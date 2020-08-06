What have Australia's top-ranked players been up to? We've collated tweets and posts from this week to keep fans up to date.

The ANZ Tennis Hot Shots Racquet Roadshow began in Perth this week, with Matt Ebden and John Peers visiting Duncraig Primary School to deliver new racquets to some very excited first-year students:

Unfortunately it’s not all good news in this week’s social round-up. Priscilla Hon revealed she is delaying her tour return due to injury:

Nick Kyrgios shared why he won’t play the US Open later this month:

Dear Tennis, I will not be playing this year at the US Open. It hurts me at my core…But I’m sitting out for the people, for my Aussies, for the hundreds of thousands of Americans who have lost their lives, for all of you. #SincerelyYours, @NickKyrgios pic.twitter.com/7EecHNU82l — UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) August 1, 2020

Life is challenging in Victoria right now too, where strict stage four restrictions have been introduced.

Storm Sanders shared positive vibes with the Victorian tennis community:

Melbourne-based Jaimee Fourlis is already wishing she was back on court:

Fellow Melburians Dylan Alcott and Luke Saville can’t believe what is happening:

If Melbourne wins the worlds most livable city again this year gees I’ll be impressed #stage4 #covid19vic — Dylan Alcott (@DylanAlcott) August 2, 2020

Choppers flying around checking on Melburnians.. what times we are living in!! — Luke Saville (@LukeSaville18) August 2, 2020

The situation has got Daria Gavrilova considering a career change:

Meanwhile, this fortnight marks 20 years since Sydney hosted the Olympic Games and Todd Woodbridge shared his memories of a golden moment for Australian athlete Cathy Freeman:

Mark Woodforde and I were due on what is now Ken Rosewall arena for a match, but everyone at the tennis was watching this race.. no chance we were going to lose that night with all the adrenaline.. https://t.co/VbNdfjuaT5 — Todd Woodbridge (@toddwoodbridge) August 3, 2020

Arina Rodionova celebrated the end of the World TeamTennis season in America:

Ajla Tomljanovic is teaching her followers how to hit a great backhand:

Sooo I'm told people across the world are signing up for @topcourtofficial! I'm so pumped to be a part of this movement and to help tennis players everywhere improve their game 🔝🟨 pic.twitter.com/fLuRkGn3dK — Ajla Tomljanovic (@Ajlatom) August 5, 2020

And finally, Ellen Perez gave her dog one last cuddle before she returns to tour: