Melbourne, Australia, 30 January 2021 | tennis.com.au

A blockbuster week of tennis begins at Melbourne Park tomorrow, with 35 Australian players (18 men and 17 women) competing across the Melbourne Summer Series events.

Murray River Open

Nick Kyrgios is one of 11 Australian men competing in the Murray River Open.

The No.13-seeded Kyrgios, who has not played a professional match since last February, faces France’s Alexandre Muller in the first round of the ATP 250 event.

There are two all-Australian battles in the opening round, including a showdown between South Australians Thanasi Kokkinakis and Alex Bolt.

Li Tu, a South Australian who has won 54 of his past 57 matches across the UTR Pro Tennis Series, is one of four Australian wildcards in the draw.

The doubles draw is yet to be released.

Men’s singles, first round

[13] Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v Alexandre Muller (FRA)

Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) v Alex Bolt (AUS)

Bernard Tomic (AUS) v Marc Polmans (AUS)

James Duckworth (AUS)v Tomas Machac (CZE)

Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v Borna Gojo (CRO)

[WC] Li Tu (AUS) v Pedro Sousa (POR)

[WC] Jason Kubler (AUS) v [9] Lorenzo Sonego (ITA)

[WC] Blake Mott (AUS) v [12] Albert Ramos-Vinolas (ESP)

[WC] Andrew Harris (AUS) v Taro Daniel (JPN)

Great Ocean Road Open

Seven Australian men feature in the Great Ocean Road Open singles draw.

World No.52 Jordan Thompson, seeded No.11, is the highest-ranked Aussie in the ATP 250 event. He plays Italian Gianluca Mager in the first round.

Wildcard John-Patrick Smith faces ninth-seeded American Tennys Sandgren, an Australian Open 2020 quarterfinalist.

The doubles draw is yet to be released.

Men’s singles, first round

[11] Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Gianluca Mager (ITA)

Christopher O’Connell (AUS) v Dominik Koepfer (GER)

Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) v Yen-Hsun Lu (TPE)

[WC] John-Patrick Smith (AUS) v [9] Tennys Sandgren (USA)

[WC] Dane Sweeny (AUS) v Ilya Ivashka (BLR)

[WC] Tristan Schoolkate (AUS) v Botic Van de Zandschulp (NED)

[WC] Max Purcell (AUS) v Norbert Gombos (SVK)



Yarra Valley Classic

World No.1 Ash Barty headlines the field for the Yarra Valley Classic, a WTA 500 tournament which features six Australian women in the singles draw.

Playing in her first tour-level event in over 11 months, Barty has an opening-round bye.

Sam Stosur, who is contesting her first tour-level tournament since March, faces 16th-seeded Czech Marie Bouzkova in her comeback match.

Wildcard Kimberly Birrell is also making a return after being sidelined for 19 months with an elbow injury. The 22-year-old plays German Mona Barthel.

Women’s singles, first round

[1] Ash Barty (AUS) v Bye

Sam Stosur (AUS) v [16] Marie Bouzkova (CZE)

[WC] Maddison Inglis (AUS) v Rebecca Peterson (SWE)

[WC] Daria Gavrilova (AUS) v Viktoria Kuzmova (SVK)

[WC] Lizette Cabrera (AUS) v Varvara Gracheva (RUS)

[WC] Kimberly Birrell (AUS) v Mona Barthel (GER)

Women’s doubles, first round

[8] Ash Barty (AUS)/Jennifer Brady (USA) v Sharon Fichman (CAN)/Giuliana Olmos (MEX)

[WC] Olivia Gadecki (AUS)/Belinda Woolcock (AUS) v [WC] Jaimee Fourlis (AUS)/Charlotte Kempenaers-Pocz (AUS)

[WC] Lizette Cabrera (AUS)/Maddison Inglis (AUS) v Karolina Muchova (CZE)/Marketa Vondrousova (CZE)

Gippsland Trophy

Ajla Tomljanovic is the top-ranked Australian woman in the Gippsland Trophy field.

The world No.69 faces France’s Alize Cornet in the opening round of the WTA 500 event. This is their second tour-level meeting, with Tomljanovic winning their most recent clash at Indian Wells in 2019.

Queensland teen Olivia Gadecki is contesting her first WTA tournament. The unranked 18-year-old was awarded a wildcard after reaching the second round of Australian Open 2021 qualifying earlier this month.

Women’s singles, first round

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v Alize Cornet (FRA)

[WC] Destanee Aiava (AUS) v Chloe Paquet (FRA)

[WC] Astra Sharma (AUS) v Kaia Kanepi (EST)

[WC] Arina Rodionova (AUS) v [12] Caroline Garcia (FRA)

[WC] Olivia Gadecki (AUS) v Bernarda Pera (USA)

Women’s doubles, first round

[5] Sam Stosur (AUS)/Zhang Shaui (CHN) v Arina Rodionova (AUS)/Storm Sanders (AUS)

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS)/Alison Riske (USA) v [8] Anna Blinkova (RUS)/Veronika Kudermetova (RUS)

[WC] Destanee Aiava (AUS)/Astra Sharma (AUS) v Kateryna Bondarenko (UKR)/Nadiia Kichenok (UKR)

[WC] Daria Gavrilova (AUS)/Simona Halep (ROU) v Belinda Bencic (SUI)/Barbora Strycova (CZE)

[WC] Abbie Myers (AUS)/Ivana Popovic (AUS) v Georgina Garcia Perez (ESP)/Oksana Kalashnikova (GEO)

Tickets for the Melbourne Summer Series, which begin from $20 for adults and $5 for children, are available through Ticketmaster. All events will be played within the Margaret Court Arena Zone at Melbourne Park.

