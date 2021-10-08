Australian Alexei Popyrin is through to the second round at an ATP Masters 1000 tournament in Indian Wells.

Indian Wells, USA, 8 October 2021 | Leigh Rogers

Alexei Popyrin has made a winning start at Indian Wells, defeating Serbia’s Miomir Kecmanovic in the opening round.

The 21-year-old Australian scored a 6-3 7-6(4) victory against the world No.63.

World No.71-ranked Popyrin fired five aces and made the most of his chances in the 88-minute battle, converting both break points he earned against the 22-year-old Kecmanovic.

Eighth seed Hubert Hurkacz awaits in the second round. It will be Popyrin’s first career meeting with the world No.12.

Unfortunately, James Duckworth’s tournament is over.

The 29-year-old Australian entered the tournament with brimming confidence, having won 15 of his past 20 matches. But American Mackenzie McDonald recorded a 6-3 6-3 victory in their first-round clash.

Anastasia Rodionova and Arina Rodionova also exited, losing their opening-round doubles match against Russia’s Veronika Kudermetova and Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina in three tight sets.

Ajla Tomljanovic and Astra Sharma both feature in first-round women’s singles action later today.

Aussies in action – Indian Wells

RESULTS

Men’s singles, first round

Alexei Popyrin (AUS) d Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB) 6-3 7-6(4)

Mackenzie McDonald (USA) d James Duckworth (AUS) 6-3 6-3



Women’s doubles, first round

Veronika Kudermetova (RUS)/Elena Rybakina (KAZ) d Anastasia Rodionova (AUS)/Arina Rodionova (AUS) 6-3 3-6 [10-6]



COMING UP

Women’s singles, first round

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v [Q] Usue Maitane Arconada (USA)

[Q] Astra Sharma (AUS) v Donna Vekic (CRO)

Men’s singles, first round

John Millman (AUS) v [WC] Jack Sock (USA)

Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Kevin Anderson (RSA)

[Q] Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) v Pablo Andujar (ESP)

Men’s singles, second round

[22] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v TBC

Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v [8] Hubert Hurkacz (POL)

Women’s doubles, first round

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS)/Shelby Rogers (USA) v Lyudmyla Kichenok (UKR)/Jelena Ostapenko (LAT)

Men’s doubles, first round

[7] John Peers (AUS)/Filip Polasek (SVK) v Ariel Behar (URU)/Gonzlao Escobar (ECU)

Alex de Minaur (AUS)/Reilly Opelka (USA) v Aslan Karatsev (RUS)/Andrey Rublev (RUS)

Luke Saville (AUS)/Cameron Norrie (GBR) v [2] Rajeev Ram (USA)/Joe Salisbury (GBR)