What have Australia's top-ranked players been up to? We've collated tweets and posts from this week to keep fans up to date ...

Australia, 9 June 2022 | tennis.com.au

Our top-ranked Aussie players have produced some outstanding results over the past week, which we’re excited to highlight in our latest social round-up …

Heath Davidson was a doubles finalist and singles semifinalist on debut at Roland Garros:

Jason Kubler won an ATP Challenger title at Little Rock, sweeping through the draw without losing a set:

While Andrew Harris teamed with American Christian Harrison to scoop the Little Rock ATP Challenger doubles title:

Jordan Thompson claimed an ATP Challenger singles title this week too, producing his best on grass at Surbiton:

Grass season is Aussie season 🌱 For the third time in five years, an 🇦🇺 has lifted an #ATPChallenger 🏆 on grass. ‣ 2022 Surbiton @jordanthommmo2

‣ 2021 Nottingham @abolt15

‣ 2018 Nottingham @alexdeminaur pic.twitter.com/qaXPoW1HBt — ATP Challenger Tour (@ATPChallenger) June 5, 2022

Arina Rodionova is happy to be back on grass, especially after her finals appearance at Surbiton:

Jaimee Fourlis won the biggest singles title of her career on Romanian clay:

In Greece, Omar Jasika collected his fourth ITF singles title of the season:

And Gabriella Da Silva-Fick won her third career ITF doubles title – and first since 2019:

Meanwhile, Alex de Minaur has been hanging out at Wimbledon with British girlfriend Katie Boulter:

Thanasi Kokkinakis joined The AO Show podcast and revealed when he plans to team up with Nick Kyrgios again:

Ajla Tomljanovic shared how she likes to unwind:

Follow @Ajlatom as she takes a break from tennis to hangout with some horses on the latest episode of #MyTennisLife. pic.twitter.com/pyy2ClRr23 — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) June 4, 2022

Dylan Alcott met the Queen:

Not your average zoom call – very cool to chat to the Queen for her platinum jubilee 👑🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/3KMlGVeZxm — Dylan Alcott (@DylanAlcott) June 5, 2022

Daria Saville demonstrated life on tour isn’t always glamorous:

Travelling feels so dirty every time. I just want to shower 😭 pic.twitter.com/ydPhELDKvM — Daria Saville (@Daria_gav) June 2, 2022

Matt Ebden qualified at ‘s-Hertogenbosch:

Nick Kyrgios made a winning return to the tour at Stuttgart:

And finally, Lleyton Hewitt reflected on one of his best Davis Cup victories in the International Tennis Hall of Fame’s #RoadtoNewport series:

Traveling to clay courts in hostile territory 🇧🇷 and emerging with one of the best wins of his career 💪🇦🇺 In 2001, @lleytonhewitt showed his nation, the world, and himself just how dogged he could be against the best in @DavisCup battles. 🎥 #RoadtoNewport | @TennisAustralia pic.twitter.com/tzhs827nH8 — Tennis Hall of Fame (@TennisHalloFame) June 7, 2022

