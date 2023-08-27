Australian Ellen Perez advanced to a WTA doubles final for the second week in a row alongside American partner Nicole Melichar-Martinez.

Australia, 27 August 2023 | Leigh Rogers

It has been another big week in Australian tennis.

Olivia Gadecki was the star performer in the US Open qualifying competition, securing a coveted main-draw spot.

Ellen Perez advanced to a WTA doubles final for a second consecutive week, while the promising Emerson Jones claimed the biggest junior singles title of her career.

This week’s most outstanding performers include:

Ellen Perez: The 27-year-old was a doubles finalist alongside American Nicole Melichar-Martinez at the WTA 250 tournament in Cleveland (USA). This was their third WTA final of the season and second in as many weeks.

Olivia Gadecki: The 21-year-old completed a successful qualifying campaign at the US Open in New York. This marks the first time that Gadecki has qualified at a major tournament in her career.

> READ: Gadecki set for US Open debut

Kimberly Birrell: The 25-year-old is set to make her US Open main-draw debut, after receiving a lucky-loser spot in the draw. It follows a career-best run in the qualifying draw, where Birrell progressed to the final round.

Marc Polmans: The 26-year-old recorded his first wins at the US Open since 2018, snapping a five-match losing streak to advance to the final qualifying round.

James Duckworth: The 31-year-old saved multiple match points to beat France’s Terence Atmane and advance to the final round in US Open qualifying. Despite a final-round loss, Duckworth has received a lucky-loser spot in the main draw.

John Millman: The 34-year-old made a triumphant return after a seven-month injury lay-off, beating world No.110 Alejandro Tabilo in the opening round of the US Open qualifying competition.

Max Purcell: The 25-year-old was a singles quarterfinalist at an ATP 250 tournament in Winston-Salem (USA). The in-form Purcell has now won 11 of his past 14 matches. This includes a victory against world No.25 Tallon Griekspoor at Winston-Salem.

Matt Ebden: The 35-year-old made the doubles quarterfinals at the ATP 250 tournament at Winston-Salem alongside John-Patrick Smith. It was Ebden’s 12th quarterfinal appearance of the season.

John-Patrick Smith: The 34-year-old teamed with Matt Ebden to reach the Winston-Salem doubles quarterfinals. It was Smith’s fourth ATP-level quarterfinal this year.

Storm Hunter: The 29-year-old scored her fifth top-100 singles win of the season, beating world No.66 Camila Osorio to reach the second round at a WTA 125 tournament in Chicago (USA).

> READ: Storm Hunter – “I have so much more to give”

Tina Nadine Smith: The 21-year-old was a singles semifinalist at an ITF 25 tournament in Verbier (Switzerland). This was Smith’s first ITF-level semifinal appearance since August 2021.

Kaylah McPhee: The 25-year-old made the doubles semifinals at the ITF 25 tournament in Verbier alongside Czech Michaela Bayerlova. This was McPhee’s eighth ITF doubles semifinal appearance of the season.

Seone Mendez: The 24-year-old advanced to the singles semifinals at an ITF 25 tournament in Bydgoszcz (Poland). The in-form Mendez has won won 11 of her past 14 matches.

Lawrence Sciglitano: The 24-year-old teamed with American Felix Corwin to win the doubles title at an ITF 15 event in Huy (Belgium). This is Sciglitano’s first ITF title.

Emerson Jones: The 15-year-old won the biggest title of her junior career at an ITF J300 tournament at College Park (USA). Jones swept through the field without dropping a set.

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!