Rankings watch: Kyrgios returns to top 20
From impressive rises to career-high rankings, many Australian players made giant strides in the latest rankings.
Melbourne, Australia, 4 February 2020 | tennis.com.au
An Australian Open fourth-round run has catapulted Nick Kyrgios back inside the world’s top 20.
Kyrgios moved up six places in the latest ATP rankings to No.20, returning to the elite category for the first time since August 2018 and overtaking Alex de Minaur as Australia’s top-ranked man.
After reaching the Australian Open second round, Marc Polmans rises 14 places to a career-high No.119, while Max Purcell and Rinky Hijikata also set career-high rankings after posting qualifying round victories.
|Men’s singles – biggest movers
|Player
|Ranking
|Movement
|Result
|Nick Kyrgios
|No.20
|+6
|Australian Open fourth round
|John Millman
|No.41
|+6
|Australian Open third round
|Marc Polmans
|No.119
|+14
|Australian Open second round
|Max Purcell
|No.205
|+10
|Qualified for Australian Open
|Jason Kubler
|No.232
|+28
|Burnie ATP Challenger, semifinals
|Aleksandar Vukic
|No.256
|+15
|Australian Open qualifying, third round
|Rinky Hijikata
|No.647
|+89
|Australian Open qualifying, second round
Ash Barty remains the world’s top-ranked woman, spending her 29th week atop of the WTA rankings.
A career-best Australian Open result propels Arina Rodionova back inside the world’s top 150, while victory at an ITF tournament in Burnie pushes Maddison Inglis to a new career-high ranking of No.116.
|Women’s singles – biggest movers
|Player
|Ranking
|Movement
|Result
|Maddison Inglis
|No.116
|+14
|Won Burnie ITF
|Priscilla Hon
|No.129
|+10
|Australian Open second round
|Arina Rodionova
|No.147
|+16
|Australian Open second round
|Destanee Aiava
|No.241
|+24
|Australian Open qualifying, third round
|Storm Sanders
|No.317
|+32
|Australian Open qualifying, second round
|Ivana Popovic
|No.379
|+80
|Semifinals Burnie ITF
Australian Open finalists Luke Saville and Max Purcell were the biggest movers in the men’s doubles rankings, with both making their top-40 debut following a sensational run at Melbourne Park.
|Men’s doubles – biggest movers
|Player
|Ranking
|Movement
|Result
|Luke Saville
|No.38
|+44
|Australian Open final
|Max Purcell
|No.40
|+48
|Australian Open final
|Matt Reid
|No.82
|+13
|Australian Open second round
|Marc Polmans
|No.113
|+72
|Australian Open quarterfinal
|James Duckworth
|No.187
|Previously unranked
|Australian Open quarterfinal
|Chris Guccione
|No.259
|+108
|Australian Open second round
Ash Barty overtakes Sam Stosur as Australia’s top-ranked woman in doubles this week, while Storm Sanders returns to the world’s top 100 for the first time since June 2018 after winning an ITF title in Burnie last week.
|Women’s doubles – biggest movers
|Player
|Ranking
|Movement
|Result
|Ash Barty
|No.15
|+2
|Australian Open second round
|Arina Rodionova
|No.84
|+9
|Australian Open second round
|Storm Sanders
|No.99
|+8
|Won Burnie ITF
|Jaimee Fourlis
|No.162
|+54
|Australian Open second round
|Maddison Inglis
|No.177
|+73
|Australian Open second round
|Kaylah McPhee
|N0.229
|+107
|Australian Open second round