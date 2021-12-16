What have Australia's top-ranked players been up to? We've collated tweets and posts from this week to keep fans up to date ...

Australia, 16 December 2021 | tennis.com.au

Last week’s social round-up was a celebration of Luke Saville and Daria Gavrilova’s recent wedding and there’s even more major life milestones to celebrate for Australian tennis players this week …

Destanee Aiava announced her engagement:

While Priscilla Hon bought a house:

In other news, Ajla Tomljanovic reflected on her 2021 season:

See ya later 2021 👋@ajlatom reflects on her professional and personal growth in her latest episode of #MyTennisLife. pic.twitter.com/hZoeayHbc1 — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) December 10, 2021

John Millman is excited to be home:

James Duckworth shared an insight into his nutrition habits:

In this episode of 'A Day on a Plate', we asked @JamesDuck21 what he eats before, during and after a match 🍝#GoAussies pic.twitter.com/MNUtBCLPh0 — TennisAustralia (@TennisAustralia) December 11, 2021

Matt Ebden enjoyed a preview screen of the King Richard movie:

Monique Adamczak is preparing for a comeback:

The journey begins with a single thought, can I do this? Remembering back to the times when I could not walk without pain, never thought I could be pain free again, and that decision to undergo surgery was on my mind daily. Yet here we go AO22 in 32days and counting… !!! pic.twitter.com/cFS9ZKTwrt — Monique Adamczak (@MoniqueAdamcza3) December 14, 2021

Storm Sanders is all smiles during her pre-season training:

So too is Alexei Popyrin:

Thanasi Kokkinakis is working hard:

While Li Tu was joined by some AFL stars, including 2021 Brownlow Medallist Ollie Wines, for a training session:

Finally, tomorrow is the 2021 Australian Tennis Awards and we are looking forward to celebrating all the achievements of our tennis community:

“Tennis for me is connection.” Megan Henry’s passion for coaching and community sets an inspirational example to many women in the sport. We’ll be celebrating more at the Australian Tennis Awards on Friday 17 December.#Newks21 pic.twitter.com/G2afgHEYGs — TennisAustralia (@TennisAustralia) December 13, 2021

READ: Finalists revealed for 2021 Australian Tennis Awards

Open For All. From competing to coaching, Australian Tennis Champions Tim Gould and Archie Graham are using their passion for tennis to inspire others to achieve their dreams. We'll be celebrating more at the Newcombe Medal at 7:30pm on Friday. pic.twitter.com/rbj1eoaPb7 — TennisAustralia (@TennisAustralia) December 15, 2021

It’s time to release the player within! Join in the fun, hire a court today and take advantage of the many healthy benefits of a great socially-distanced sport.