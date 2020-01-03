Leagues Schools Clubs Coaches Tournaments States Australian Open
Melbourne, VIC, 3 January 2020 | tennis.com.au

Several of Australia’s tennis stars have pledged to assist in relief efforts as bushfires ravage several Australian states.

Ellen Perez and Nick Kyrgios were the first players to take to Twitter, announcing they would donate money for every ace they hit during the Australian summer of tennis to help those affected by the unfolding disaster.

“For every ace I serve over this Australian summer of tennis I’ll be donating $10 to the bushfire appeal!” Perez wrote.

“Let’s make 2020 a year of big serving and winning matches for the firefighters and affected communities/families! I encourage others to join me in helping Australia.”

Others did join her, including top 100 players Sam Stosur, Alex de Minaur and John Millman, who subsequently posted their pledges to support relief efforts.

The support of Australia’s tennis stars came on the same day it was announced the ATP Challenger event in Canberra would relocate to Bendigo due to ongoing bushfire activity in the region.

“The health of players, fans, volunteers, staff and stakeholders is our biggest priority at all times,” Tennis ACT CEO Kim Kachel explained.

“Unfortunately, the best advice from the weather and fire experts is that the conditions over the next few days mean it is unlikely there would be any play. With conditions too unpredictable the decision was made to relocate at the earliest available opportunity.”

The ATP Cup also joined in supporting bushfire relief, with the tournament announcing it would donate $100 for every ace hit across all three event venues in Perth, Brisbane and Sydney.

