Australia opens its United Cup campaign on 28 December, before a blockbuster battle under lights against Great Britain on New Year’s Day.

Sydney, NSW, Australia, 22 October 2024 | Matt Trollope

Australia’s United Cup schedule has been revealed, with the hosts to play two night-session ties at Sydney’s Ken Rosewall Arena.

The Aussie team, spearheaded by top-10 star Alex de Minaur, kicks off its 2025 United Cup campaign on 28 December at 5.30pm.

Australia faces a yet-to-be-determined opponent – the final two countries in the field will be confirmed next month – in the first Group F battle.

Then comes a blockbuster battle against Great Britain, on the evening of 1 January.

Great Britain is represented by Katie Boulter – De Minaur’s girlfriend – and Jack Draper, who beat De Minaur in the US Open quarterfinals.

Tickets for the group stage of the 2025 United Cup go on sale on Tuesday 22 October at 5pm local time.

Also representing Australia are doubles stars Matt Ebden and Ellen Perez, top-100 singles player Olivia Gadecki, and Omar Jasika and Destanee Aiava, recent tournament champions on the Australian Pro Tour.

The best-performed nation in Group F will guarantee its progression to the quarterfinal stage of the $15 million mixed-teams event.

The winner of Group F will face the winner of Group D – a group featuring Italy, France and Switzerland – in a quarterfinal scheduled for the evening of Friday 3 January.

Tickets for the United Cup quarterfinals, semifinals and finals are already on sale.

Should Australia not finish atop Group F, the hosts can still progress to the quarterfinals as the best-performed runner-up across the three groups in Sydney.

Group B features Poland – headlined by five-time major champion Iga Swiatek – as well as Czechia and Norway.