De Minaur wins all-Aussie clash in Stuttgart
Australia's Alex de Minaur defeats compatriot Jordan Thompson in three sets to move into the quarterfinals at an ATP 250 tournament in Germany.
Stuttgart, Germany, 11 June 2021 | Leigh Rogers
Alex de Minaur is through to the quarterfinals at an ATP 250 tournament in Stuttgart.
The fourth-seeded De Minaur scored a 6-7(8) 6-3 6-4 win against fellow Australian Jordan Thompson, saving all six break points he faced in the two-hour and 38-minute battle.
The victory qualifies De Minaur for his second quarterfinal appearance of the season and a first since January, when he scooped the Antalya title. He faces world No.142-ranked Austrian wildcard Jurij Rodionov for a place in the semifinals.
American Sam Querrey ended James Duckworth’s winning run, firing 23 aces in a 6-4 7-6(7) second-round victory against the Australian qualifier.
Duckworth had two set points against the three-time Wimbledon quarterfinalist in the second set tiebreak, but was unable to convert.
Aussies in action – Stuttgart
RESULTS
Men’s singles, second round
[4] Alex de Minaur (AUS) d Jordan Thompson (AUS) 6-7(8) 6-3 6-4
Sam Querrey (USA) d [Q] James Duckworth (AUS) 6-4 7-6(7)
COMING UP
Men’s singles, quarterfinals
[4] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v [WC] Jurij Rodionov (AUT)
Aleksandar Vukic had two match points in his second-round clash with Poland’s Kamil Majchrzak at an ATP Challenger in Nottingam, but eventually lost in three sets.
Majchrzak’s 5-7 7-6(10) 6-4 victory means there are no Australians remaining in the singles draws in Nottingham.
But three Australian men have advanced to the doubles semifinals, with second-seeded combination Matt Edben and John-Patrick Smith progressing along with Matt Reid and his British partner Ken Skupski.
Storm Sanders and American Caroline Dolehide are also through to the doubles semifinals at a WTA 250 tournament being played concurrently in Nottingham.
Aussies in action – Nottingham
RESULTS
Men’s singles, second round
[8] Kamil Majchrzak (POL) d [Q] Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) 5-7 7-6(10) 6-4
Men’s doubles, quarterfinals
Matt Reid (AUS)/Ken Skupski (GBR) d [WC] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS)/Jay Clarke (GBR) 2-6 7-6(3) [11-9]
[2] Matt Ebden (AUS)/John-Patrick Smith (AUS) d Lloyd Glasspool (GBR)/Harri Heliovaara (FIN) 6-4 6-2
[4] Nathaniel Lammons (USA)/Jackson Withrow (USA) d Marc Polmans (AUS)/Artem Sitak (NZL) 6-4 6-2
Women’s doubles, quarterfinals
[2] Storm Sanders (AUS)/Caroline Dolehide (USA) d Tara Moore (GBR)/Eden Silva (GBR) 6-4 6-2
COMING UP
Men’s doubles, semifinals
[2] Matt Ebden (AUS)/John-Patrick Smith (AUS) v [4] Nathaniel Lammons (USA)/Jackson Withrow (USA)
Matt Reid (AUS)/Ken Skupski (GBR) v Antoine Hoang (FRA)/Ramkumar Ramanathan (IND)
Women’s doubles, semifinals
[2] Storm Sanders (AUS)/Caroline Dolehide (USA) v Ankita Raina (IND)/Julia Wachaczyk (GER)