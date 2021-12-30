Social round-up: Aussie stars ready for 2022 season
What have Australia's top-ranked players been up to? We've collated tweets and posts from this week to keep fans up to date ...
Australia, 30 December 2021 | tennis.com.au
There is not long to go now until the 2022 season begins – and we can’t wait! But first, this week’s social round-up begins with a festive theme …
Ajla Tomljanovic was feeling the Christmas spirit:
As was Alex de Minaur:
Heath Davidson and Dylan Alcott shared their Christmas wishes with Santa:
As Ellen Perez and Matt Ebden enjoyed time with their loved ones:
John Millman had a colourful backyard Christmas:
Then like many Australians, faced a long wait for a COVID test:
They weren’t joking about covid testing queues..
— John Millman (@johnhmillman) December 27, 2021
Ash Barty has had a busy few days. The world No.1 returned to Rod Laver Arena, as her Australian summer preparations continue:
Barty also caught up with fellow Newcombe Medallist and world No.1 Dylan Alcott to enjoy some cricket at the MCG:
Luke and Daria Saville shared a video from their wedding day earlier this month:
Meanwhile, Priscilla Hon is excited for the new season to begin:
Monique Adamczak is looking forward to her competitive return this summer:
AO22 Team 🇦🇺 💪☀️🎾👟
Hustling through lockdowns, dodging COVID hotspots, deciphering Milo’s stories and surviving pyramids, rain, hail or shine we got the tennis training done 😅
Special thanks to this special group of people 🧩🌈🇦🇺 👟
Game time soon 😎😝#australianopen pic.twitter.com/Ryxpvfgdui
— Monique Adamczak (@MoniqueAdamcza3) December 23, 2021
Proud South Australian Darren Cahill is counting down the days until the Adelaide International:
New look Memorial Drive taking shape and getting ready for ATP & WTA events starting Jan 1. Brand new seating and grandstands on Center Court plus a new roof on the sunken court looks and feels spectacular. #adelaide@AdelaideTennis pic.twitter.com/Vg5nVvoW7x
— Darren Cahill (@darren_cahill) December 23, 2021
And Grand Slam champion Sam Stosur made a big announcement about her singles career:
