Australia, 4 November 2021 | tennis.com.au

We begin this week’s social round-up at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals in the Czech Republic, where our Australian team is making us super proud …

Storm Sanders is living her dream, scoring a first top-20 win in her Billie Jean King Cup debut:

Daria Gavrilova has made an impressive return from injury, stunning world No.70 Greet Minnen in her first professional match in nine months:

Daria Gavrilova is multi-tasking too, fitting in some wedding planning duties while proudly representing her country:

Former world No.1 doubles star and patriotic Australian Rennae Stubbs is thrilled with the results:

Ajla Tomljanovic is proudly wearing the green and gold too:

Elsewhere on tour, John Millman collected some souvenirs after reaching a quarterfinal in Russia:

Rinky Hijikata won his fourth ITF singles title of the season – and fifth of his career – in America:

Blake Ellis and Tristan Schoolkate collected their second ITF doubles title for 2021 in France:

Arina Rodionova won an ITF doubles title in Spain, a perfect end to a long season abroad:

Alex Bolt called time on his season. Highlights include second-round appearances at the Australian Open and Wimbledon:

Matt Reid is heading home too after collecting four ATP Challenger doubles titles for the season:

Max Purcell is reflecting on a career-best year, which saw his singles ranking peak at No.175 and his doubles ranking rise to No.28:

Nick Kyrgios is using his time off tour to watch a lot of basketball and release a podcast:

The retired Sam Groth hit with Australian treasurer, and avid tennis fan, Josh Frydenberg:

A happy Matt Ebden is reunited with his dogs:

And finally, don’t forget to enter our #WinWithTheWall competition:

Our first winner has been named, but there are still four #WinWithTheWall family tennis prize packs to be won:

Don’t forget … the court is calling! Join in the fun, hire a court today and take advantage of the many healthy benefits of a great socially-distanced sport.

