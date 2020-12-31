Leagues Schools Clubs Coaches Tournaments States Australian Open
It is the holiday season and our Aussie players are all in a festive mood, as this week’s social round-up highlights …

Alex de Minaur is feeling #blessed to spend time with his family:

Luke Saville and Daria Gavrilova have made Christmas wishes:

Casey Dellacqua enjoyed a big Christmas with her adorable family:

Nick Kyrgios shared Christmas well wishes to his many followers:

Meanwhile, Priscilla Hon provided a summer update:

Todd Woodbridge and Liz Smylie sent birthday wishes to John Fitzgerald:

READ: Aussie players confirmed for AO 2021 doubles events

Sam Groth needed help from his followers to settle an argument:

John Millman is training hard:

John Millman was also re-elected to the ATP Player Council this week:

Ellen Perez is hoping to get some free sunscreen:

Finally, the new season is only days away and Abbie Myers is counting down until she heads to Dubai for Australian Open 2021 qualifying:

READ: Twenty Australians to contest AO 2021 qualifying

