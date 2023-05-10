Coaching in Focus: Pathways and Professional Development

Tennis coaching has always been a rewarding career and plays a crucial role in the development of tennis players from grassroots to Grand Slams. The tennis community has continued to evolve with a growing focus on professional development and pathways for coaches to enhance their skills and abilities. In Queensland, there are many coaching courses and professional development workshops offered to coaches designed to grow knowledge in various aspects of tennis coaching.

By participating in these programs, coaches can gain a deeper understanding of tennis techniques and strategies, as well as enhance their ability to communicate with players and build successful coaching relationships. Additionally, provide networking opportunities with other professionals in the field.

Tennis Queensland Head of Coach and Player Pathways, Sheridan Adams said, "It is important for coaches to prioritise their own learning and growth so it enables better training and guidance for their players to succeed both on and off the court."

The opportunities for coaching pathways in Queensland aren't just limited to adults but do provide programs for the younger generation looking to get a foot in the door and give them the foundations to be high-quality coaches. The success of the Emerging Leaders Program has been seen across the five regions in the state with many participants securing their Community Coaching Course qualification and experiencing real-life coaching and tournaments.

Courses like the Emerging Leaders Program guides youth at the beginning of their tennis journey and shapes the next generation of coaches with the necessary skills to be successful.

Tennis Queensland Field Manager, Nick Todorov says, "Empowering and training our youth in coaching and administration has meant the region is in good hands for the future and will allow our clubs to deliver high-quality events and continue to build participation in the years to come."

For those who are interested in furthering their coaching career or are passionate to start their coaching journey, see below the 2023 Coaching Workshops and get started today.





Course

Location

Dates

Additional Workshops

Workshop

Location

Dates

Coach Connect Workshop & Networking EventPresented by Emma Hayman, Isabella Fede & Lisa AyresThe theme for the on-court element for this Coach Connect workshop will be "scaling up and scaling down drills for green ball squads." | 11:00am to 1:30pm | Register Now Queensland Tennis Centre 19 May, 2023 Building and Maintaining A Tennis AthletePresented by Alex HynesLet Alex explain the secrets to improving athleticism, speed & agility, and how this links to tennis-specific movement in tennis. This will show you how to ensure your athletes develop the necessary athletic qualities to ensure they can maximise their bodies in the modern game of tennis. | 10:00am to 12:00pm | Register Now Queensland Tennis Centre 22 June, 2023

*Workshops are subject to change, for all up to date information please visit here

*Workshops are subject to change, for all up to date information please visit here.

School to Coach Support