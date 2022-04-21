Alex de Minaur and Ajla Tomljanovic progress at clay-court tournaments in Europe, while fellow Australians progress in doubles.

Barcelona, Spain, 21 April 2022 | Vivienne Christie

Barcelona, Spain

Alex de Minaur has recorded a gritty three-set win over Ugo Humbert to move into the third round of the Barcelona Open.

De Minaur converted seven of eight beak point opportunities as he completed his 6-3 4-6 6-3 victory over the Frenchman in two hours and 17 minutes.

The 23-year-old De Minaur, who is the No.10 seed at the ATP 500 clay-court tournament, next faces Lloyd Harris.

The Australian holds a 1-1 head-to-head record against the South African, with their last match (at Madrid in 2021) ending when Harris retired with injury.

Aussies in action – Barcelona

TODAY’S RESULTS

Men’s singles, second round

[10] Alex de Minaur (AUS) d Ugo Humbert (FRA) 6-3 4-6 6-3

COMING UP

Men’s singles, third round

[10] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Lloyd Harris (RSA)

Belgrade, Serbia

After a win over former world No.3 Dominic Thiem in the opening round, John Millman has exited to Miomir Kecmanovic at the Serbia Open.

The Serbian local required two hours and 15 minutes to overcome Millman 6-4 7-6(5).

There was better news for Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell, who progressed to the doubles quarterfinals with a 3-6 6-1 [10-8] win over Jonathan Erlich and Aslan Karatsev.

It continues an impressive season for the No.3-seeded Australian duo, who were runners-up at AO 2022 and recently claimed a first title as a team in Houston.

Aussies in action – Belgrade

TODAY’S RESULTS

Men’s singles, second round

[7] Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB) d John Millman (AUS) 6-4 7-6(5)

Men’s singles, second round

[3] Matthew Edben (AUS)/Max Purcell (AUS) d Jonathan Erlich (USA)/Aslan Karastev (RUS) 3-6 6-1 [10-8]



COMING UP

Men’s doubles, quarterfinals

[3] Matthew Edben (AUS)/Max Purcell (AUS) v Tomsilav Brikic (BIH)/Nikola Cacic (CRO)



Istanbul, Turkey

Ajla Tomljanovic emerged victorious in an all-Aussie battle at the TEB BNP Paribas Tennis Championship in Istanbul.

Tomljanovic, who is the No.6 seed at the WTA 250 tournament, surrendered just three games as she overcame countrywoman Jaimee Fourlis.

Fourlis entered the draw as a lucky loser after Belgium’s Alison Van Uytvanck withdrew from the first round due to injury.

Tomljanovic next faces Ukraine’s Lesia Tsurenko, who is a qualifier at the clay-court tournament.

Aussies in action – Istanbul

TODAY’S RESULTS

Women’s singles, first round

[6] Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) d [LL] Jaimee Fourlis (AUS) 6-1 6-2

COMING UP

Women’s singles, second round

[6] Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v [Q] Lesia Tsurenko (UKR)

Stuttgart, Germany

Storm Sanders’ singles run has ended at the Porsche Grand Prix in Germany, but the Australian continues her progress in the doubles tournament.

After qualifying for the singles draw of the prestigious clay-court event, Sanders exited to Great Britain’s Emma Raducanu in the first round.

But Sanders continues a successful partnership with Lyudmyla Kichenok in doubles, with the No.3 seeds advancing to the quarterfinals.

Sanders and Kichenok next face Spanish-Slovenian duo Cristina Bucsa and Tamira Zidansek, following a straight-sets win over Jessy Rompies and Peangtarn Plipuech.

Aussies in action – Stuttgart

TODAY’S RESULTS

Women’s singles, first round

[8] Emma Raducanu (GBR) d [Q] Storm Sanders (AUS) 6-1 6-2

Women’s doubles first round

[3] Storm Standers (AUS)/Lyudmyla Kichenok (UKR) d Jessy Rompies (IDN)/Peangtarn Plipuech (THA) 6-4 7-6(1)

COMING UP

Women’s doubles quarterfinals

[3] Storm Standers (AUS)/Lyudmyla Kichenok (UKR) v Cristina Bucsa (ESP)/Tamira Zidansek (SVN)

