Fourteen Australians (seven women and seven men) will contest the Roland Garros 2022 men's and women's doubles competitions.

Paris, France, 22 May 2022 | Leigh Rogers

The Roland Garros 2022 men’s and women’s doubles draws have been revealed.

Seven Australians, including top-20 stars Sam Stosur and Storm Sanders, are competing in the women’s doubles competition.

World No.13 Stosur, the Roland Garros 2006 women’s doubles champion, is teaming up with fellow former world No.1 Latisha Chan. The experienced combination face Serbian Aleksandra Krunic and Russian Alexandra Panova in their opening match in Paris.

World No.16 Sanders is partnering American Caroline Dolehide. The seventh-seeded duo, who have advanced to the quarterfinals in their past three Grand Slam tournaments together, have been pitted against Russians Natela Dzalamidze and Kamilla Rakhimova in the first round.

Roland Garros 2022

Women’s doubles, first round [7] Storm Sanders (AUS)/Caroline Dolehide (USA) v Natela Dzalamidze/Kamilla Rakhimova [16] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) v Alicja Rosolska (POL)/Erin Routliffe (NZL) Sam Stosur (AUS)/Latisha Chan (TPE) v Aleksandra Krunic (SRB)/Alexandra Panova Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS)/Misaki Doi (JPN) v Vivian Heisen (GER)/Panna Udvardy (HUN) Arina Rodionova (AUS)/Madison Brengle (USA) v Arantxa Rus (NED)/Mayar Sherif (EGY) [WC] Olivia Gadecki (AUS)/Charlotte Kempenaers-Pocz (AUS) v Leylah Fernandez (CAN)/Kirsten Flipkens (BEL)

> VIEW: Full Roland Garros 2022 women’s doubles draw

Seven Australians will contest the men’s doubles competition.

John Peers, Australia’s top-ranked man at world No.15, and Slovak partner Filip Polasek have been handed a tough first-round draw. The No.8 seeds face Croatian Ivan Dodig, the Roland Garros 2015 men’s doubles champion, and American Austin Krajicek. Their unseeded opponents claimed an ATP 250 title in Lyon last week.

With Nick Kyrgios not competing in Paris, Australian Open 2022 champion Thanasi Kokkinakis is instead combining with Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik.

AO 2022 finalists Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell are the No.14 seeds and begin their campaign against Italian pair Lorenzo Sonego and Andrea Vavassori.

Roland Garros 2022

Men’s doubles, first round [8] John Peers (AUS)/Filip Polasek (SVK) v Ivan Dodig (CRO)/Austin Krajicek (USA) [14] Matthew Ebden (AUS)/Max Purcell (AUS) v Lorenzo Sonego (ITA)/Andrea Vavassori (ITA) Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS)/Alexander Bublik (KAZ) v Nathaniel Lammons (USA)/Kamil Majchrzak (POL) Luke Saville (AUS)/Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Dusan Lajovic (SRB)/Jiri Vesely (CZE) James Duckworth (AUS)/Ilya Ivashka (BLR) v [7] Tim Puetz (GER)/Michael Venus (NZL)

> VIEW: Full Roland Garros 2022 men’s doubles draw

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!