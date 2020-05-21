Leagues Schools Clubs Coaches Tournaments States Australian Open
Melbourne, Australia, 21 May 2020 | tennis.com.au

Another week in isolation has passed and our Aussie players have been busy getting up to all sorts of different things …

Sam Stosur is finding new ways to get a competitive fix:

Kimberly Birrell, Priscilla Hon and Lizette Cabrera are happy to be back on court:

Alex de Minaur issued a challenge to some of his fellow Aussie players:

John Millman sent Aussie legend Tony Roche birthday wishes:

Daria Gavrilova is showcasing her cooking skills:

View this post on Instagram

餃子とカレー Gyōza to karē

A post shared by Daria Gavrilova (@daria_gav) on

Ellen Perez’s proudly include being unbeatable in trivia:

And Olivia Rogowska’s skills extend to pottery:

Meanwhile, Priscilla Hon enjoyed a movie night:

Ajla Tomljanovic is in the mood for jokes:

View this post on Instagram

Best dad joke wins

A post shared by 🌖 (@ajlatom) on

Destanee Aiava is exploring new places:

Mark Philippoussis took his kids for a hit:

And finally, Belinda Woolcock has found a new – and super cute – training partner:

