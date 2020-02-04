Leagues Schools Clubs Coaches Tournaments States Australian Open
Menu

Melbourne, Australia, 4 February 2020 | tennis.com.au

An Australian Open fourth-round run has catapulted Nick Kyrgios back inside the world’s top 20.

Kyrgios moved up six places in the latest ATP rankings to No.20, returning to the elite category for the first time since August 2018 and overtaking Alex de Minaur as Australia’s top-ranked man.

After reaching the Australian Open second round, Marc Polmans rises 14 places to a career-high No.119, while Max Purcell and Rinky Hijikata also set career-high rankings after posting qualifying round victories.

Men’s singles – biggest movers
Player Ranking Movement Result
Nick Kyrgios No.20 +6 Australian Open fourth round
John Millman No.41 +6 Australian Open third round
Marc Polmans No.119 +14 Australian Open second round
Max Purcell No.205 +10 Qualified for Australian Open
Jason Kubler No.232 +28 Burnie ATP Challenger, semifinals
Aleksandar Vukic No.256 +15 Australian Open qualifying, third round
Rinky Hijikata No.647 +89 Australian Open qualifying, second round

Ash Barty remains the world’s top-ranked woman, spending her 29th week atop of the WTA rankings.

A career-best Australian Open result propels Arina Rodionova back inside the world’s top 150, while victory at an ITF tournament in Burnie pushes Maddison Inglis to a new career-high ranking of No.116.

Women’s singles – biggest movers
Player Ranking Movement Result
Maddison Inglis No.116 +14 Won Burnie ITF
Priscilla Hon No.129 +10 Australian Open second round
Arina Rodionova No.147 +16 Australian Open second round
Destanee Aiava No.241 +24 Australian Open qualifying, third round
Storm Sanders No.317 +32 Australian Open qualifying, second round
Ivana Popovic No.379 +80 Semifinals Burnie ITF

Australian Open finalists Luke Saville and Max Purcell were the biggest movers in the men’s doubles rankings, with both making their top-40 debut following a sensational run at Melbourne Park.

Men’s doubles – biggest movers
Player Ranking Movement Result
Luke Saville No.38 +44 Australian Open final
Max Purcell No.40 +48 Australian Open final
Matt Reid No.82 +13 Australian Open second round
Marc Polmans No.113 +72 Australian Open quarterfinal
James Duckworth No.187 Previously unranked Australian Open quarterfinal
Chris Guccione No.259 +108 Australian Open second round

Ash Barty overtakes Sam Stosur as Australia’s top-ranked woman in doubles this week, while Storm Sanders returns to the world’s top 100 for the first time since June 2018 after winning an ITF title in Burnie last week.

Women’s doubles – biggest movers
Player Ranking Movement Result
Ash Barty No.15 +2 Australian Open second round
Arina Rodionova No.84 +9 Australian Open second round
Storm Sanders No.99 +8 Won Burnie ITF
Jaimee Fourlis No.162 +54 Australian Open second round
Maddison Inglis No.177 +73 Australian Open second round
Kaylah McPhee N0.229 +107 Australian Open second round

 

Related Aussie profiles

Popular

Latest

View more

Similar

© Copyright 2020 Tennis Australia