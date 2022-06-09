Social round-up: Aussie stars celebrating title-winning runs
What have Australia's top-ranked players been up to? We've collated tweets and posts from this week to keep fans up to date ...
Australia, 9 June 2022 | tennis.com.au
Our top-ranked Aussie players have produced some outstanding results over the past week, which we’re excited to highlight in our latest social round-up …
Heath Davidson was a doubles finalist and singles semifinalist on debut at Roland Garros:
Jason Kubler won an ATP Challenger title at Little Rock, sweeping through the draw without losing a set:
> READ: Kubler leads rising Aussies in latest world rankings
While Andrew Harris teamed with American Christian Harrison to scoop the Little Rock ATP Challenger doubles title:
Jordan Thompson claimed an ATP Challenger singles title this week too, producing his best on grass at Surbiton:
Grass season is Aussie season 🌱
For the third time in five years, an 🇦🇺 has lifted an #ATPChallenger 🏆 on grass.
‣ 2022 Surbiton @jordanthommmo2
‣ 2021 Nottingham @abolt15
‣ 2018 Nottingham @alexdeminaur pic.twitter.com/qaXPoW1HBt
— ATP Challenger Tour (@ATPChallenger) June 5, 2022
Arina Rodionova is happy to be back on grass, especially after her finals appearance at Surbiton:
Jaimee Fourlis won the biggest singles title of her career on Romanian clay:
In Greece, Omar Jasika collected his fourth ITF singles title of the season:
And Gabriella Da Silva-Fick won her third career ITF doubles title – and first since 2019:
Meanwhile, Alex de Minaur has been hanging out at Wimbledon with British girlfriend Katie Boulter:
Thanasi Kokkinakis joined The AO Show podcast and revealed when he plans to team up with Nick Kyrgios again:
Who wants some @TKokkinakis x @NickKyrgios at Wimbledon? 🙌
Thanasi Kokkinakis joins us today on The AO Show podcast 🎧 👉 https://t.co/W4raV2KkjA #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/y8jpbDuv7O
— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) June 7, 2022
Ajla Tomljanovic shared how she likes to unwind:
Follow @Ajlatom as she takes a break from tennis to hangout with some horses on the latest episode of #MyTennisLife. pic.twitter.com/pyy2ClRr23
— Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) June 4, 2022
Dylan Alcott met the Queen:
Not your average zoom call – very cool to chat to the Queen for her platinum jubilee 👑🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/3KMlGVeZxm
— Dylan Alcott (@DylanAlcott) June 5, 2022
Daria Saville demonstrated life on tour isn’t always glamorous:
Travelling feels so dirty every time. I just want to shower 😭 pic.twitter.com/ydPhELDKvM
— Daria Saville (@Daria_gav) June 2, 2022
Matt Ebden qualified at ‘s-Hertogenbosch:
Nick Kyrgios made a winning return to the tour at Stuttgart:
And finally, Lleyton Hewitt reflected on one of his best Davis Cup victories in the International Tennis Hall of Fame’s #RoadtoNewport series:
Traveling to clay courts in hostile territory 🇧🇷 and emerging with one of the best wins of his career 💪🇦🇺
In 2001, @lleytonhewitt showed his nation, the world, and himself just how dogged he could be against the best in @DavisCup battles.
🎥 #RoadtoNewport | @TennisAustralia pic.twitter.com/tzhs827nH8
— Tennis Hall of Fame (@TennisHalloFame) June 7, 2022
