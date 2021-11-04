What have Australia's top-ranked players been up to? We've collated tweets and posts from this week to keep fans up to date ...

Australia, 4 November 2021 | tennis.com.au

We begin this week’s social round-up at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals in the Czech Republic, where our Australian team is making us super proud …

Storm Sanders is living her dream, scoring a first top-20 win in her Billie Jean King Cup debut:

Daria Gavrilova has made an impressive return from injury, stunning world No.70 Greet Minnen in her first professional match in nine months:

Daria Gavrilova is multi-tasking too, fitting in some wedding planning duties while proudly representing her country:

No but the playlist at @BJKCup is amazing!!! Can I have it for our wedding ???? Lol — Daria Gavrilova (@Daria_gav) November 2, 2021

Former world No.1 doubles star and patriotic Australian Rennae Stubbs is thrilled with the results:

Way to go @Daria_gav @stormsanders94 !!!!!!!!! #team these two players have been thru HELL and back with injuries and to see both of them come thru for their team and country. So happy for you both! Hard work perseverance and love of this sport brings great things to good people! https://t.co/evCdkCwhsq — Rennae Stubbs OLY (@rennaestubbs) November 2, 2021

Ajla Tomljanovic is proudly wearing the green and gold too:

Elsewhere on tour, John Millman collected some souvenirs after reaching a quarterfinal in Russia:

Rinky Hijikata won his fourth ITF singles title of the season – and fifth of his career – in America:

Blake Ellis and Tristan Schoolkate collected their second ITF doubles title for 2021 in France:

Arina Rodionova won an ITF doubles title in Spain, a perfect end to a long season abroad:

Alex Bolt called time on his season. Highlights include second-round appearances at the Australian Open and Wimbledon:

Matt Reid is heading home too after collecting four ATP Challenger doubles titles for the season:

Max Purcell is reflecting on a career-best year, which saw his singles ranking peak at No.175 and his doubles ranking rise to No.28:

Nick Kyrgios is using his time off tour to watch a lot of basketball and release a podcast:

The pain the Celtics bring me is beyond anything I’ve ever felt — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) November 2, 2021

The retired Sam Groth hit with Australian treasurer, and avid tennis fan, Josh Frydenberg:

The sun is shining in Melbourne post lockdown and it’s great to have a hit of tennis with former Aussie Davis Cup player and fastest server in the world @SamGrothTennis PS – we’re both buggered after the first rally! pic.twitter.com/IwarZVfZoO — Josh Frydenberg (@JoshFrydenberg) October 29, 2021

A happy Matt Ebden is reunited with his dogs:

And finally, don’t forget to enter our #WinWithTheWall competition:

🚨 Win With The Wall 🎾 As we celebrate our artistic new Hitting Wall initiative, we’re giving you a chance to WIN a family tennis prize pack including: 2x Adult racquets

2x Hot Shots racquets

A cap; and

1x years subscription to Australian Tennis Magazine To enter 👇 pic.twitter.com/JaWVbaQHSH — TennisAustralia (@TennisAustralia) October 14, 2021

Our first winner has been named, but there are still four #WinWithTheWall family tennis prize packs to be won:

Congratulations to Jonathan, the first winner of our Win With The Wall competition!



Jonathan showed us some of his best trick-shots at his local Hitting Wall to win a family tennis prize pack 🎾 👇#WinWithTheWall pic.twitter.com/hXOcKwnrbl — TennisAustralia (@TennisAustralia) October 29, 2021

Don’t forget … the court is calling! Join in the fun, hire a court today and take advantage of the many healthy benefits of a great socially-distanced sport.