Social round-up: Aussie stars having fun in New York
What have Australia's top-ranked players been up to? We've collated tweets and posts from this week to keep fans up to date.
Australia, 27 August 2020 | tennis.com.au
Let’s begin this week’s social round-up in New York, where lots of our Aussie players are getting ready for the US Open …
John Millman hit the practice court with Australian coach and former world No.64 Peter Luczak:
Astra Sharma was excited to hit with seven-time Grand Slam singles champion Venus Williams:
Ellen Perez and Storm Sanders enjoyed some mini golf:
Dylan Alcott is making bold fashion statements:
Meanwhile, Daria Gavrilova is at home in Melbourne – and not going anywhere:
It means the former world No.20 has plenty of time to ponder:
I put a deposit down for my wedding dress in November 2019 🤔 we were meant to get married in November 2020.. now we are getting married in December 2021.. hopefully I will still like the dress I chose 2 years later👰🏼
— Daria Gavrilova (@Daria_gav) August 26, 2020
Thanasi Kokkinakis is wishing Dasha was busier:
Hahahahah you have too much time on your hands😂 https://t.co/kvGq09WOks
— Thanasi Kokkinakis (@TKokkinakis) August 26, 2020
Elsewhere, Olivia Rogowska has many questions:
Is it just me or does everyone ask google like 10 questions a day? I can not imagine adulting without it.
— Olivia Rogowska (@oliviarogowska) August 23, 2020
Jelena Dokic offered some workout inspiration:
Morning post workout feels! When do you like to train?Morning,lunchtime or evening? I find the whole discussion on ‘when is the best time to workout’ a very interesting and important one. I don’t think that there is a right or wrong answer here,it’s just important that you get it done and that you find ways to move your body at the best time of the day that suits you. But I think it’s important to experiment and figure out what works best for you and make that a habit and a routine. It’s not a one size fits all,it just depends on what you like and what fits best into your daily routine and lifestyle. Some people prefer mornings and others prefer to workout during the day or the evenings. I prefer to workout in the morning.There are a couple of reasons for that. Firstly,I like getting up early(as tough as that might be sometimes) and getting my workout done before I do anything else in a day.There is something very empowering about working out and sweating it out in the morning and starting my day the right way before the day even starts for most people.I feel like I got a head start on my day,my health and the things that I want to accomplish in a day. Secondly,I feel like if I don’t workout out in the morning I will have more time and more reasons to make excuses not to fit my training in later in the day. That’s why I have made it a habit to get a workout in first thing in the morning so that there can be no excuses later. I have tried it all,from working out early in the morning,at lunch time,afternoons and evenings.While I don’t mind some of these especially working out in the afternoon,I find that a morning workout is best for me especially mentally and gives me that extra bit of boost in energy and confidence. Experiment,try to workout at different times in a day and see what makes you feel best and how well it fits into your daily life and your daily commitments. At what time of day do you all like to workout? 💪💪🏃♀️🏃♀️🤸♀️🤸♀️🧘♂️🧘♂️🏋️♀️🏋️♀️⛹️♀️⛹️♀️ #health #healthy #lifestyle #healthylifestyle #workout #training #exercise #motivation #inspiration #workoutmotivation #workoutroutine #routine #fitnessmotivation #goodhabits #morningroutine #fitness
Alex de Minaur is missing his dog:
Nick Kyrgios can’t stop smiling:
World No.1 Ash Barty is enjoying the Queensland sunshine:
Maddison Inglis and Kimberly Birrell matched on court in Brisbane:
Todd Woodbridge is seeing double too:
To @AlanaOHern you’re talent is amazing and can’t thank you enough for your friendship and what a journey this painting has been. Shoutout to @TJch9 for showcasing. #archibaldprize #Archibald2020 #art @9NewsMelb https://t.co/GWoRkwROp0
— Todd Woodbridge (@toddwoodbridge) August 23, 2020
And ICYMI, Casey Dellacqua and Todd Woodbridge served up the latest tennis news in #HeadlineHits:
This weeks episode of #HeadlineHits with @toddwoodbridge 🎾 https://t.co/xszxkhMXp1
— Casey Dellacqua OLY (@caseydellacqua) August 25, 2020