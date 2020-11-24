Alex de Minaur finishes 2020 as Australia’s top-ranked man
The ATP Tour year-end rankings are out for 2020 – and for the third consecutive year, Alex de Minaur is the top-ranked Australian man.
Melbourne, Australia, 24 November 2020 | Leigh Rogers
Alex de Minaur is Australia’s top-ranked man in the ATP Tour’s year-end singles rankings. It is the third consecutive season he has achieved this feat.
The 21-year-old De Minaur finishes the 2020 season at world No.23. His highlights include leading Australia into the ATP Cup semifinals and reaching a first Grand Slam quarterfinal at the US Open.
John Millman is Australia’s No.2-ranked man. The 31-year-old, who won his first ATP title in Nur-Sultan in November, ends the season inside the world’s top 50 for a third year in a row.
The ATP rankings are traditionally based on a 52-week system, however a revised format that counts results from March 2019 to November 2020 was introduced due to the global COVID-19 pandemic. This means players’ best results within this extended period now count towards their ranking, taking into account the five-month tour suspension and ongoing safety concerns that restricted competition opportunities during the 2020 season.
These changes have helped Nick Kyrgios record his sixth consecutive top-50 season finish. The 25-year-old played only three tournaments in 2020, choosing not to travel internationally when the tour resumed in August.
Jordan Thompson recorded his highest-ever year-end ranking at world No.51. Christopher O’Connell, Marc Polmans and Aleksandar Vukic also achieved their best-ever season finishes inside the world’s top 200.
|AUSTRALIAN TOP 10 – SINGLES
|Player
|Ranking
|Points
|1
|Alex de Minaur
|No.23
|1860
|2
|John Millman
|No.38
|1421
|3
|Nick Kyrgios
|No.45
|1170
|4
|Jordan Thompson
|No.51
|1068
|5
|James Duckworth
|No.103
|701
|6
|Alexei Popyrin
|No.112
|623
|7
|Christopher O’Connell
|No.119
|558
|8
|Marc Polmans
|No.123
|539
|9
|Alex Bolt
|No.169
|380
|10
|Aleksandar Vukic
|No.194
|331
John Peers is the top-ranked Australian doubles player at season-end for a sixth consecutive year.
The 32-year-old won three ATP titles in a new partnership with New Zealand’s Michael Venus in 2020 and qualified for the season-ending ATP Finals for the fifth time in his career. Ranked No.28, it is Peers’ eighth consecutive year-end top-50 finish.
Luke Saville and Max Purcell, the Australian Open 2020 finalists, have recorded their first top-50 finish. Both are at career-high rankings after their sensational breakthrough this season.
Alex de Minaur, who won his first ATP doubles title in August, also recorded his highest year-end finish at world No.59.
|AUSTRALIAN TOP 10 – DOUBLES
|Player
|Ranking
|Points
|1
|John Peers
|No.28
|3750
|2
|Luke Saville
|No.37
|2538
|3
|Max Purcell
|No.38
|2444
|4
|Alex de Minaur
|No.59
|1730
|5
|Matt Reid
|No.95
|998
|6
|John-Patrick Smith
|No.105
|938
|7
|Matthew Ebden
|No.117
|825
|8
|Marc Polmans
|No.129
|735
|9
|Scott Puodziunas
|No.196
|412
|10
|James Duckworth
|No.210
|360
