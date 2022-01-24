Three Australian players, including Jason Kubler and Jaimee Fourlis, have advanced to the quarterfinals in the Australian Open 2022 mixed doubles competition.

Melbourne, Australia, 24 January 2022 | Leigh Rogers

For the second match in a row, Aussie wildcards Jaimee Fourlis and Jason Kubler have saved multiple match points to advance in the Australian Open 2022 mixed doubles competition.

Fourlis and Kubler showed nerves of steel again this evening, fighting back from a 3-6 4-5 30-40 deficit to record a stunning second-round victory against AO 2021 finalists Sam Stosur and Matt Ebden.

They saved a further two match points in the deciding match tiebreak, recovering from a 7-9 deficit and winning the final four points to seal a remarkable comeback.

“It was crazy,” Kubler said. “It almost feels surreal. I’m so happy me and Jaimee got the win.”

The 3-6 7-5 [11-9] victory propels 22-year-old Fourlis and 28-year-old Kubler into a first Grand Slam quarterfinal.

The match-up was extra special for Fourlis, who fondly recalls getting her hat signed by childhood idol Stosur as a young fan at AO 2006.

“I used to wear it all the time and would not let anyone wash it, because I did not want her signature to come off,” Fourlis shared in our Serving Inspiration series last year.

Fourlis and Kubler are among three Australians to advance to the quarterfinals in the Australian Open 2022 mixed doubles competition, with John Peers also progressing alongside Chinese partner Zhang Shuai.

The second-seeded Peers and Zhang recorded a 7-5 6-3 victory against Dutchman Wesley Koolhof and American Bernarda Pera today.

It is the second time that 33-year-old Peers has made an Australian Open mixed doubles quarterfinal in his career – and the first time he has reached this stage since 2015.

Earlier in the day, Ebden scored a third-round men’s doubles victory alongside compatriot Max Purcell. The Aussie duo knocked out the No.13 seeds.

> READ: Ebden and Purcell power into AO 2022 quarterfinals

However, the winning run of Aussie wildcards Dane Sweeny and Li Tu ended in the third round. The Grand Slam debutantes lost to AO 2020 champions Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury in straight sets.

There was better news for Storm Sanders in the women’s doubles competition, moving into the quarterfinals alongside American partner Caroline Dolehide. This continues a career-best run for the 27-year-old Australian.

> READ: Sanders and Dolehide storm into AO 2022 quarterfinals

Australian Open 2022

TODAY’S RESULTS

Mixed doubles, second round

[2] Zhang Shuai (CHN)/John Peers (AUS) d Bernarda Pera (USA)/Wesley Koolhof (NED) 7-5 6-3

[WC] Jaimee Fourlis (AUS)/Jason Kubler (AUS) d [WC] Sam Stosur (AUS)/Matt Ebden (AUS) 3-6 7-5 [11-9]

Men’s doubles, third round

Matt Ebden (AUS)/Max Purcell (AUS) d [13] Raven Klaasen (RSA)/Ben McLachlan (JPN) 7-6(3) 6-3

[2] Rajeev Ram (USA)/Joe Salisbury (GBR) d [WC] Dane Sweeny (AUS)/Li Tu (AUS) 6-4 6-4

Women’s doubles, third round

[9] Storm Sanders (AUS)/Caroline Dolehide (USA) d Marta Kostyuk (UKR)/Dayana Yastremska (UKR) 6-4 6-4

COMING UP

Mixed doubles, quarterfinals

[2] Zhang Shuai (CHN)/John Peers (AUS) v [8] Ena Shibahara (JPN)/Ben McLachlan (JPN)

[WC] Jaimee Fourlis (AUS)/Jason Kubler (AUS) v Sania Mirza (IND)/Rajeev Ram (USA)

> VIEW: Australian Open 2022 mixed doubles draw

Men’s doubles, quarterfinals

[5] John Peers (AUS)/Filip Polasek (SVK) v [3] Marcel Granollers (ESP)/Horacio Zeballos (ARG)

[WC] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS)/Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v [6] Tim Puetz (GER)/Michael Venus (NZL)

Matt Ebden (AUS)/Max Purcell (AUS) v [10] Wesley Koolhof (NED)/Neal Skupski (GBR)

> VIEW: Australian Open 2022 men’s doubles draw

Women’s doubles, quarterfinals

[9] Storm Sanders (AUS)/Caroline Dolehide (USA) v [1] Barbora Krejcikova (CZE)/Katerina Siniakova (CZE)

> VIEW: Australian Open 2022 women’s doubles draw

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!