What have Australia's top-ranked players been up to? We've collated tweets and posts from this week to keep fans up to date.

Australia, 26 November 2020 | tennis.com.au

The 2020 season is officially over – and what a year it has been!

Jordan Thompson is reflecting on his achievements – which include a career-high year-end ranking at world No.51:

Alex de Minaur finished the season as Australia’s No.1-ranked man for the third year in a row – and is now relaxing at the beach:

Our world No.1 Ash Barty is combining aunty duties with practice in Brisbane:

Storm Sanders is newly-engaged – and her doubles partner Ellen Perez couldn’t resist some playful teasing:

Couldnt find someone with the last name chaser? 😏 — Ellen Perez (@EllenPerez95) November 21, 2020

Lizette Cabrera is busy chasing waterfalls:

John Millman is stuck in hotel quarantine – but trying to maintain perspective:

Woke up feeling a little sorry for myself on day 6 of hotel quarantine… that is until I reminded myself that some refugees have been doing this for years… https://t.co/gWXhmytYIv — John Millman (@johnhmillman) November 21, 2020

Luke Saville and Max Purcell want votes in the ATP Fan Favourite Awards:

Get around the 🐌 bros!! 😎 https://t.co/s9Icg9q81P — Luke Saville (@LukeSaville18) November 23, 2020

Dylan Alcott has his sights on reality television:

Yo @Channel9 I am fully available for #theblock next year !!! Will even put an elevator in and will figure out a way to paint the roof!! 💰💰 — Dylan Alcott (@DylanAlcott) November 22, 2020

Kimberly Birrell went to a festival:

Meanwhile, the UTR Pro Tennis Series is providing more competition opportunities for some of our top-ranked Aussie players.

Thanasi Kokkinakis is among them, winning back-to-back titles in Melbourne:

Felt good to be back competing for the first time in 14 months even for a smaller event. Health is 🔑🙏🏼 — Thanasi Kokkinakis (@TKokkinakis) November 19, 2020

And ICYMI, Todd Woodbridge and Casey Dellacqua served up more tennis news in Headline Hits:

An update on the summer of tennis and some Aussie favourites making a comeback at the #UTRProTennisSeries in Melbourne… Here's @toddwoodbridge and @caseydellacqua with the latest! pic.twitter.com/SccRpPNGY1 — TennisAustralia (@TennisAustralia) November 24, 2020

