Social round-up: Tournaments back in the spotlight
What have Australia's top-ranked players been up to? We've collated tweets and posts from this week to keep fans up to date.
Australia, 18 June 2020 | tennis.com.au
After a long couple of months without any tournaments, it is exciting to be able to talk about them again …
World No.103 Alexei Popyrin made his competitive return this week in the Ultimate Tennis Showdown in France:
https://www.instagram.com/p/CBdf6VEK22A/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
News that the US Open will be held in late August dominated social media conversations. Matt Ebden wanted to hear everyone’s thoughts:
Thoughts on announcement of @usopen ? Lots of arguments for and against it seems, interesting one? #USOpen #USOpen2020 #tennis
— Matt Ebden (@mattebden) June 17, 2020
There has been mixed reactions – but former greats Rennae Stubbs and Pat Cash were happy to see the announcements:
Here we go kids! pic.twitter.com/cusq63aIS4
— Rennae Stubbs (@rennaestubbs) June 16, 2020
Well done #USTA👍 Common sense prevails, tennis players, ball kids (if there are some) and most members of the tour are in the lowest infectious category. If some are worried don’t come! Only the richest of players… https://t.co/liZem29ZXI
— Pat Cash (@TheRealPatCash) June 15, 2020
Meanwhile, Lleyton Hewitt has another tournament on his mind:
Missing one of my favourite tournaments this week… @QueensTennis #QueensClub #GreatMemories 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/MQ4gQ1uTBl
— Lleyton Hewitt (@lleytonhewitt) June 16, 2020
Ellen Perez and Daria Gavrilova are having fun in the gym:
Ellen Perez and Daria Gavrilova are having fun in the gym:
Alex de Minaur took some time out at the beach:
Alex de Minaur took some time out at the beach:
World No.1 Ash Barty is excited to see her favourite AFL team back in action:
Footy is back 🥰🐯 #gotiges https://t.co/oWSs0aCkmn
— Ash Barty (@ashbarty) June 11, 2020
Casey Dellacqua, Ash’s best friend and former doubles partner, is relishing family time:
Casey Dellacqua, Ash's best friend and former doubles partner, is relishing family time:
Priscilla Hon enjoyed a weekend getaway:
Priscilla Hon enjoyed a weekend getaway:
Olivia Rogowska got creative:
Dimple Tumblers! No I promise I didn’t drop these, I added these little dimples on purpose so your thumbs have a snug spot to rest while you’re sipping on your beverage.. cheers 🙂 • • • • • #pottersofinstagram #functionalpottery #ceramics #ceramicsofinstagram #ceramictumblers #ceramiccups #ceramiccupslovers #functionalceramics #clayart #morelivingceramics #ceramicart #speckledclay #customtumblers #handmadeceramics #handmadepottery #potteryoftheday
And ICYMI, John Millman celebrated the reopening of Pat Rafter Arena with some misdirected forehands:
Tennis is back at the Queensland Tennis Centre and I made a fool of myself filming this!! 😂😂 https://t.co/qD342tvh7x
— John Millman (@johnhmillman) June 15, 2020
Don't forget #TheCourtIsCalling – now is a great time to pick up a racquet and play tennis.