Australia, 23 September 2021 | tennis.com.au

There is definitely no shortage of news in Australian tennis this week …

James Duckworth won an ATP Challenger title in Turkey and rose to a new career-high ranking at world No.65:

Li Tu’s comeback continues to build momentum, winning ITF singles and doubles titles in Tunisia:

Tristan Schoolkate, a promising 20-year-old from Western Australia, claimed his first ITF singles title in France:

Meanwhile, Matt Ebden is testing out a new mode of transport in Kazakhstan:

Nick Kyrgios is preparing to represent Team World at the Laver Cup in Boston:

A healthy and happy Priscilla Hon is back on court in Ohio:

Ajla Tomljanovic shared an insight into her busy life – from attending the Met Gala in New York, to practising in Florida the next day:

Seone Mendez is sliding in Spain:

Also in Spain, Thanasi Kokkinakis is enjoying some rest and recovery:

Jaimee Fourlis celebrated her 22nd birthday in Greece:

Daria Gavrilova and Todd Woodbridge were left shaken after Melbourne’s earthquake on Wednesday:

Also in Melbourne, Storm Sanders is staying calm in hotel quarantine:

And ICYMI, Australian legends Alicia Molik and Mark Philippoussis have been testing themselves on television program SAS Australia:

