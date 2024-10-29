Ranking Movers: 10 Aussies again inside ATP top 100
Adam Walton’s return to the top 100 headlines the biggest moves in the latest rankings.
29 October 2024 | Jackson Mansell
Australia again has 10 men inside the top 100, following Adam Walton’s run at the Taipei Challenger.
Rising 11 places after reaching his first final in five months, Walton is now world No.92 in the ATP Tour rankings. His Taipei campaign included defeating fellow Aussie Aleksandar Vukic in the semifinal – his biggest win by ranking since July.
Rinky Hijikata has shot up the rankings once again, climbing seven spots to world No.76. The 23-year-old reclaimed the crown at the City of Playford International, joining James Duckworth as the only two-time champion.
Meanwhile, Alex de Minaur is one step closer to the ATP Finals in Turin after reaching the semifinals in Vienna. To secure the final spot, De Minaur must close a gap of 165 points between him and Andrey Rublev at the Paris Masters this week.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Ranking
|Move
|Alex de Minaur
|No.10
|0
|Alexei Popyrin
|No.24
|+1
|Jordan Thompson
|No.28
|+1
|Aleksandar Vukic
|No.69
|+3
|Chris O’Connell
|No.71
|0
|Rinky Hijikata
|No.76
|+7
|James Duckworth
|No.77
|-8
|Thanasi Kokkinakis
|No.87
|-2
|Adam Walton
|No.92
|+11
|Max Purcell
|No.94
|-1
After winning the title in Playford last weekend, Maddison Inglis has risen to her highest WTA ranking in two years.
Ascending 16 places to world No.158, Inglis avenged her most recent tour losses to Talia Gibson, en route to her first title since April.
Despite the loss in the Playford semifinals, Gibson has achieved a new career high. Her impressive form over the past two months has boosted the West Australian to world No.126. Prior to her defeat to Inglis, Gibson was on a 17-match winning streak.
Another big riser this week was Jaimee Fourlis, who has bolted to world No.293. With an increase of 48 places following her semifinal appearance at the W100 event in Tyler, Texas, Fourlis is inside the top 300 for the first time since May.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Ranking
|Move
|Ajla Tomljanovic
|No.85
|-4
|Olivia Gadecki
|No.87
|-4
|Maya Joint
|No.110
|0
|Kimberly Birrell
|No.115
|-4
|Daria Saville
|No.118
|-4
|Arina Rodionova
|No.119
|-3
|Talia Gibson
|No.126
|+3
|Maddison Inglis
|No.158
|+16
|Taylah Preston
|No.160
|+2
|Destanee Aiava
|No.182
|+4
After winning Olympic gold with Matt Ebden earlier this year, John Peers has won the Swiss Indoors title with Brit Jamie Murray. Defeating the No.1 seeds in Wesley Koolhof and Nikola Mektic, the win has seen Peers re-enter the top 40.
As for his Olympic partner, Ebden climbed one spot to world No.6, following his quarterfinal berth in Vienna with Rohan Bopanna. It means that Ebden has booked his ticket to the ATP Finals in Turin.
Hijikata has also jumped back into the top 100, reaching the quarterfinals in Playford with American Mac Kiger. The Australian Open 2023 champion moved up three spots to world No.99.
Playford doubles champion Thomas Fancutt has achieved a new career-high, rising 11 places to world No.125.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Ranking
|Move
|Jordan Thompson
|No.5
|0
|Matt Ebden
|No.6
|+1
|Max Purcell
|No.10
|0
|John Peers
|No.39
|+8
|John-Patrick Smith
|No.63
|0
|Matthew Romios
|No.97
|+1
|Rinky Hijikata
|No.99
|+3
|Thomas Fancutt
|No.125
|+11
|Luke Saville
|No.132
|-2
|Calum Puttergill
|No.138
|+4
Maya Joint has broken into the top 200 for the first time after making the semifinals at the Tampico WTA 125 event in Mexico. Pairing with fellow Aussie Astra Sharma, the duo had their deepest run to date.
Australia has another entrant in the top 200 in Fourlis, who also made the semifinals of her W100 tournament in Tyler, Texas. Sitting at world No.189, it marks the first time Fourlis has been inside the top 200 in almost three years.
In other movers, Petra Hule and Alexandra Osborne were rewarded for their respective ITF triumphs this week, rising significantly to reach the top 250.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Ranking
|Move
|Ellen Perez
|No.15
|-3
|Storm Hunter
|No.31
|-6
|Olivia Gadecki
|No.95
|-1
|Destanee Aiava
|No.158
|+4
|Maya Joint
|No.188
|+13
|Jaimee Fourlis
|No.189
|+17
|Maddison Inglis
|No.191
|+4
|Talia Gibson
|No.200
|-6
|Kimberly Birrell
|No.206
|-6
|Alana Parnaby
|No.221
|-4
Find your way to play: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!