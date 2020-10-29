Leagues Schools Clubs Coaches Tournaments States Australian Open
Australia, 29 October 2020 | tennis.com.au

This week’s social round-up begins with a remarkable hot shot from Astra Sharma:

John Peers is in top form too, winning his 23rd career ATP doubles title:

World No.1 Ash Barty presented Richmond with the AFL premiership cup in Brisbane:

Meanwhile, David Hall remembered his own golden moment from the Sydney 2000 Paralympic Games:

Lleyton Hewitt reminisced about an unforgettable Davis Cup tie:

Daria Gavrilova took a trip down memory lane too:

Daria Gavrilova also found time to make us laugh:

Nick Kyrgios went to #ReputationRehab:

Jaimee Fourlis is walking for a great cause:

Matt Reid is hungry in quarantine:

Darren Cahill found a fun way to entertain himself during his hotel quarantine:

While Arina Rodionova is counting down the days until her release in Adelaide:

In better news, Melbourne is finally out of lockdown. Dylan Alcott and Thanasi Kokkinakis were among the millions in the city celebrating:

ICYMI, Todd Woodbridge and Casey Dellacqua also celebrated Melbourne’s good news in their Headline Hits social show:

Don’t forget, the court is calling! Join in the fun, hire a court today and take advantage of the many healthy benefits of tennis.

