Australia, 30 December 2021 | tennis.com.au

There is not long to go now until the 2022 season begins – and we can’t wait! But first, this week’s social round-up begins with a festive theme …

Ajla Tomljanovic was feeling the Christmas spirit:

As was Alex de Minaur:

Heath Davidson and Dylan Alcott shared their Christmas wishes with Santa:

As Ellen Perez and Matt Ebden enjoyed time with their loved ones:

John Millman had a colourful backyard Christmas:

Then like many Australians, faced a long wait for a COVID test:

Ash Barty has had a busy few days. The world No.1 returned to Rod Laver Arena, as her Australian summer preparations continue:

Barty also caught up with fellow Newcombe Medallist and world No.1 Dylan Alcott to enjoy some cricket at the MCG:

Luke and Daria Saville shared a video from their wedding day earlier this month:

Meanwhile, Priscilla Hon is excited for the new season to begin:

Monique Adamczak is looking forward to her competitive return this summer:

Proud South Australian Darren Cahill is counting down the days until the Adelaide International:

And Grand Slam champion Sam Stosur made a big announcement about her singles career:

