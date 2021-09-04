Australian players impressed in day-five action at the US Open, scoring multiple wins across men's doubles, women's doubles and mixed doubles matches.

New York, USA, 4 September 2021 | Leigh Rogers

Australians continue to shine in the US Open doubles competitions, with seven players recording wins on day five.

Aussie duo Max Purcell and Matthew Ebden moved into the third round of the men’s doubles competition with a 6-4 7-6(4) win against Polish combination Hubert Hurkacz and Szymon Walkow.

It continues a career-best run for 23-year-old Purcell, who had never previously won a doubles match in New York. While for 33-year-old Ebden, it is the first time he has progressed beyond the second round in five appearances.

Sam Stosur has progressed to the third round in a US Open women’s doubles draw for the eighth time in her career. The 37-year-old Australian and China’s Zhang Shuai are yet to lose a set, combining brilliantly today to defeat Japan’s Miyu Kato and American Sabrina Santamaria 6-2 6-4.

Anastasia Rodionova and Arina Rodionova continued their stunning run too, overcoming Czech Renata Voracova and Ukrainian Anhelina Kalinina in a three-set second-round battle. Their 4-6 6-3 6-4 victory extends 31-year-old Arina’s career-best US Open run and is the first time since 2014 that 39-year-old Anastasia has made the third round in New York.

Storm Sanders and American Caroline Dolehide got their campaign off to a winning start, scoring a 6-3 6-0 victory against American wildcards Lauren Davis and Ingrid Neel in their delayed first-round clash.

While Ajla Tomljanovic also progressed to the second round in women’s doubles, teaming with German Andrea Petkovic to beat alternate team – and married couple – American Emina Bektas and Brit Tara Moore in straight sets.

In mixed doubles action, Purcell scored his second win for the day.

Purcell and Ukrainian Dayana Yastremska were late additions to the draw, replacing German Kevin Krawietz and Czech Kveta Peschke. They made the most of the opportunity too, outplaying the highly-credentialled team of former world No.1 Sania Mirza of India and world No.7-ranked American Rajeev Ram.

John Peers and China’s Zhang Shuai almost joined them on the winners list, but were unable to convert two match points in their first-round clash with top seeds American Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Croatian Ivan Dodig.

Aussies in action – US Open

TODAY’S RESULTS

Women’s doubles, second round

[14] Sam Stosur (AUS)/Zhang Shuai (CHN) d Miyu Kato (JPN)/Sabrina Santamaria (USA) 6-2 6-4

Anastasia Rodionova (AUS)/Arina Rodionova (AUS) d Anhelina Kalinina (UKR)/Renata Voracova (CZE) 4-6 6-3 6-4

Greet Minnen (BEL)/Alison Van Uytvanck (BEL) d [16] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Kveta Peschke (CZE) 7-5 1-6 6-2

Women’s doubles, first round

[10] Storm Sanders (AUS)/Caroline Dolehide (USA) d [WC] Lauren Davis (USA)/Ingrid Neel (USA) 6-3 6-0

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS)/Andrea Petkovic (GER) d [Alt] Emina Bektas (USA)/Tara Moore (GBR) 6-2 6-4

Men’s doubles, second round

Max Purcell (AUS)/Matthew Ebden (AUS) d Hubert Hurkacz (POL)/Szymon Walkow (POL) 6-4 7-6(4)

[4] Rajeev Ram (USA)/Joe Salisbury (GBR) d John Millman (AUS)/Thiago Monteiro (BRA) 6-3 6-4

Men’s doubles, first round

[13] Rohan Bopanna (IND)/Ivan Dodig (CRO) d James Duckworth (AUS)/Jordan Thompson (AUS) 3-6 6-3 7-6(1)

Mixed doubles, first round

[Alt] Dayana Yastremska (UKR)/Max Purcell (AUS) d Sania Mirza (IND)/Rajeev Ram (USA) 6-3 3-6 [10-7]

[1] Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA)/Ivan Dodig (CRO) d Zhang Shuai (CHN)/John Peers (AUS) 7-6(3) 4-6 [12-10]

[3] Alexa Guarachi (CHI)/Neal Skupski (GBR) d Sam Stosur (AUS)/Bruno Soares (BRA) 5-7 6-3 [10-4]

Belinda Bencic (SUI)/Filip Polasek (SVK) d Storm Sanders (AUS)/Luke Saville (AUS) 6-4 6-4

COMING UP

Women’s doubles, second round

[10] Storm Sanders (AUS)/Caroline Dolehide (USA) v Irina-Camelia Begu (ROU)/Andreea Mitu (ROU)

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS)/Andrea Petkovic (GER) v [12] Nadiia Kichenok (UKR)/Raluca Olaru (ROU)

Women’s doubles, third round

[14] Sam Stosur (AUS)/Zhang Shuai (CHN) v [3] Shuko Aoyama (JPN)/Ena Shibahara (JPN)

Anastasia Rodionova (AUS)/Arina Rodionova (AUS) v TBC [Zarina Diyas (KAZ)/Varvara Gracheva (RUS) or [15] Marie Bouzkova (CZE)/Lucie Hradecka (CZE)]

Men’s doubles, second round

[8] John Peers (AUS)/Filip Polasek (SVK) v Jonathan Erlich (ISR)/Lloyd Harris (RSA)

Men’s doubles, third round

Max Purcell (AUS)/Matthew Ebden (AUS) v [WC] Evan King (USA)/Hunter Reese (USA)

Mixed doubles, first round

[Alt] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Marcelo Demoliner (BRA) v [WC] Madison Keys (USA)/Bjorn Fratangelo (USA)

Mixed doubles, second round

[Alt] Dayana Yastremska (UKR)/Max Purcell (AUS) v Gabriela Dabrowski (CAN)/Marcus Daniell (NZL)