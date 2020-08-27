What have Australia's top-ranked players been up to? We've collated tweets and posts from this week to keep fans up to date.

Let’s begin this week’s social round-up in New York, where lots of our Aussie players are getting ready for the US Open …

John Millman hit the practice court with Australian coach and former world No.64 Peter Luczak:

Astra Sharma was excited to hit with seven-time Grand Slam singles champion Venus Williams:

Ellen Perez and Storm Sanders enjoyed some mini golf:

Dylan Alcott is making bold fashion statements:

Meanwhile, Daria Gavrilova is at home in Melbourne – and not going anywhere:

It means the former world No.20 has plenty of time to ponder:

I put a deposit down for my wedding dress in November 2019 🤔 we were meant to get married in November 2020.. now we are getting married in December 2021.. hopefully I will still like the dress I chose 2 years later👰🏼 — Daria Gavrilova (@Daria_gav) August 26, 2020

Thanasi Kokkinakis is wishing Dasha was busier:

Hahahahah you have too much time on your hands😂 https://t.co/kvGq09WOks — Thanasi Kokkinakis (@TKokkinakis) August 26, 2020

Elsewhere, Olivia Rogowska has many questions:

Is it just me or does everyone ask google like 10 questions a day? I can not imagine adulting without it. — Olivia Rogowska (@oliviarogowska) August 23, 2020

Jelena Dokic offered some workout inspiration:

Alex de Minaur is missing his dog:

Nick Kyrgios can’t stop smiling:

World No.1 Ash Barty is enjoying the Queensland sunshine:

Maddison Inglis and Kimberly Birrell matched on court in Brisbane:

Todd Woodbridge is seeing double too:

To @AlanaOHern you’re talent is amazing and can’t thank you enough for your friendship and what a journey this painting has been. Shoutout to @TJch9 for showcasing. #archibaldprize #Archibald2020 #art @9NewsMelb https://t.co/GWoRkwROp0 — Todd Woodbridge (@toddwoodbridge) August 23, 2020

And ICYMI, Casey Dellacqua and Todd Woodbridge served up the latest tennis news in #HeadlineHits: