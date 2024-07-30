Second-seeded Australians Ellen Perez and Matt Ebden have navigated a dangerous opening hurdle to kickstart their Olympic mixed doubles campaign.

Paris, France, 30 July 2024 | tennis.com.au

Australian No.2 seeds Ellen Perez and Matt Ebden have notched their first win in the Olympic mixed doubles at Roland Garros, posting a 6-3 6-4 win over dangerous Spanish pair Sara Sorribes Tormo and Marcel Granollers on Monday.

“Any time you’re winning matches at the Olympics, it’s a good feeling,” doubles world No.10 Perez said.

“It’s always nice to get through the first one, just get some momentum. They were a good team, we did well at times, we were under the pump in the second and we were able to claw that back.”

It was a match-up Ebden admitted the pair was wary of, given Granollers was the current doubles No.1.

“Granollers is one of the top doubles players and Sorribes Tormo, she won her women’s doubles match earlier. I think we played really well,” Ebden said.

“Ellen lit it up, literally, from start to finish. Way to bring your best at the Olympics, that’s why we are here, to try and play our best at the best events, and it’s no better time for it.”

Looking ahead, the Aussie pair will play the winner of Chinese duo Zheng Qinwen and Zhang Zhizhen or Croatia’s Donna Vekic and Mate Pavic in the quarterfinals.

“Both teams do the basics well, lots of serves and returns made,” Perez said. “I think it’s going to come down to the guy who takes the lead in both scenarios.

Earlier on Monday, Alex de Minaur and Alexei Popyrin fell to American No.4 seeds Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram in the first round of men’s doubles, 6-2 6-3.

“It was good to step out there with Alexei. We’ve literally shared every stage of our careers together,” De Minaur said.

“From playing under-10s to Tennis Europe to juniors to Junior Davis Cup, Futures, Challengers, everything, Davis Cup and Olympics and especially becoming Olympic roomies, which has been a lot of fun.

“I’m just excited I was able to compete. I wasn’t sure that I would have the opportunity to play.

“I’ve enjoyed being around the athletes, the village, the opening ceremony, it’s been a surreal experience. I’m very happy to have been a part of it.”

Popyrin will continue to fly the flag for Australia in the men’s singles. He faces three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka in the second round on Tuesday.

PARIS 2024 OLYMPIC GAMES RESULTS

Men’s doubles, first round

[4] Austin Krajicek / Rajeev Ram (USA) d Alex de Minaur / Alexei Popyrin (AUS) 6-2 6-3

Mixed doubles, first round

[2] Matt Ebden / Ellen Perez (AUS) d Sara Sorribes Tormo / Marcel Granollers (ESP) 6-3 6-4

TENNIS: DAY 4 PREVIEW

Day 4 at Roland Garros will see world No.63 Popyrin up against three-time Grand Slam champion Wawrinka as they compete for a place in the third round.

On the doubles court, Matt Ebden and John Peers face Spanish pair Pablo Carreno Busta and Marcel Granollers in the round of 16, while Ajla Tomljanovic and Olivia Gadecki meet Mirra Andreeva and Diana Shnaider in the first round of the women’s doubles.

Upcoming – Tuesday 31 July

> VIEW: Day 4: Order of play

Men’s singles, second round

Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v Stan Wawrinka (SUI), Court 14

Women’s doubles, first round

Ajla Tomljanovic / Olivia Gadecki (AUS) vs Mirra Andreeva / Diana Shnaider, Court 13

Men’s doubles, second round

Matt Ebden / John Peers (AUS) vs Pablo Carreno Busta / Marcel Granollers (ESP), Court 13