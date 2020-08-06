Leagues Schools Clubs Coaches Tournaments States Australian Open
Australia, 6 August 2020 | tennis.com.au

The ANZ Tennis Hot Shots Racquet Roadshow began in Perth this week, with Matt Ebden and John Peers visiting Duncraig Primary School to deliver new racquets to some very excited first-year students:

> Find out more about the ANZ Tennis Hot Shots Racquet Roadshow

Unfortunately it’s not all good news in this week’s social round-up. Priscilla Hon revealed she is delaying her tour return due to injury:

Nick Kyrgios shared why he won’t play the US Open later this month:

READ: Ash Barty to also skip the US Open

Life is challenging in Victoria right now too, where strict stage four restrictions have been introduced.

Storm Sanders shared positive vibes with the Victorian tennis community:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CDascmfgyCD/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Melbourne-based Jaimee Fourlis is already wishing she was back on court:

Fellow Melburians Dylan Alcott and Luke Saville can’t believe what is happening:

The situation has got Daria Gavrilova considering a career change:

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CDfPA6lHxz8/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Meanwhile, this fortnight marks 20 years since Sydney hosted the Olympic Games and Todd Woodbridge shared his memories of a golden moment for Australian athlete Cathy Freeman:

Arina Rodionova celebrated the end of the World TeamTennis season in America:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CDZ0c0DgEE6/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Ajla Tomljanovic is teaching her followers how to hit a great backhand:

And finally, Ellen Perez gave her dog one last cuddle before she returns to tour:

View this post on Instagram

Do dogs need travel exemptions? Asking for a friend

A post shared by ELLEN PEREZ (@ellenperez95) on

