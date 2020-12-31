What have Australia's top-ranked players been up to? We've collated tweets and posts from this week to keep fans up to date.

Australia, 31 December 2020 | tennis.com.au

It is the holiday season and our Aussie players are all in a festive mood, as this week’s social round-up highlights …

Alex de Minaur is feeling #blessed to spend time with his family:

Luke Saville and Daria Gavrilova have made Christmas wishes:

Casey Dellacqua enjoyed a big Christmas with her adorable family:

Nick Kyrgios shared Christmas well wishes to his many followers:

Meanwhile, Priscilla Hon provided a summer update:

Aus Open update 👇🏽😔 pic.twitter.com/Qaix2R71zg — Priscilla hon (@pribo98) December 28, 2020

Todd Woodbridge and Liz Smylie sent birthday wishes to John Fitzgerald:

Two of the best partners right there 🙌🏻 Both made me look good over the years 🏆More than that, two great guys … Don’t know if Fitzy is going to like being called “Old” 🤨 🎁 #pickyourpartnerwell — Liz Smylie (@Liz_Smylie) December 28, 2020

READ: Aussie players confirmed for AO 2021 doubles events

Sam Groth needed help from his followers to settle an argument:

Having a heated discussion. How many times a day would you normally shower? — Sam Groth (@SamGrothTennis) December 24, 2020

John Millman is training hard:

John Millman was also re-elected to the ATP Player Council this week:

Heavyweight ATP Player council, with Federer, Nadal, Murray all on it for next year. Plus Auger-Aliassime, Millman, Anderson … and Simon. pic.twitter.com/2US58y6ts4 — The Tennis Podcast (@TennisPodcast) December 29, 2020

Ellen Perez is hoping to get some free sunscreen:

Personally teamed up with @Daria_gav this AO to get free sunscreen off her. #savvy https://t.co/ZsaDPC9YiP — Ellen Perez (@EllenPerez95) December 29, 2020

Finally, the new season is only days away and Abbie Myers is counting down until she heads to Dubai for Australian Open 2021 qualifying:

So excited to be travelling soon! T- 6 days ! 🥰 — Abbie Myers (@abbiejanem) December 29, 2020

READ: Twenty Australians to contest AO 2021 qualifying

Don’t forget, the court is calling. Join in the fun, hire a court today and take advantage of the many healthy benefits of tennis.