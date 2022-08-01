Aussies in action: Week of 1 August 2022
Australia, 1 August 2022 | tennis.com.au
Australia’s top-ranked women, Ajla Tomljanovic and Daria Saville, are back in action this week at a WTA 250 tournament in Washington.
Tomljanovic, competing in her first tournament since making the Wimbledon quarterfinals, faces former US Open champion Sloane Stephens in the opening round, while Saville plays Swedish qualifier Mirjam Bjorklund.
Storm Sanders is carrying Australian hopes at San Jose, where the 27-year-old has qualified for the singles main draw at the WTA 500 event. Sanders meets American qualifier Taylor Townsend in the opening round.
|Event/Location
|Level
|Surface
|Aussie competitors
|Silicon Valley Classic
San Jose, USA
|WTA 500
|Hard
|Storm Sanders, Ellen Perez
|Citi Open
Washington, USA
|WTA 250
|Hard
|Ajla Tomljanovic, Daria Saville, Astra Sharma, Kimberly Birrell
|Iasi Open
Iasi, Romania
|WTA 125
|Clay
|Olivia Tjandramulia
|Grodzisk Mazowiecki
Grodzisk Mazowiecki, Poland
|ITF 100
|Hard
|Zoe Hives, Kaylah McPhee
|Hechingen
Hechingen, Germany
|ITF 60
|Clay
|Jaimee Fourlis, Alana Parnaby
|Lexington Challenger
Lexington, USA
|ITF 60
|Hard
|Lizette Cabrera, Seone Mendez, Priscilla Hon
|Foxhills
Foxhills, Great Britain
|ITF 25
|Hard
|Alexandra Bozovic, Alexandra Osborne
|Magic Hotel Tours
Monastir, Tunisia
|ITF 15
|Hard
|Lisa Mays, Estelle Najean
|Kottingbrunn
Kottingbrunn, Austria
|ITF 15
|Clay
|Angelina Graovac
Newly crowned Atlanta champion Alex de Minaur will look to continue his winning run at an ATP 500 tournament at Washington this week. De Minaur receives an opening-round bye as the No.11 seed.
Nick Kyrgios, the 2019 champion in Washington, returns to singles action against American Marcos Giron, while James Duckworth and Alexei Popyrin both face qualifiers in the opening round.
Four Australians – Thanasi Kokkinakis, John Millman, Jordan Thompson and Jason Kubler – will contest the singles main draw at an ATP 250 tournament in Los Cabos.
Rinky Hijikata and Max Purcell are through to the final qualifying round and hoping to join them too.
|Event/Location
|Level
|Surface
|Aussie competitors
|Citi Open
Washington, USA
|ATP 500
|Hard
|Alex de Minaur, Nick Kyrgios, James Duckworth, Alexei Popyrin, John Peers, Luke Saville
|Los Cabos
Los Cabos, Mexico
|ATP 250
|Hard
|Thanasi Kokkinakis, John Millman, Jordan Thompson, Jason Kubler, Max Purcell, Matthew Ebden, John-Patrick Smith, Rinky Hijikata
|Lexington Challenger
Lexington, USA
|ATP Challenger 80
|Hard
|Li Tu, Andrew Harris
|Decatur
Decatur, USA
|ITF 25
|Hard
|Dusan Rsovac
|Nottingham
Nottingham, Great Britain
|ITF 25
|Grass
|Tristan Schoolkate, Nicholas Jovanovski
|Tbilisi
Tbilisi, Georgia
|ITF 25
|Clay
|Akira Santillan, Alexey Shtengelov
|Ust-Kamenogorsk
Ust-Kamenogorsk, Kazakhstan
|ITF 15
|Hard
|Stefan Vujic, Cihan Akay
|Novi Sad
Novi Sad, Serbia
|ITF 15
|Clay
|Josh Reid, Tom Evans
|Frederiksberg
Frederiksberg, Denmark
|ITF 15
|Clay
|Ethan Cook
|Magic Hotel Tour
Monastir, Tunisia
|ITF 15
|Hard
|Anthony Popyrin, Max Flaherty, Adrian Arcon
|Kottingbrunn
Kottingbrunn, Austria
|ITF 15
|Clay
|Matthew Dellavedova
|Kuching
Kuching, Malaysia
|ITF 15
|Hard
|Moerani Bouzige, Luke Vuletic, Hugo Joaquim Babakian, Jesse Delaney, Shuannon Tricerri
