Australia, 18 June 2020 | tennis.com.au

After a long couple of months without any tournaments, it is exciting to be able to talk about them again …

World No.103 Alexei Popyrin made his competitive return this week in the Ultimate Tennis Showdown in France:

News that the US Open will be held in late August dominated social media conversations. Matt Ebden wanted to hear everyone’s thoughts:

Thoughts on announcement of @usopen ? Lots of arguments for and against it seems, interesting one? #USOpen #USOpen2020 #tennis — Matt Ebden (@mattebden) June 17, 2020

There has been mixed reactions – but former greats Rennae Stubbs and Pat Cash were happy to see the announcements:

Here we go kids! pic.twitter.com/cusq63aIS4 — Rennae Stubbs (@rennaestubbs) June 16, 2020

Well done #USTA👍 Common sense prevails, tennis players, ball kids (if there are some) and most members of the tour are in the lowest infectious category. If some are worried don’t come! Only the richest of players… https://t.co/liZem29ZXI — Pat Cash (@TheRealPatCash) June 15, 2020

Meanwhile, Lleyton Hewitt has another tournament on his mind:

Ellen Perez and Daria Gavrilova are having fun in the gym:

Alex de Minaur took some time out at the beach:

World No.1 Ash Barty is excited to see her favourite AFL team back in action:

Casey Dellacqua, Ash’s best friend and former doubles partner, is relishing family time:

Priscilla Hon enjoyed a weekend getaway:

Olivia Rogowska got creative:

And ICYMI, John Millman celebrated the reopening of Pat Rafter Arena with some misdirected forehands:

Tennis is back at the Queensland Tennis Centre and I made a fool of myself filming this!! 😂😂 https://t.co/qD342tvh7x — John Millman (@johnhmillman) June 15, 2020

Don’t forget #TheCourtIsCalling – now is a great time to pick up a racquet and play tennis. Happy hitting and stay safe!

