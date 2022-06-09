Leagues Schools Clubs Coaches Tournaments States Australian Open
Our top-ranked Aussie players have produced some outstanding results over the past week, which we’re excited to highlight in our latest social round-up …

Heath Davidson was a doubles finalist and singles semifinalist on debut at Roland Garros:

Jason Kubler won an ATP Challenger title at Little Rock, sweeping through the draw without losing a set:

> READ: Kubler leads rising Aussies in latest world rankings

While Andrew Harris teamed with American Christian Harrison to scoop the Little Rock ATP Challenger doubles title:

Jordan Thompson claimed an ATP Challenger singles title this week too, producing his best on grass at Surbiton:

Arina Rodionova is happy to be back on grass, especially after her finals appearance at Surbiton:

Jaimee Fourlis won the biggest singles title of her career on Romanian clay:

In Greece, Omar Jasika collected his fourth ITF singles title of the season:

And Gabriella Da Silva-Fick won her third career ITF doubles title – and first since 2019:

Meanwhile, Alex de Minaur has been hanging out at Wimbledon with British girlfriend Katie Boulter:

Thanasi Kokkinakis joined The AO Show podcast and revealed when he plans to team up with Nick Kyrgios again:

Ajla Tomljanovic shared how she likes to unwind:

Dylan Alcott met the Queen:

Daria Saville demonstrated life on tour isn’t always glamorous:

Matt Ebden qualified at ‘s-Hertogenbosch:

Nick Kyrgios made a winning return to the tour at Stuttgart:

And finally, Lleyton Hewitt reflected on one of his best Davis Cup victories in the International Tennis Hall of Fame’s #RoadtoNewport series:

