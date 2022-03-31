Leagues Schools Clubs Coaches Tournaments States Australian Open
This week’s social round-up is all about celebrating exciting news in Australian tennis …

After a quarterfinal run at Miami, Daria Saville is getting closer to a top-100 return:

Thanasi Kokkinakis made the fourth round in Miami, his best result at ATP Masters 1000 level since 2015:

Avid basketball fan Thanasi Kokkinakis met Aussie superstar Ben Simmons this week too:

Thanasi Kokkinakis also received a custom WWE Championship belt alongside doubles partner Nick Kyrgios:

Meanwhile, Astra Sharma graduated with her Masters in Applied Physiology and Kinesiology:

Sam Stosur celebrated her 38th birthday:

Alex de Minaur shared an insight to his nutrition habits:

Rinky Hijikata claimed back-to-back ITF titles in California:

Jason Kubler, Jaimee Fourlis and Omar Jasika have all been adding to their title count on the Australian Pro Tour:

And finally, Matt Ebden is excited for the clay-court season, which begins next week:

