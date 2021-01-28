Social round-up: Happy Aussies continue summer preparations
What have Australia's top-ranked players been up to? We've collated tweets and posts from this week to keep fans up to date.
Melbourne, Australia, 28 January 2021 | tennis.com.au
Australia’s top-ranked players are all in Melbourne this week, continuing their preparations for the Aussie summer of tennis.
Let’s begin this week’s social round-up with world No.1 Ash Barty, who is all smiles ahead of Australian Open 2021:
Thanasi Kokkinakis can’t wait to get back on court:
Daria Gavrilova took a break from training to help unveil the Australian Open 2021 ballkids squad uniform:
Such a cute photo haha! https://t.co/vkxUtJu7aW
— Daria Gavrilova (@Daria_gav) January 27, 2021
Alex de Minaur is excited to be hitting at Rod Laver Arena:
Priscilla Hon is busy exploring Melbourne:
Matt Ebden is keeping active in hotel quarantine:
And so too is Ellen Perez, who is mixing up her fitness routine as best as she can:
Day 1 of quarantine in the books. Recovery swim really topped off the day 😜 #AO2021prep pic.twitter.com/Y0KXxW5MSC
— Ellen Perez (@EllenPerez95) January 20, 2021
The countdown to the Melbourne Summer Series is almost over – and with tickets on sale from today, now is your chance to see the world’s best compete at Melbourne Park before the Australian Open begins on 8 February.
