The winning runs of Alex de Minaur, John Millman and Alexei Popyrin this week have all ended.

Barcelona, Spain, 23 April 2021 | Leigh Rogers

BARCELONA, SPAIN

Second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas proved too strong for Australia’s Alex de Minaur in their third-round showdown at an ATP 500 tournament in Barcelona. World No.5 Tsitsipas recorded a 7-5 6-3 victory.

De Minaur showed plenty of grit in the 84-minute battle, but could not stop last week’s Monte-Carlo Masters champion from extending his current winning streak to seven matches.

The 22-year-old Greek has now won all five tour-level meetings against De Minaur.

Aussie combination John Peers and Luke Saville also lost in men’s doubles action.

Aussies in action – Barcelona

TODAY’S RESULTS

Men’s singles, third round

[2] Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) d [14] Alex de Minaur (AUS) 7-5 6-3

Men’s doubles, quarterfinals

Kevin Krawietz (GER)/Horia Tecau (ROU) d John Peers (AUS)/Luke Saville (AUS) 6-4 6-3

BELGRADE, SERBIA

It has been a tough day for Aussie men at an ATP 250 tournament in Belgrade, with both John Millman and Alexei Popyrin losing their second-round singles matches.

Japan’s Taro Daniel recorded a three-set win against the seventh-seeded Millman, while Italian qualifier Gianluca Mager stalled Popyrin’s momentum.

Millman and John-Patrick Smith were also beaten in the men’s doubles quarterfinals.

Aussies in action – Belgrade

TODAY’S RESULTS

Men’s singles, second round

[LL] Taro Daniel (JPN) d [7] John Millman (AUS) 3-6 6-2 6-3

[Q] Gianluca Mager (ITA) d Alexei Popyrin (AUS) 7-5 6-2

Men’s doubles, quarterfinals

Ariel Behar (URU)/Gonzalo Escobar (ECU) d John Millman (AUS)/John-Patrick Smith (AUS) 6-4 7-5

STUTTGART, GERMANY

In better news, Ash Barty and American partner Jennifer Brady are through to the doubles semifinals at a WTA 500 tournament in Stuttgart.

The unseeded duo upset the No.2 seeds Xu Yifan and Zhang Shuai in the quarterfinals.

It is the furthest Barty has progressed in a tour-level doubles draw since making the Brisbane International final in January 2020.

Barty plays her singles quarterfinal tonight against sixth-seeded Czech Karolina Pliskova.

Aussies in action – Stuttgart

TODAY’S RESULTS

Women’s doubles, quarterfinals

Ash Barty (AUS)/Jennifer Brady (USA) d [2] Xu Yifan (CHN)/Zhang Shuai (CHN) 6-4 6-3

COMING UP

Women’s singles, quarterfinals

[1] Ash Barty (AUS) v [6] Karolina Pliskova (CZE)

Women’s doubles, semifinals

Ash Barty (AUS)/Jennifer Brady (USA) v TBC