Ajla Tomljanovic's singles campaign at Roland Garros has ended with a second-round loss to No.31 seed Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

Paris, France, 3 June 2021 | Leigh Rogers

Five Australian players scored wins on day four at Roland Garros – but for Ajla Tomljanovic, her singles campaign ended with a straight-sets loss in the second round.

Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, the No.31 seed, proved too strong, recording a 6-2 6-3 victory against the No.2-ranked Australian woman.

Pavyluchenkova hit 20 winners to Tomljanovic’s 11 in the 88-minute victory, outplaying the 28-year-old Australian.

“She didn’t give me a lot of rhythm, so I never felt comfortable,” conceded Tomljanovic.

The result leaves Ash Barty and Astra Sharma as the last two Aussies in the women’s singles draw. They both play their second-round matches in Paris this evening (from 7pm AEST).

In a worrying sign, Barty has withdrawn from the doubles competition due to the hip injury that hampered in her opening-round win.

There was better news for Ellen Perez, with the 25-year-old Australian scoring her career-first Roland Garros doubles win. She teamed with China’s Zheng Saisai to record a 6-7(5) 6-4 6-3 victory against American duo Cori Gauff and Venus Williams in first round women’s doubles action.

In men’s doubles, Aussie duo Max Purcell and Luke Saville saved three match points in a hard-fought 6-2 6-7(2) 7-6(10) opening-round win against French wildcards Gregoire Barrere and Albano Olivetti. The Australian Open 2020 finalists, who had never previously won a match in Paris, clinched victory on their fifth match point.

Alex de Minaur and Matt Reid also had to save match points in their 3-6 7-6(11) 6-4 win against Argentine Federico Delbonis and India’s Divij Sharan. The all-Australian combination faced five match points in a tense second set tiebreak, but saved them all to advance to the second round in Paris for a second year in a row.

Aussies in action – Roland Garros

TODAY’S RESULTS

Women’s singles, second round

[31] Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS) d Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) 6-2 6-3

Men’s doubles, first round

Max Purcell (AUS)/Luke Saville (AUS) d [WC] Gregoire Barrere (FRA)/Albano Olivetti (FRA) 6-2 6-7(2) 7-6(10)

Alex de Minaur (AUS)/Matt Reid (AUS) d Federico Delbonis (ARG)/Divij Sharan (IND) 3-6 7-6(11) 6-4

Robin Haase (NED)/Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) d Matt Ebden (AUS)/John-Patrick Smith (AUS) 6-3 6-4

Tomislav Brkic (BIH)/Nikola Cacic (SRB) d Alexei Popyrin (AUS)/Jordan Thompson (AUS) 7-5 6-7(4) 6-3

Women’s doubles, first round

[13] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Zheng Saisai (CHN) d Cori Gauff (USA)/Venus Williams (USA) 6-7(5) 6-4 6-3

[16] Nadiia Kichenok (UKR)/Raluca Olaru (ROU) d Arina Rodionova (AUS)/Lyudmyla Kichenok (UKR) 6-1 5-7 6-4

Vivian Heisen (GER)/Kveta Peschke (CZE) d Astra Sharma (AUS)/Hayley Carter (USA) 6-3 3-6 7-5

COMING UP

Men’s singles, second round

[21] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Marco Cecchinato (ITA)

James Duckworth (AUS) v Ricardas Berankis (LTU)

Women’s singles, second round

[1] Ash Barty (AUS) v Magda Linette (POL)

[WC] Astra Sharma (AUS) v [25] Ons Jabeur (TUN)

Men’s doubles, first round

[10] John Peers (AUS)/Michael Venus (NZL) v [WC] Benjamin Bonzi (FRA)/Antoine Hoang (FRA)

Men’s doubles, second round

Max Purcell (AUS)/Luke Saville (AUS) v [15] Ben McLachlan (JPN)/Raven Klaasen (RSA)

Alex de Minaur (AUS)/Matt Reid (AUS) v Marcelo Arevelo (ARG)/Matwe Middelkoop (NED)

Women’s doubles, first round

Storm Sanders (AUS)/Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v Ekaterina Alexandrova (RUS)/Yana Sizikova (RUS)

Women’s doubles, second round

[13] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Zheng Saisai (CHN) v TBC



Mixed doubles, first round

John Peers (AUS)/Chan Hao-Ching (TPE) v Neal Skupski (GBR)/Alexa Guarachi (CHI)

Luke Saville (AUS)/Gabriela Dabrowski (CAN) v Aslan Karatsev (RUS)/Elena Vesnina (RUS)

