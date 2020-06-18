Leagues Schools Clubs Coaches Tournaments States Australian Open
Australia, 18 June 2020 | tennis.com.au

After a long couple of months without any tournaments, it is exciting to be able to talk about them again …

World No.103 Alexei Popyrin made his competitive return this week in the Ultimate Tennis Showdown in France:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CBdf6VEK22A/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

News that the US Open will be held in late August dominated social media conversations. Matt Ebden wanted to hear everyone’s thoughts:

There has been mixed reactions – but former greats Rennae Stubbs and Pat Cash were happy to see the announcements:

Meanwhile, Lleyton Hewitt has another tournament on his mind:

Ellen Perez and Daria Gavrilova are having fun in the gym:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CBSJAnEAsWN/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Alex de Minaur took some time out at the beach:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CBSqk_qIT6J/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

World No.1 Ash Barty is excited to see her favourite AFL team back in action:

Casey Dellacqua, Ash’s best friend and former doubles partner, is relishing family time:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CBaN9EegZrv/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Priscilla Hon enjoyed a weekend getaway:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CBaAx9oACdB/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Olivia Rogowska got creative:

And ICYMI, John Millman celebrated the reopening of Pat Rafter Arena with some misdirected forehands:

Don’t forget #TheCourtIsCalling – now is a great time to pick up a racquet and play tennis. Happy hitting and stay safe!

> Find a court to hire 

