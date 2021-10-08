Popyrin powers into second round at Indian Wells
Australian Alexei Popyrin is through to the second round at an ATP Masters 1000 tournament in Indian Wells.
Indian Wells, USA, 8 October 2021 | Leigh Rogers
Alexei Popyrin has made a winning start at Indian Wells, defeating Serbia’s Miomir Kecmanovic in the opening round.
The 21-year-old Australian scored a 6-3 7-6(4) victory against the world No.63.
World No.71-ranked Popyrin fired five aces and made the most of his chances in the 88-minute battle, converting both break points he earned against the 22-year-old Kecmanovic.
Eighth seed Hubert Hurkacz awaits in the second round. It will be Popyrin’s first career meeting with the world No.12.
Unfortunately, James Duckworth’s tournament is over.
The 29-year-old Australian entered the tournament with brimming confidence, having won 15 of his past 20 matches. But American Mackenzie McDonald recorded a 6-3 6-3 victory in their first-round clash.
Anastasia Rodionova and Arina Rodionova also exited, losing their opening-round doubles match against Russia’s Veronika Kudermetova and Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina in three tight sets.
Ajla Tomljanovic and Astra Sharma both feature in first-round women’s singles action later today.
Aussies in action – Indian Wells
RESULTS
Men’s singles, first round
Alexei Popyrin (AUS) d Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB) 6-3 7-6(4)
Mackenzie McDonald (USA) d James Duckworth (AUS) 6-3 6-3
Women’s doubles, first round
Veronika Kudermetova (RUS)/Elena Rybakina (KAZ) d Anastasia Rodionova (AUS)/Arina Rodionova (AUS) 6-3 3-6 [10-6]
COMING UP
Women’s singles, first round
Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v [Q] Usue Maitane Arconada (USA)
[Q] Astra Sharma (AUS) v Donna Vekic (CRO)
Men’s singles, first round
John Millman (AUS) v [WC] Jack Sock (USA)
Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Kevin Anderson (RSA)
[Q] Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) v Pablo Andujar (ESP)
Men’s singles, second round
[22] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v TBC
Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v [8] Hubert Hurkacz (POL)
Women’s doubles, first round
Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS)/Shelby Rogers (USA) v Lyudmyla Kichenok (UKR)/Jelena Ostapenko (LAT)
Men’s doubles, first round
[7] John Peers (AUS)/Filip Polasek (SVK) v Ariel Behar (URU)/Gonzlao Escobar (ECU)
Alex de Minaur (AUS)/Reilly Opelka (USA) v Aslan Karatsev (RUS)/Andrey Rublev (RUS)
Luke Saville (AUS)/Cameron Norrie (GBR) v [2] Rajeev Ram (USA)/Joe Salisbury (GBR)