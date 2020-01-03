Several Australian stars will donate funds to bushfire relief efforts with every ace they serve during the Australian summer of tennis.

Melbourne, VIC, 3 January 2020 | tennis.com.au

Several of Australia’s tennis stars have pledged to assist in relief efforts as bushfires ravage several Australian states.

Ellen Perez and Nick Kyrgios were the first players to take to Twitter, announcing they would donate money for every ace they hit during the Australian summer of tennis to help those affected by the unfolding disaster.

For every ace I serve over this Australian summer of tennis I'll be donating $10 to the bushfire appeal! Lets make 2020 a year of big serving and winning matches for the firefighters and affected communities/families! I encourage others to join me in helping Australia 🙏❤️ https://t.co/U5mRgv78nS — Ellen Perez (@EllenPerez95) January 2, 2020

I’m kicking off the support for those affected by the fires. I’ll be donating $200 per ace that I hit across all the events I play this summer. #MoreToCome #StayTuned — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) January 2, 2020

Others did join her, including top 100 players Sam Stosur, Alex de Minaur and John Millman, who subsequently posted their pledges to support relief efforts.

For every ACE I serve over the Aussie summer I’ll donate $200 to the bushfire relief to help raise funds to the families, firefighters and animals who are affected by this disaster. Please join me in any way you can #ausfires #ClimateEmegency #AustralianFires — Samantha Stosur (@bambamsam30) January 2, 2020

I like this I will go $250 per ace, just because I don’t think I’ll be hitting as many aces as you mate. 😂😂😂 #dropthehammer https://t.co/SxMPs3XQud — alex de minaur (@alexdeminaur) January 2, 2020

I’m not at your level boys but I want to get involved. $100 for an ace over the Australian summer. #servingupsomehelp https://t.co/eIwIH0xTXT — John Millman (@johnhmillman) January 2, 2020

Want in on this. For every ACE I serve over the Aussie summer I’ll donate $50 to the bushfire relief to help raise funds to the families, firefighters and animals who are affected by this disaster. Please join me in any way you can #ausfires #ClimateEmegency #AustralianFires — Priscilla hon (@pribo98) January 2, 2020

I'm going to join you boys and give $100 for every ace I serve over the Australian summer! #servingupsomehelp https://t.co/YVC6NTGgM3 — John Peers (@johnwpeers) January 2, 2020

I’ll join you @EllenPerez95 !! I’ll donate $10 for every ace I serve over Aussie summer to the bushfire appeal. We need to help those in need in anyway we can right now 🙏 https://t.co/oDv9FWYSur — Storm Sanders (@stormsanders94) January 2, 2020

I am just going to donate regardless of my performance , cause my 1 accidental ace per 4 matches on average really won’t be making any difference 😬 But love the idea, wishing all the aussies lots of aces:) #bushfiresAustralia https://t.co/8ZnAjci7y9 — Arina Rodionova (@arinarodionova) January 2, 2020

Getting involved and donating $100 per ace I serve this summer. Also might pimp my wheelchair and put some monster truck wheels on so I can bang a few extras down. Thoughts? #AustralianFires — Dylan Alcott (@DylanAlcott) January 3, 2020

I want in, for every ace I hit during the Aussie summer I’ll donate $25 for the bushfire relief https://t.co/JwaIvg9Uv5 — Alex Bolt (@abolt15) January 3, 2020

Yeah I’m in too $100 for every ace I throw down at the AO. Hopefully @DylanAlcott let’s a few past 😊😊 #AustraliaBushfires — Heath Davidson (@heathdavidson13) January 3, 2020

The support of Australia’s tennis stars came on the same day it was announced the ATP Challenger event in Canberra would relocate to Bendigo due to ongoing bushfire activity in the region.

“The health of players, fans, volunteers, staff and stakeholders is our biggest priority at all times,” Tennis ACT CEO Kim Kachel explained.

“Unfortunately, the best advice from the weather and fire experts is that the conditions over the next few days mean it is unlikely there would be any play. With conditions too unpredictable the decision was made to relocate at the earliest available opportunity.”

The ATP Cup also joined in supporting bushfire relief, with the tournament announcing it would donate $100 for every ace hit across all three event venues in Perth, Brisbane and Sydney.

Each ace served across the @ATPCup at all three venues will deliver $100 to the @RedCrossAU bushfire disaster relief and recovery efforts. With more than 1500 aces expected to be served, the tournament contribution is expected to exceed $150,000. — ATPCup (@ATPCup) January 2, 2020