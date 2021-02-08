Australia’s Nick Kyrgios is through to the second round at Australian Open 2021.

Melbourne, Australia, 8 February 2021 | Leigh Rogers

Nick Kyrgios has made an encouraging start to his Australian Open 2021 campaign, progressing to the second round with a straights-set victory against Portuguese qualifier Frederico Ferreira Silva.

The 25-year-old Australian recorded a 6-4 6-4 6-4 win at John Cain Arena this evening.

Kyrgios did not get it all his own way, forced to fight hard against his No.185-ranked opponent. The opening three games lasted 27 minutes, with Ferreira Silva refusing to be overawed in his Grand Slam main draw debut.

Kyrgios eventually got on top and was able to play the match at his preferred fast pace. The world No.47 served 14 aces and hit 40 winners to close out victory in one hour and 59 minutes.

“Honestly, it was pretty average,” Kyrgios said of his performance. “I haven’t played a Grand Slam match in over a year, so I was definitely very nervous … I’m just happy I got through.”

Frenchman Ugo Humbert awaits in the second round. The No.29 seed won their only previous meeting in Acapulco last year, when Kyrgios retired after one set.

AUSTRALIAN OPEN 2021

Aussies in action – day one results

Men’s singles, first round

Nick Kyrgios (AUS) d [Q] Frederico Ferreira Silva (POR) 6-4 6-4 6-4

James Duckworth (AUS) d [LL] Damir Dzumhur (BIH) 6-3 6-2 6-4

[WC] Alex Bolt (AUS) d Norbert Gombos (SVK) 6-2 6-2 4-6 6-3

[Q] Bernard Tomic (AUS) d Yuichi Sugita (JPN) 3-6 6-1 4-1 ret.

Corentin Moutet (FRA) d John Millman (AUS) 6-4 6-7(4) 3-6 6-2 6-3

Marton Fucsovics (HUN) d [WC] Marc Polmans (AUS) 4-6 6-3 6-1 6-7(3) 6-3

Women’s singles, first round

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) d Misaki Doi (JPN) 6-2 6-1

[2] Simona Halep (ROU) d [WC] Lizette Cabrera 6-2 6-1

[Q] Rebecca Marino (CAN) d [WC] Kimberly Birrell (AUS) 6-0 7-6(9)

