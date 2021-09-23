What have Australia's top-ranked players been up to? We've collated tweets and posts from this week to keep fans up to date ...

Australia, 23 September 2021 | tennis.com.au

There is definitely no shortage of news in Australian tennis this week …

James Duckworth won an ATP Challenger title in Turkey and rose to a new career-high ranking at world No.65:

Back in the winners' circle 💪 🇦🇺 @JamesDuck21 is the champion in Istanbul, claiming his first title of the year and No. 12 of his career. pic.twitter.com/R3rwSaRU5O — ATP Challenger Tour (@ATPChallenger) September 19, 2021

Li Tu’s comeback continues to build momentum, winning ITF singles and doubles titles in Tunisia:

Tristan Schoolkate, a promising 20-year-old from Western Australia, claimed his first ITF singles title in France:

Meanwhile, Matt Ebden is testing out a new mode of transport in Kazakhstan:

Nick Kyrgios is preparing to represent Team World at the Laver Cup in Boston:

A healthy and happy Priscilla Hon is back on court in Ohio:

Ajla Tomljanovic shared an insight into her busy life – from attending the Met Gala in New York, to practising in Florida the next day:

Seone Mendez is sliding in Spain:

Also in Spain, Thanasi Kokkinakis is enjoying some rest and recovery:

Jaimee Fourlis celebrated her 22nd birthday in Greece:

Daria Gavrilova and Todd Woodbridge were left shaken after Melbourne’s earthquake on Wednesday:

Yep we did ! So scary lol https://t.co/izaY0HRy3i — Daria Gavrilova (@Daria_gav) September 21, 2021

Also in Melbourne, Storm Sanders is staying calm in hotel quarantine:

And ICYMI, Australian legends Alicia Molik and Mark Philippoussis have been testing themselves on television program SAS Australia:

Recruit #11 Mark Philippoussis used to be driven by the fast life, but the DS wants to know what's motivating him now. #SASAustralia pic.twitter.com/5QeGerucZS — SAS Australia on 7 (@sasaustralia) September 20, 2021

Nothing could've prepared Recruit #17 Alicia Molik for this course, but she departs after facing and overcoming her fears. 🙌 #SASAustralia pic.twitter.com/eaKmtCiHfS — SAS Australia on 7 (@sasaustralia) September 20, 2021

Don’t forget … the court is calling! Join in the fun, hire a court today and take advantage of the many healthy benefits of a great socially-distanced sport.