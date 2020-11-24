The ATP Tour year-end rankings are out for 2020 – and for the third consecutive year, Alex de Minaur is the top-ranked Australian man.

Melbourne, Australia, 24 November 2020 | Leigh Rogers

Alex de Minaur is Australia’s top-ranked man in the ATP Tour’s year-end singles rankings. It is the third consecutive season he has achieved this feat.

The 21-year-old De Minaur finishes the 2020 season at world No.23. His highlights include leading Australia into the ATP Cup semifinals and reaching a first Grand Slam quarterfinal at the US Open.

John Millman is Australia’s No.2-ranked man. The 31-year-old, who won his first ATP title in Nur-Sultan in November, ends the season inside the world’s top 50 for a third year in a row.

The ATP rankings are traditionally based on a 52-week system, however a revised format that counts results from March 2019 to November 2020 was introduced due to the global COVID-19 pandemic. This means players’ best results within this extended period now count towards their ranking, taking into account the five-month tour suspension and ongoing safety concerns that restricted competition opportunities during the 2020 season.

These changes have helped Nick Kyrgios record his sixth consecutive top-50 season finish. The 25-year-old played only three tournaments in 2020, choosing not to travel internationally when the tour resumed in August.

Jordan Thompson recorded his highest-ever year-end ranking at world No.51. Christopher O’Connell, Marc Polmans and Aleksandar Vukic also achieved their best-ever season finishes inside the world’s top 200.

AUSTRALIAN TOP 10 – SINGLES Player Ranking Points 1 Alex de Minaur No.23 1860 2 John Millman No.38 1421 3 Nick Kyrgios No.45 1170 4 Jordan Thompson No.51 1068 5 James Duckworth No.103 701 6 Alexei Popyrin No.112 623 7 Christopher O’Connell No.119 558 8 Marc Polmans No.123 539 9 Alex Bolt No.169 380 10 Aleksandar Vukic No.194 331

John Peers is the top-ranked Australian doubles player at season-end for a sixth consecutive year.

The 32-year-old won three ATP titles in a new partnership with New Zealand’s Michael Venus in 2020 and qualified for the season-ending ATP Finals for the fifth time in his career. Ranked No.28, it is Peers’ eighth consecutive year-end top-50 finish.

Luke Saville and Max Purcell, the Australian Open 2020 finalists, have recorded their first top-50 finish. Both are at career-high rankings after their sensational breakthrough this season.

Alex de Minaur, who won his first ATP doubles title in August, also recorded his highest year-end finish at world No.59.

AUSTRALIAN TOP 10 – DOUBLES Player Ranking Points 1 John Peers No.28 3750 2 Luke Saville No.37 2538 3 Max Purcell No.38 2444 4 Alex de Minaur No.59 1730 5 Matt Reid No.95 998 6 John-Patrick Smith No.105 938 7 Matthew Ebden No.117 825 8 Marc Polmans No.129 735 9 Scott Puodziunas No.196 412 10 James Duckworth No.210 360

