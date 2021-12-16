Leagues Schools Clubs Coaches Tournaments States Australian Open
Last week’s social round-up was a celebration of Luke Saville and Daria Gavrilova’s recent wedding and there’s even more major life milestones to celebrate for Australian tennis players this week …

Destanee Aiava announced her engagement:

While Priscilla Hon bought a house:

In other news, Ajla Tomljanovic reflected on her 2021 season:

John Millman is excited to be home:

James Duckworth shared an insight into his nutrition habits:

Matt Ebden enjoyed a preview screen of the King Richard movie:

Monique Adamczak is preparing for a comeback:

Storm Sanders is all smiles during her pre-season training:

So too is Alexei Popyrin:

Thanasi Kokkinakis is working hard:

While Li Tu was joined by some AFL stars, including 2021 Brownlow Medallist Ollie Wines, for a training session:

Finally, tomorrow is the 2021 Australian Tennis Awards and we are looking forward to celebrating all the achievements of our tennis community:

READ: Finalists revealed for 2021 Australian Tennis Awards

