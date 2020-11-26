Leagues Schools Clubs Coaches Tournaments States Australian Open
Menu

Australia, 26 November 2020 | tennis.com.au

The 2020 season is officially over – and what a year it has been!

Jordan Thompson is reflecting on his achievements – which include a career-high year-end ranking at world No.51:

Alex de Minaur finished the season as Australia’s No.1-ranked man for the third year in a row – and is now relaxing at the beach:

Our world No.1 Ash Barty is combining aunty duties with practice in Brisbane:

Storm Sanders is newly-engaged – and her doubles partner Ellen Perez couldn’t resist some playful teasing:

Lizette Cabrera is busy chasing waterfalls:

John Millman is stuck in hotel quarantine – but trying to maintain perspective:

Luke Saville and Max Purcell want votes in the ATP Fan Favourite Awards:

VOTE NOW: Aussies in contention for ATP Fan Favourite Awards

Dylan Alcott has his sights on reality television:

Kimberly Birrell went to a festival:

Meanwhile, the UTR Pro Tennis Series is providing more competition opportunities for some of our top-ranked Aussie players.

Thanasi Kokkinakis is among them, winning back-to-back titles in Melbourne:

READ: Philippoussis serves as Kokkinakis mentor

And ICYMI, Todd Woodbridge and Casey Dellacqua served up more tennis news in Headline Hits:

Don’t forget, the court is calling! Join in the fun, hire a court today and take advantage of the many healthy benefits of tennis.

Related Aussie profiles

Popular

Latest

View more

Similar

© Copyright 2020 Tennis Australia