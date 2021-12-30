What have Australia's top-ranked players been up to? We've collated tweets and posts from this week to keep fans up to date ...

Australia, 30 December 2021 | tennis.com.au

There is not long to go now until the 2022 season begins – and we can’t wait! But first, this week’s social round-up begins with a festive theme …

Ajla Tomljanovic was feeling the Christmas spirit:

As was Alex de Minaur:

Heath Davidson and Dylan Alcott shared their Christmas wishes with Santa:

As Ellen Perez and Matt Ebden enjoyed time with their loved ones:

John Millman had a colourful backyard Christmas:

Then like many Australians, faced a long wait for a COVID test:

They weren’t joking about covid testing queues.. — John Millman (@johnhmillman) December 27, 2021

Ash Barty has had a busy few days. The world No.1 returned to Rod Laver Arena, as her Australian summer preparations continue:

Barty also caught up with fellow Newcombe Medallist and world No.1 Dylan Alcott to enjoy some cricket at the MCG:

Luke and Daria Saville shared a video from their wedding day earlier this month:

Meanwhile, Priscilla Hon is excited for the new season to begin:

Monique Adamczak is looking forward to her competitive return this summer:

AO22 Team 🇦🇺 💪☀️🎾👟

Hustling through lockdowns, dodging COVID hotspots, deciphering Milo’s stories and surviving pyramids, rain, hail or shine we got the tennis training done 😅

Special thanks to this special group of people 🧩🌈🇦🇺 👟

Game time soon 😎😝#australianopen pic.twitter.com/Ryxpvfgdui — Monique Adamczak (@MoniqueAdamcza3) December 23, 2021

Proud South Australian Darren Cahill is counting down the days until the Adelaide International:

New look Memorial Drive taking shape and getting ready for ATP & WTA events starting Jan 1. Brand new seating and grandstands on Center Court plus a new roof on the sunken court looks and feels spectacular. #adelaide@AdelaideTennis pic.twitter.com/Vg5nVvoW7x — Darren Cahill (@darren_cahill) December 23, 2021

And Grand Slam champion Sam Stosur made a big announcement about her singles career:

