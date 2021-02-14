Melbourne, Australia, 14 February 2021 | Leigh Rogers

Winning a Grand Slam title is the ultimate prize in tennis.

Several of our Aussie players in action on day seven at Australian Open 2021 have already achieved this feat.

Sam Stosur is a seven-time Grand Slam champion, winning her titles across singles, doubles and mixed doubles at all four major tournaments.

The 36-year-old made her Grand Slam breakthrough at Australian Open 2005, winning the mixed doubles title with Australian Scott Draper. Playing alongside Matthew Ebden this year, Stosur has her sights set on claiming a second Australian Open mixed doubles title.

Ebden is a former AO mixed doubles champion too. The 33-year-old from Perth scooped the 2013 title with fellow Aussie Jarmila Wolfe.

Other major champions in action today include John Peers, Heath Davidson and Dylan Alcott.

Alcott begins his quest to win a record eighth consecutive Australian Open quad wheelchair singles title, facing off against doubles partner Davidson.

“I love winning Grand Slams, but it’s not the reason I get out of bed. It’s not. It’s to provide opportunities to try and change perceptions,” says Alcott, acknowledging the platform winning major titles creates to influence others.

No matter what their individual motivations may be, all 14 Aussies in action today are determined to experience Grand Slam glory at Australian Open 2021.

Aussies in action today:

[WC] James Duckworth (AUS)/Marc Polmans (AUS) v [8] Pierre-Hugues Herbert (FRA)/Nicolas Mahut (FRA)

Men’s doubles, third round, Court 3, first match (from 11am AEDT)

Aussie wildcards Duckworth, 29, and Polmans, 23, have not lost a set yet. Today, they face one of the most successful doubles teams in history. The French duo, who won the Australian Open in 2019, are one of only four teams in the Open era to achieve a career Grand Slam.

[1] Dylan Alcott (AUS) v Heath Davidson (AUS)

Quad wheelchair singles, quarterfinals, Court 8, second match

As doubles partners, training partners and close friends, there are no secrets between these two Aussie players. Seven-time defending champion Alcott, 30, has won all of his nine previous meetings with Davidson, 33, at tour level.

John Millman (AUS)/Thiago Monteiro (BRA) v [2] Nikola Mektic (CRO)/Mate Pavic (CRO)

Men’s doubles, third round, Court 13, second match

Millman is enjoying a career-best Grand Slam doubles run, advancing to the third round for the first time. To reach a maiden quarterfinal the 31-year-old and Brazilian partner Monteiro will need to beat the No.2 seeds, a Croatian duo on a 10-match winning streak.

[WC] Max Purcell (AUS)/Arina Rodionova (AUS) v Michael Venus (NZL)/Alexa Guarachi (CHI)

Mixed doubles, first round, Court 16, second match

World No.40 Purcell is making his AO mixed doubles debut. The 22-year-old’s partner is an experienced 31-year-old Melburnian ranked No.70. Venus, a 33-year-old from New Zealand, is the world No.13 and partnering Guarachi, 30, who is at a career-high No.26.

[WC] Ben Weekes (AUS) v [1] Shingo Kunieda (JPN)

Men’s wheelchair singles, quarterfinals, Court 8, third match

World No.41 Weekes faces a big challenge against 10-time Australian Open champion Kunieda, who has only lost twice in 12 appearances at Melbourne Park . The 36-year-old wildcard from Sydney has lost all eight of his previous matches against the Japanese world No.1, who is also 36.

[WC] John Peers (AUS)/Belinda Woolcock (AUS) v Neal Skupski (GBR)/Andreja Klepac (SLO)

Mixed doubles, first round, Court 13, third match

Woolcock is making her second appearance in an Australian Open mixed doubles draw. The 26-year-old is teaming with 32-year-old Peers, a former world No.2 and AO 2017 men’s doubles champion. Both grew up in Melbourne and played US college tennis before turning professional.

[WC] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS)/Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v [4] Wesley Koolhof (NED)/Lukasz Kubot (POL)

Men’s doubles, second round, Margaret Court Arena, third match

Teaming up at a Grand Slam for the first time since 2015, best mates Kokkinakis, 24, and Kyrgios, 25, are into the second round and determined to continue their winning run. They face two top-10 ranked doubles players today – Koolhof, 31, is world No.7 and Kubot, 38, is No.9.

[WC] Matthew Ebden (AUS)/Sam Stosur (AUS) v Alexander Bublik (KAZ)/Elena Rybakina (KAZ)

Mixed doubles, first round, Court 3, fifth match

As former Australian Open mixed doubles champions, 36-year-old Stosur and 33-year-old Ebden have a clear edge in experience in this match-up. However, 23-year-old Bublik and 21-year-old Rybakina are a Kazakhs pair with impressive firepower.

