Leagues Schools Clubs Coaches Tournaments States Australian Open
Menu

Paris, France, 19 May 2022 | tennis.com.au

This week’s social round-up begins in Paris, where 12 Australian players have been competing in the Roland Garros 2022 qualifying competition …

An excited Priscilla Hon made the second round – and fitted in some sightseeing too:

Max Purcell lost a heart-breaking first-round match in a deciding match tiebreak:

Olivia Gadecki also exited in the opening round, but is taking positives from the experience:

> READ: Jason Kubler and Seone Mendez last Aussies standing in Roland Garros qualifying

Elsewhere, Daria Saville is exploring in Strasbourg:

Ajla Tomljanovic took fans behind the scenes in Rome:

Matt Ebden has his family on the road:

Alexei Popyrin claimed his second career ATP Challenger title:

Kimberly Birrell and Alexandra Osborne were doubles finalists at an ITF tournament:

Lleyton Hewitt reflected on his biggest inspirations in the International Tennis Hall of Fame’s #RoadtoNewport series:

Ash Barty shared a personal insight into her connection with Australian legends Evonne Goolagong Cawley and Cathy Freeman:

Nick Kyrgios is shooting hoops:

Our Australian seniors team won nine medals at the ITF Seniors World Championships:

And the stars of tomorrow took part in a national 11 and under training camp at Melbourne Park, where Alex Bolt and Marc Polmans shared advice and stories:

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun! 

Related Aussie profiles

Popular

Latest

View more

Similar

© Copyright 2022 Tennis Australia