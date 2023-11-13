Australian Matt Ebden makes his top-five debut in the latest ATP World Tour doubles rankings.

Australia, 13 November 2023 | Leigh Rogers

Men’s singles

Jordan Thompson returns to the Australian No.4 position in the latest ATP Tour men’s singles rankings.

The 29-year-old rises one spot to world No.56, leapfrogging Aleksandar Vukic in the process.

Blake Ellis takes biggest mover honours this week, jumping up 28 spots to world No.387 after reaching the second round at an ATP Challenger tournament in Japan as a qualifier.

This is the 24-year-old’s highest ranking since February 2019.

Bernard Tomic is also making moves, rising to his highest ranking since February 2022. The 31-year-old, a former world No.17 whose ranking dipped outside the top 800 in August 2022, now sits at world No.289.

Tomic recently won his 13th career title at an ITF tournament in America.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Alex de Minaur No.12 0 Alexei Popyrin No.40 0 Max Purcell No.45 0 Jordan Thompson No.56 +1 Aleksandar Vukic No.57 -5 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.65 0 Christopher O’Connell No.67 -1 Rinky Hijikata No.73 -1 Jason Kubler No.97 +1 James Duckworth No.113 0

Women’s singles

Arina Rodionova sits at her highest position in more than five years in the latest WTA Tour women’s singles rankings.

The resurgent 33-year-old rises 13 places after capturing her fifth ITF singles title of the season. This propels Rodionova to world No.135, which is her best ranking since July 2018.

The Melbourne-based athlete began the 2023 season outside the world’s top 300 after missing six months last year with a wrist injury. Since returning in January, Rodionova has tallied an impressive 68 match wins.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Kimberly Birrell No.112 +1 Astra Sharma No.123 -3 Olivia Gadecki No.134 -2 Arina Rodionova No.135 +13 Storm Hunter No.173 -1 Destanee Aiava No.187 -1 Jaimee Fourlis No.203 +1 Daria Saville No.205 +1 Priscilla Hon No.209 +1 Seone Mendez No.242 -1

Men’s doubles

Matt Ebden soars to a career-high world No.4 in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings.

The 35-year-old from Perth, who was ranked just inside the world’s top 50 in early February, rises three spots to make his top-five debut.

This is the highest ranking for an Australian man since August 2018, when John Peers featured in the world’s top five.

It is another highlight in a career-best year for Ebden, who is set to make his ATP Finals debut alongside Indian partner Rohan Bopanna this week.

Reigning Australian Open champions Rinky Hijikata and Jason Kubler will also make their ATP Finals debut in Turin.

Other players celebrating new career-highs this week include Matthew Romios (up four spots to world No.128) and Adam Walton (rising two places to world No.158).

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Matt Ebden No.4 +3 Rinky Hijikata No.23 +1 Jason Kubler No.30 +3 Max Purcell No.35 +2 John Peers No.39 +1 John-Patrick Smith No.79 0 Andrew Harris No.94 -10 Jordan Thompson No.105 0 Matthew Romios No.128 +4 Luke Saville No.134 +6

Women’s doubles

Storm Hunter is spending her second week atop of the WTA Tour doubles rankings.

The 29-year-old Australian continues to earn widespread praise for the achievement, including from outgoing Australian captain Alicia Molik during last week’s Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Spain.

“It couldn’t happen to someone who works harder,” Molik said, describing the 29-year-old’s determination and work ethic as “just incredible”.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Storm Hunter No.1 0 Ellen Perez No.17 0 Olivia Gadecki No.96 0 Destanee Aiava No.164 -2 Daria Saville No.171 -3 Olivia Tjandramulia No.177 -3 Talia Gibson No.189 0 Astra Sharma No.207 -3 Priscilla Hon No.210 -2 Elysia Bolton No.212 -2

