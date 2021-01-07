Leagues Schools Clubs Coaches Tournaments States Australian Open
Melbourne, Australia, 7 January 2021 | tennis.com.au

Happy New Year! After all the challenges of 2020, many of our top-ranked Australian players have been celebrating the arrival of 2021.

Let’s begin this week’s social round-up with Alex de Minaur, who summed up how many of us are feeling:

Daria Gavrilova is ready for 2021 too:

Lizette Cabrera is wondering what 2021 has in store:

Meanwhile, John Millman is enjoying being a tourist in his home city of Brisbane:

Luke Saville is counting down until the ATP Cup:

READ: De Minaur, Millman to lead Team Australia at ATP Cup

Dylan Alcott is getting pumped for AO 2021:

The Australian tennis community mourned the passing of esteemed coach Bob Brett:

READ: Tennis community remembers Bob Brett

Sam Groth, Lleyton Hewitt and Darren Cahill have reason to celebrate – a horse they co-own scored a win:

And finally, Australian Open qualifying events begin later this week. Storm Sanders and Ellen Perez are already in Dubai and ready to go:

Good luck to all our Aussies competing, we know you’ll do us proud!

Don’t forget, the court is calling. Join in the fun, hire a court today and take advantage of the many healthy benefits of tennis.

