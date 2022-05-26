Leagues Schools Clubs Coaches Tournaments States Australian Open
It is a busy time on the tennis calendar, with many of Australia’s top-ranked players competing at Roland Garros.

We begin this week’s social round-up in Paris, where married couple Luke and Daria Saville are both celebrating wins at the Grand Slam tournament:

Sam Stosur has made a winning return to Roland Garros too, advancing to the second round in the women’s doubles draw:

Ajla Tomljanovic was all smiles after recording one of the biggest wins of her career, beating world No.5 Anett Kontaveit in the opening round:

Jordan Thompson had a different reaction after facing 13-time champion Rafael Nadal in the first round:

James Duckworth is happy to be back competing:

Arina Rodionova, Lizette Cabrera and Priscilla Hon have been exploring the city:

Storm Sanders found some delicious coffee:

While Matt Ebden shared an insight into life on the road with his family:

Meanwhile, Nick Kyrgios is at home in Australia preparing for the upcoming grass-court season:

And ICYMI, the International Tennis Hall of Fame have released their latest #RoadtoNewport episode celebrating Lleyton Hewitt’s career:

