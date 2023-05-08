Australian Jaimee Fourlis returns to the world's top 150 after reaching the biggest singles final of her career.

Australia, 8 May 2023 | Leigh Rogers

Women’s singles

After advancing to the biggest singles final of her career, Jaimee Fourlis returns to the world’s top 150 in the latest WTA Tour women’s singles rankings. The 23-year-old jumps up 29 places to world No.150, just three spots shy of her career-high position.

Arina Rodionova is the biggest mover of the week, rising 74 places to world No.219 after winning back-to-back ITF 25 titles in Great Britain. This propels the 33-year-old back into the Australian top 10.

Astra Sharma is also on the rise, improving 37 places to world No.226 after reaching an ITF 100 semifinal in America.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Ajla Tomljanovic No.39 +2 Kimberly Birrell No.111 +2 Daria Saville No.131 -2 Olivia Gadecki No.149 +2 Jaimee Fourlis No.150 +29 Priscilla Hon No.164 -1 Storm Hunter No.196 -5 Arina Rodionova No.219 +74 Astra Sharma No.226 +37 Maddison Inglis No.250 +3

Men’s singles

Alex de Minaur, up one place to world No.18, remains the top-ranked Australian in the latest ATP Tour men’s singles rankings.

Aleksandar Vukic returns to the Australian top 10, improving 15 spots to world No.127 after reaching his first ATP Challenger final of the season.

Jordan Thompson is also on the rise, jumping up 11 spots to world No.80 after winning an ATP Challenger title in South Korea.

There is also good news for Marc Polmans, who has broken back into the world’s top 200. The 25-year-old, who missed six months last year with injury, rises 17 places to world No.192.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Alex de Minaur No.18 +1 Nick Kyrgios No.26 0 Jason Kubler No.66 -3 Alexei Popyrin No.77 -2 Chris O’Connell No.78 +3 Jordan Thompson No.80 +11 Max Purcell No.87 +2 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.104 +7 James Duckworth No.106 -4 Aleksandar Vukic No.127 +15

Women’s doubles

Storm Hunter is verging on a top-10 return in the latest WTA Tour doubles rankings. After winning a WTA 125 tournament in Spain, the 28-year-old is just 10 points shy of the elite category.

Ellen Perez, Hunter’s partner during her title-winning run last week, improves one spot to equal her career-high of world No.15.

Olivia Gadecki rises 57 positions to a career-high world No.153 after winning her biggest career title in Germany. Her partner, Jaimee Fourlis, skyrockets up 160 places to world No.284.

Talia Gibson (up seven places to world No.207) and Elysia Bolton (up 11 spots to world No.226) are both at new career-highs, while Priscilla Hon (up 36 places to world No.243) returns to the Australian top 10 this week.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Storm Hunter No.11 0 Ellen Perez No.15 +1 Olivia Tjandramulia No.108 -2 Olivia Gadecki No.153 +57 Daria Saville No.156 -2 Alexandra Bozovic No.167 -2 Talia Gibson No.207 +7 Kimberly Birrell No.223 +8 Elysia Bolton No.226 +11 Priscilla Hon No.243 +36

Men’s doubles

Matt Ebden climbs to a new career-high in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings. The 35-year-old from Perth rises seven places to world No.15 after his final appearance at the Madrid Masters.

John Peers re-enters the top 40, improving seven places to world No.37 after winning an ATP Challenger title alongside fellow Aussie Jason Kubler in France.

There are now nine Australian players in the world’s top 100, with John-Patrick Smith rising to world No.97 after reaching an ATP Challenger final in South Korea with compatriot Andrew Harris.

> READ: John-Patrick Smith – “I like to hit targets and challenge myself”

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Matt Ebden No.15 +7 Jason Kubler No.29 0 Rinky Hijikata No.34 +3 John Peers No.37 +7 Max Purcell No.54 +4 Nick Kyrgios No.56 +1 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.76 +3 Luke Saville No.86 -1 John-Patrick Smith No.97 +5 Andrew Harris No.113 +4

> READ: Australian players celebrate title-winning runs

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!