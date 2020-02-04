From impressive rises to career-high rankings, many Australian players made giant strides in the latest rankings.

Melbourne, Australia, 4 February 2020 | tennis.com.au

An Australian Open fourth-round run has catapulted Nick Kyrgios back inside the world’s top 20.

Kyrgios moved up six places in the latest ATP rankings to No.20, returning to the elite category for the first time since August 2018 and overtaking Alex de Minaur as Australia’s top-ranked man.

After reaching the Australian Open second round, Marc Polmans rises 14 places to a career-high No.119, while Max Purcell and Rinky Hijikata also set career-high rankings after posting qualifying round victories.

Men’s singles – biggest movers Player Ranking Movement Result Nick Kyrgios No.20 +6 Australian Open fourth round John Millman No.41 +6 Australian Open third round Marc Polmans No.119 +14 Australian Open second round Max Purcell No.205 +10 Qualified for Australian Open Jason Kubler No.232 +28 Burnie ATP Challenger, semifinals Aleksandar Vukic No.256 +15 Australian Open qualifying, third round Rinky Hijikata No.647 +89 Australian Open qualifying, second round

Ash Barty remains the world’s top-ranked woman, spending her 29th week atop of the WTA rankings.

A career-best Australian Open result propels Arina Rodionova back inside the world’s top 150, while victory at an ITF tournament in Burnie pushes Maddison Inglis to a new career-high ranking of No.116.

Women’s singles – biggest movers

Player Ranking Movement Result Maddison Inglis No.116 +14 Won Burnie ITF Priscilla Hon No.129 +10 Australian Open second round Arina Rodionova No.147 +16 Australian Open second round Destanee Aiava No.241 +24 Australian Open qualifying, third round Storm Sanders No.317 +32 Australian Open qualifying, second round Ivana Popovic No.379 +80 Semifinals Burnie ITF

Australian Open finalists Luke Saville and Max Purcell were the biggest movers in the men’s doubles rankings, with both making their top-40 debut following a sensational run at Melbourne Park.

Men’s doubles – biggest movers Player Ranking Movement Result Luke Saville No.38 +44 Australian Open final Max Purcell No.40 +48 Australian Open final Matt Reid No.82 +13 Australian Open second round Marc Polmans No.113 +72 Australian Open quarterfinal James Duckworth No.187 Previously unranked Australian Open quarterfinal Chris Guccione No.259 +108 Australian Open second round

Ash Barty overtakes Sam Stosur as Australia’s top-ranked woman in doubles this week, while Storm Sanders returns to the world’s top 100 for the first time since June 2018 after winning an ITF title in Burnie last week.

Women’s doubles – biggest movers Player Ranking Movement Result Ash Barty No.15 +2 Australian Open second round Arina Rodionova No.84 +9 Australian Open second round Storm Sanders No.99 +8 Won Burnie ITF Jaimee Fourlis No.162 +54 Australian Open second round Maddison Inglis No.177 +73 Australian Open second round Kaylah McPhee N0.229 +107 Australian Open second round