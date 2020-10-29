What have Australia's top-ranked players been up to? We've collated tweets and posts from this week to keep fans up to date.

Australia, 29 October 2020 | tennis.com.au

This week’s social round-up begins with a remarkable hot shot from Astra Sharma:

Best shot of my life 😂 https://t.co/XNUQwnluSG — Astra Sharma (@astrasharma) October 23, 2020

John Peers is in top form too, winning his 23rd career ATP doubles title:

World No.1 Ash Barty presented Richmond with the AFL premiership cup in Brisbane:

From one champion to another … A great night out for @AshBarty and the @Richmond_FC. pic.twitter.com/jdyQZ34NUU — TennisAustralia (@TennisAustralia) October 24, 2020

Meanwhile, David Hall remembered his own golden moment from the Sydney 2000 Paralympic Games:

On this day twenty years ago this dream came true, words never seem enough. pic.twitter.com/sF5jWTpHBU — David Hall (@letsrolltennis) October 27, 2020

Lleyton Hewitt reminisced about an unforgettable Davis Cup tie:

Nothing better than wearing the Green & Gold! #NoGreaterHonour 🇦🇺 https://t.co/sdGjHtZtb8 — Lleyton Hewitt (@lleytonhewitt) October 23, 2020

Daria Gavrilova took a trip down memory lane too:

Roland Garros junior final 2009! Kiki beat me! Craaazy! My forehand and serve looks soooo much better now! Thanks Pratty! We worked hard on that FH and Serve when I moved to Melbourne! @NicolePratt_OLY https://t.co/aFH6Q7geqt — Daria Gavrilova (@Daria_gav) October 27, 2020

Daria Gavrilova also found time to make us laugh:

Nobody is perfect 🙂 pic.twitter.com/vI9KKIfJ1H — Daria Gavrilova (@Daria_gav) October 26, 2020

Nick Kyrgios went to #ReputationRehab:

Jaimee Fourlis is walking for a great cause:

A big thank you to everyone that has donated or shared the link so far!

7 days to go! Every dollar counts❤️https://t.co/9n88uFIhtl — Jaimee fourlis (@jaimeef17) October 24, 2020

Matt Reid is hungry in quarantine:

Great Breaky this morning in quarantine

•OJ

•bread roll (no spreads)

•Cereal & milk (no bowl)

•Cold egg (not sure if this is for eating or to egg the security guard outside my room) Bring on lunch 🍴 pic.twitter.com/86HZec8HMI — Matt Reid (@MattReid12345) October 28, 2020

Darren Cahill found a fun way to entertain himself during his hotel quarantine:

7 days into a 14 day hotel quarantine in Sydney. Definitely rough sledding with no window to open for fresh air but plenty of time to work on the short game 💪 pic.twitter.com/PpZ5Zj1cU5 — Darren Cahill (@darren_cahill) October 26, 2020

While Arina Rodionova is counting down the days until her release in Adelaide:

Almost half way through my 14 days quarantine in the hotel room. Slowly losing it but at least haven’t made any TikToks yet. #itsthelittlewins pic.twitter.com/UAz63XncP1 — Arina Rodionova (@arinarodionova) October 27, 2020

In better news, Melbourne is finally out of lockdown. Dylan Alcott and Thanasi Kokkinakis were among the millions in the city celebrating:

I absolutely love being from Melbourne and am extremely proud to be Victorian today. This lockdown was so bloody hard on so many, but to be on the other side (hopefully forever!) was a huge team effort from every single Victorian. Gigantic effort ❤️❤️ #covid19vic — Dylan Alcott (@DylanAlcott) October 26, 2020

Melbourneeee we kinda freeeee😃🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Thanasi Kokkinakis (@TKokkinakis) October 26, 2020

ICYMI, Todd Woodbridge and Casey Dellacqua also celebrated Melbourne’s good news in their Headline Hits social show:

It’s a double bagel for #Melbourne on this weeks Headline Hits! 🥯 🥯 https://t.co/ZY6IK1JxDX — Todd Woodbridge (@toddwoodbridge) October 27, 2020

