns to singles action against American Marcos Giron, while James Duckworth and Alexei Popyrin both face qualifiers in the opening round.

Four Australians – Thanasi Kokkinakis, John Millman, Jordan Thompson and Jason Kubler – will contest the singles main draw at an ATP 250 tournament in Los Cabos.

Rinky Hijikata and Max Purcell are through to the final qualifying round and hoping to join them too.

Event/Location Level Surface Aussie competitors Citi Open

Washington, USA ATP 500 Hard Alex de Minaur, Nick Kyrgios, James Duckworth, Alexei Popyrin, John Peers, Luke Saville Los Cabos

Los Cabos, Mexico ATP 250 Hard Thanasi Kokkinakis, John Millman, Jordan Thompson, Jason Kubler, Max Purcell, Matthew Ebden, John-Patrick Smith, Rinky Hijikata Lexington Challenger

Lexington, USA ATP Challenger 80 Hard Li Tu, Andrew Harris Decatur

Decatur, USA ITF 25 Hard Dusan Rsovac Nottingham

Nottingham, Great Britain ITF 25 Grass Tristan Schoolkate, Nicholas Jovanovski Tbilisi

Tbilisi, Georgia ITF 25 Clay Akira Santillan, Alexey Shtengelov Ust-Kamenogorsk

Ust-Kamenogorsk, Kazakhstan ITF 15 Hard Stefan Vujic, Cihan Akay Novi Sad

Novi Sad, Serbia ITF 15 Clay Josh Reid, Tom Evans Frederiksberg

Frederiksberg, Denmark ITF 15 Clay Ethan Cook Magic Hotel Tour

Monastir, Tunisia ITF 15 Hard Anthony Popyrin, Max Flaherty, Adrian Arcon Kottingbrunn

Kottingbrunn, Austria ITF 15 Clay Matthew Dellavedova Kuching

Kuching, Malaysia ITF 15 Hard Moerani Bouzige, Luke Vuletic, Hugo Joaquim Babakian, Jesse Delaney, Shuannon Tricerri

To follow scores, draws and individual results, click on the event name in the above tables.

