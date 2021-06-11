Australia's Alex de Minaur defeats compatriot Jordan Thompson in three sets to move into the quarterfinals at an ATP 250 tournament in Germany.

Stuttgart, Germany, 11 June 2021 | Leigh Rogers

STUTTGART, GERMANY

Alex de Minaur is through to the quarterfinals at an ATP 250 tournament in Stuttgart.

The fourth-seeded De Minaur scored a 6-7(8) 6-3 6-4 win against fellow Australian Jordan Thompson, saving all six break points he faced in the two-hour and 38-minute battle.

The victory qualifies De Minaur for his second quarterfinal appearance of the season and a first since January, when he scooped the Antalya title. He faces world No.142-ranked Austrian wildcard Jurij Rodionov for a place in the semifinals.

American Sam Querrey ended James Duckworth’s winning run, firing 23 aces in a 6-4 7-6(7) second-round victory against the Australian qualifier.

Duckworth had two set points against the three-time Wimbledon quarterfinalist in the second set tiebreak, but was unable to convert.

Aussies in action – Stuttgart

RESULTS

Men’s singles, second round

[4] Alex de Minaur (AUS) d Jordan Thompson (AUS) 6-7(8) 6-3 6-4

Sam Querrey (USA) d [Q] James Duckworth (AUS) 6-4 7-6(7)

COMING UP

Men’s singles, quarterfinals

[4] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v [WC] Jurij Rodionov (AUT)

NOTTINGHAM, UK

Aleksandar Vukic had two match points in his second-round clash with Poland’s Kamil Majchrzak at an ATP Challenger in Nottingam, but eventually lost in three sets.

Majchrzak’s 5-7 7-6(10) 6-4 victory means there are no Australians remaining in the singles draws in Nottingham.

But three Australian men have advanced to the doubles semifinals, with second-seeded combination Matt Edben and John-Patrick Smith progressing along with Matt Reid and his British partner Ken Skupski.

Storm Sanders and American Caroline Dolehide are also through to the doubles semifinals at a WTA 250 tournament being played concurrently in Nottingham.

Aussies in action – Nottingham

RESULTS

Men’s singles, second round

[8] Kamil Majchrzak (POL) d [Q] Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) 5-7 7-6(10) 6-4



Men’s doubles, quarterfinals

Matt Reid (AUS)/Ken Skupski (GBR) d [WC] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS)/Jay Clarke (GBR) 2-6 7-6(3) [11-9]

[2] Matt Ebden (AUS)/John-Patrick Smith (AUS) d Lloyd Glasspool (GBR)/Harri Heliovaara (FIN) 6-4 6-2

[4] Nathaniel Lammons (USA)/Jackson Withrow (USA) d Marc Polmans (AUS)/Artem Sitak (NZL) 6-4 6-2

Women’s doubles, quarterfinals

[2] Storm Sanders (AUS)/Caroline Dolehide (USA) d Tara Moore (GBR)/Eden Silva (GBR) 6-4 6-2

COMING UP

Men’s doubles, semifinals

[2] Matt Ebden (AUS)/John-Patrick Smith (AUS) v [4] Nathaniel Lammons (USA)/Jackson Withrow (USA)

Matt Reid (AUS)/Ken Skupski (GBR) v Antoine Hoang (FRA)/Ramkumar Ramanathan (IND)



Women’s doubles, semifinals

[2] Storm Sanders (AUS)/Caroline Dolehide (USA) v Ankita Raina (IND)/Julia Wachaczyk (GER)