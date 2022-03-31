Social round-up: Impressive returns and major milestones
What have Australia's top-ranked players been up to? We've collated tweets and posts from this week to keep fans up to date ...
Australia, 31 March 2022 | tennis.com.au
This week’s social round-up is all about celebrating exciting news in Australian tennis …
After a quarterfinal run at Miami, Daria Saville is getting closer to a top-100 return:
What a few weeks! 6 weeks ago I was ranked outside 600. The goal was to half my ranking and be around 350. We more than achieved that. I didn’t know my Achilles would pull up and it’s doing better than expected. Enjoyed every match I played! Can’t wait for clay!
— Daria Saville (@Daria_gav) March 29, 2022
Thanasi Kokkinakis made the fourth round in Miami, his best result at ATP Masters 1000 level since 2015:
Avid basketball fan Thanasi Kokkinakis met Aussie superstar Ben Simmons this week too:
🇦🇺 countrymen @TKokkinakis and @BenSimmons25 of the @BrooklynNets meet for the first time following the Nets’ victory over the @MiamiHEAT. Kokkinakis plays his 3R match Sunday vs @deniskudla @MiamiOpen. pic.twitter.com/0UorSra2cm
— Greg Sharko (@SharkoTennis) March 27, 2022
Thanasi Kokkinakis also received a custom WWE Championship belt alongside doubles partner Nick Kyrgios:
True champions need a WWE Championship around their waist to prove it! @WWE celebrates Tag Team @NickKyrgios & @TKokkinakis winning the 2022 @AustralianOpen Men’s Doubles with these custom Championships! Congrats and best of luck at the @MiamiOpen 🎾https://t.co/ou9mrkrCoJ pic.twitter.com/cr13Ibg4tJ
— WWE Australia (@WWEAustralia) March 30, 2022
Meanwhile, Astra Sharma graduated with her Masters in Applied Physiology and Kinesiology:
Thank you to @UF and @WTA for the unbelievable opportunity these last couple years. Has been an incredibly enriching experience and I’ve loved every second! 🐊❤️ https://t.co/41jiXL1ftL
— Astra Sharma (@astrasharma) March 30, 2022
Sam Stosur celebrated her 38th birthday:
Your day, @bambamsam30 🥳 pic.twitter.com/4p59P2xcZ1
— TennisAustralia (@TennisAustralia) March 29, 2022
Alex de Minaur shared an insight to his nutrition habits:
Speed demon fuel ⛽️@alexdeminaur shares his daily diet from breakfast to dinner and everything in-between ☕️ pic.twitter.com/kNvbUOg5pa
— TennisAustralia (@TennisAustralia) March 28, 2022
Rinky Hijikata claimed back-to-back ITF titles in California:
Jason Kubler, Jaimee Fourlis and Omar Jasika have all been adding to their title count on the Australian Pro Tour:
Congrats to our recent Aussie Pro Tour singles champions 👏
Jason Kubler 🏆 ACT Claycourt International #1
Jaimee Fourlis and Omar Jasika 🏆 Bendigo Pro Tour #2#GoAussies pic.twitter.com/keBBf17axe
— TennisAustralia (@TennisAustralia) March 29, 2022
And finally, Matt Ebden is excited for the clay-court season, which begins next week:
