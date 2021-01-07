What have Australia's top-ranked players been up to? We've collated tweets and posts from this week to keep fans up to date.

Melbourne, Australia, 7 January 2021 | tennis.com.au

Happy New Year! After all the challenges of 2020, many of our top-ranked Australian players have been celebrating the arrival of 2021.

Let’s begin this week’s social round-up with Alex de Minaur, who summed up how many of us are feeling:

Daria Gavrilova is ready for 2021 too:

Happy New Year!!! 2021 let's go! pic.twitter.com/7mzKnAyfsT — Daria Gavrilova (@Daria_gav) December 31, 2020

Lizette Cabrera is wondering what 2021 has in store:

Meanwhile, John Millman is enjoying being a tourist in his home city of Brisbane:

Luke Saville is counting down until the ATP Cup:

Dylan Alcott is getting pumped for AO 2021:

This gets me going…. https://t.co/SrFNUsRyNi — Dylan Alcott (@DylanAlcott) January 5, 2021

The Australian tennis community mourned the passing of esteemed coach Bob Brett:

Bob Brett’s passing is a great loss to tennis. He was an exceptional coach and widely admired. Bob guided all level of players to success, from Grand Slam champions to those starting out. My sincere thoughts are with Caroline and Katarina and Bob’s extended family and friends. — Craig Tiley (@CraigTiley) January 5, 2021

Very saddened to hear of Bob Brett’s passing, outstanding individual who gave so much to so many. Loved traveling the globe talking every facet of the tennis world with Bob. A passionate caring individual. Thoughts with the Brett family. — roger rasheed (@roger_rasheed) January 5, 2021

I am so sad to hear the news of the passing of Bob Brett. A humble, wonderful guy and great tennis coach. RIP Bob. — Rennae Stubbs OLY (@rennaestubbs) January 5, 2021

RIP Bob Brett 😔 — Arina Rodionova (@arinarodionova) January 5, 2021

Sam Groth, Lleyton Hewitt and Darren Cahill have reason to celebrate – a horse they co-own scored a win:

Up The Glory 🏇🏾 https://t.co/wR6GCeZsX5 — Sam Groth (@SamGrothTennis) January 2, 2021

And finally, Australian Open qualifying events begin later this week. Storm Sanders and Ellen Perez are already in Dubai and ready to go:

Good luck to all our Aussies competing, we know you’ll do us proud!

