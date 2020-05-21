Social round-up: Social distancing hits, showcasing skills and puppy play
What have Australia's top-ranked players been up to? We've collated tweets and posts from this week to keep fans up to date.
Melbourne, Australia, 21 May 2020 | tennis.com.au
Another week in isolation has passed and our Aussie players have been busy getting up to all sorts of different things …
Sam Stosur is finding new ways to get a competitive fix:
Hey everyone, check out my ‘Keep Moving’ video. I loved working on this in collaboration with @headspace_aus and @acsep_ These organisations are doing great work in addressing Mental Health and staying active, which is so important for us all, especially in challenging times like these. Visit @headspace_aus for further info #keepmoving #mentalhealth
Kimberly Birrell, Priscilla Hon and Lizette Cabrera are happy to be back on court:
Alex de Minaur issued a challenge to some of his fellow Aussie players:
John Millman sent Aussie legend Tony Roche birthday wishes:
Daria Gavrilova is showcasing her cooking skills:
Ellen Perez’s proudly include being unbeatable in trivia:
Trivia legend👩🎓👩💻👑👩🏫 https://t.co/cAqjKgo1qC
— Ellen Perez (@EllenPerez95) May 16, 2020
And Olivia Rogowska’s skills extend to pottery:
Couldn’t make a bowl a month or two ago.. decided to get uncomfortable and rep out some bowls until I got the hang of it (100+ 😅) Finally satisfied with how they are starting to turn out. Still a long way to go #bowlsfordays #pottery #thrownpottery #clay #ceramics #ceramicsofinstagram #functionalpottery #potteryofinstagram #potteryoftheday #ceramicsart
Meanwhile, Priscilla Hon enjoyed a movie night:
Movie nights at Home🎥🍿 pic.twitter.com/ESjmx8XbIE
— Priscilla hon (@pribo98) May 17, 2020
Ajla Tomljanovic is in the mood for jokes:
Destanee Aiava is exploring new places:
Mark Philippoussis took his kids for a hit:
And finally, Belinda Woolcock has found a new – and super cute – training partner: