What have Australia's top-ranked players been up to? We've collated tweets and posts from this week to keep fans up to date.

Australia, 22 October 2020 | tennis.com.au

This week’s social round-up begins in Perth, where Ellen Perez and Daria Gavrilova have survived their 14-day hotel quarantine after returning from Europe:

Woooo our last 10minutes in hotel quarantine!!! https://t.co/JxoYObuuMy pic.twitter.com/sPt30j0p9N — Ellen Perez (@EllenPerez95) October 17, 2020

Daria Gavrilova tried to go viral on TikTok during quarantine – with no support from Thanasi Kokkinakis:

Ur not gonna go viral. — Thanasi Kokkinakis (@TKokkinakis) October 17, 2020

Excited to be back on court again, Gavrilova’s choice of footwear is making us a little nervous:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGjo4s0JARI/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Meanwhile, Alex de Minaur won the Ultimate Tennis Showdown in Belgium this week. His brother was there to share some helpful advice too:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGhT3RipKZD/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Newfound career? 🤔@alexdeminaur's brother making his coaching debut at #UTShowdown. pic.twitter.com/JzUysSUkuu — UTS | Ultimate Tennis Showdown (@UTShowdown) October 18, 2020

John Millman is competing in Germany:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGf7TsIgww2/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Arina Rodionova got glam in Russia:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGZecYXgfyl/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Andrew Harris is exploring Austria:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGiJfHagy68/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Ajla Tomljanovic went hiking in Croatia:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGVQnkegm45/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Nick Kyrgios reflected on some of his favourite looks:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGgvlBxp15y/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Ash Barty enjoyed some family time:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGcIzlNnJoN/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

And ICYMI, Casey Dellacqua and Todd Woodbridge served up the latest tennis news in Headline Hits:

Headline Hits 🎾 Todd and I bring you all the latest tennis news 🌟 @toddwoodbridge @TennisAustralia https://t.co/eoXr6ZwaQZ — Casey Dellacqua OLY (@caseydellacqua) October 20, 2020

Don’t forget, the court is calling! Join in the fun, hire a court today and take advantage of the many healthy benefits of tennis.