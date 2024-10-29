Adam Walton’s return to the top 100 headlines the biggest moves in the latest rankings.

29 October 2024 | Jackson Mansell

Men’s singles

Australia again has 10 men inside the top 100, following Adam Walton’s run at the Taipei Challenger.

Rising 11 places after reaching his first final in five months, Walton is now world No.92 in the ATP Tour rankings. His Taipei campaign included defeating fellow Aussie Aleksandar Vukic in the semifinal – his biggest win by ranking since July.

Rinky Hijikata has shot up the rankings once again, climbing seven spots to world No.76. The 23-year-old reclaimed the crown at the City of Playford International, joining James Duckworth as the only two-time champion.

Meanwhile, Alex de Minaur is one step closer to the ATP Finals in Turin after reaching the semifinals in Vienna. To secure the final spot, De Minaur must close a gap of 165 points between him and Andrey Rublev at the Paris Masters this week.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Ranking Move Alex de Minaur No.10 0 Alexei Popyrin No.24 +1 Jordan Thompson No.28 +1 Aleksandar Vukic No.69 +3 Chris O’Connell No.71 0 Rinky Hijikata No.76 +7 James Duckworth No.77 -8 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.87 -2 Adam Walton No.92 +11 Max Purcell No.94 -1

Women’s singles

After winning the title in Playford last weekend, Maddison Inglis has risen to her highest WTA ranking in two years.

Ascending 16 places to world No.158, Inglis avenged her most recent tour losses to Talia Gibson, en route to her first title since April.

Despite the loss in the Playford semifinals, Gibson has achieved a new career high. Her impressive form over the past two months has boosted the West Australian to world No.126. Prior to her defeat to Inglis, Gibson was on a 17-match winning streak.

Another big riser this week was Jaimee Fourlis, who has bolted to world No.293. With an increase of 48 places following her semifinal appearance at the W100 event in Tyler, Texas, Fourlis is inside the top 300 for the first time since May.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Ranking Move Ajla Tomljanovic No.85 -4 Olivia Gadecki No.87 -4 Maya Joint No.110 0 Kimberly Birrell No.115 -4 Daria Saville No.118 -4 Arina Rodionova No.119 -3 Talia Gibson No.126 +3 Maddison Inglis No.158 +16 Taylah Preston No.160 +2 Destanee Aiava No.182 +4

Men’s doubles

After winning Olympic gold with Matt Ebden earlier this year, John Peers has won the Swiss Indoors title with Brit Jamie Murray. Defeating the No.1 seeds in Wesley Koolhof and Nikola Mektic, the win has seen Peers re-enter the top 40.

As for his Olympic partner, Ebden climbed one spot to world No.6, following his quarterfinal berth in Vienna with Rohan Bopanna. It means that Ebden has booked his ticket to the ATP Finals in Turin.

Hijikata has also jumped back into the top 100, reaching the quarterfinals in Playford with American Mac Kiger. The Australian Open 2023 champion moved up three spots to world No.99.

Playford doubles champion Thomas Fancutt has achieved a new career-high, rising 11 places to world No.125.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Ranking Move Jordan Thompson No.5 0 Matt Ebden No.6 +1 Max Purcell No.10 0 John Peers No.39 +8 John-Patrick Smith No.63 0 Matthew Romios No.97 +1 Rinky Hijikata No.99 +3 Thomas Fancutt No.125 +11 Luke Saville No.132 -2 Calum Puttergill No.138 +4

Women’s doubles

Maya Joint has broken into the top 200 for the first time after making the semifinals at the Tampico WTA 125 event in Mexico. Pairing with fellow Aussie Astra Sharma, the duo had their deepest run to date.

Australia has another entrant in the top 200 in Fourlis, who also made the semifinals of her W100 tournament in Tyler, Texas. Sitting at world No.189, it marks the first time Fourlis has been inside the top 200 in almost three years.

In other movers, Petra Hule and Alexandra Osborne were rewarded for their respective ITF triumphs this week, rising significantly to reach the top 250.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Ranking Move Ellen Perez No.15 -3 Storm Hunter No.31 -6 Olivia Gadecki No.95 -1 Destanee Aiava No.158 +4 Maya Joint No.188 +13 Jaimee Fourlis No.189 +17 Maddison Inglis No.191 +4 Talia Gibson No.200 -6 Kimberly Birrell No.206 -6 Alana Parnaby No.221 -4

Find your way to play: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!