Jordan Thompson, Alex de Minaur and Alexei Popyrin become the first trio of Australians to reach the men's singles fourth round at the US Open since 1988.

New York, USA, 1 September 2024 | Leigh Rogers

Three Australians have advanced to the fourth round in the US Open men’s singles competition for the first time since 1988.

Alex de Minaur, Alexei Popyrin and Jordan Thompson are rewriting the record books with their stunning performances at Flushing Meadows this year, matching a feat last achieved 36 years ago by Darren Cahill, John Frawley and Mark Woodforde.

A least one Australian is also guaranteed to progress to the quarterfinals, with De Minaur and Thompson now set to go head-to-head in the fourth round.

“It’s so good for Australian tennis to show what we’re capable of,” world No.10 De Minaur said after recording a four-set win against Brit Dan Evans in the third round.

“Alexei putting on a show last night beating Novak [Djokovic], Jordan’s playing some incredible tennis. It’s a pity we have got to play each other.”

De Minaur has won four of his five tour-level meetings with world No.32 Thompson, with his sole loss recorded on grass more than five years ago.

This will be just the second meeting between two Australians in a US Open men’s singles fourth-round match in the Open era.

The only other time this happened was in 1993, when Wally Masur scored a five-set victory against compatriot Jamie Morgan.

It has been 26 years since two Australians battled in the fourth round at any Grand Slam, with this last occurring at Wimbledon 1998 when Mark Philippoussis triumphed in four sets against Jason Stoltenberg.

The recently retired John Millman, who has been closely following the US Open action, made a bold prediction on his social media channels earlier this week.

“In the near future an Australian will win a Slam I think,” the US Open 2018 quarterfinalist wrote on X. “(We have) a group of players currently pushing each other up the rankings.”

That building momentum has been undeniable at US Open 2024, where the Australian men have achieved a number of incredible firsts.

Twelve Australians featured in the main draw, our highest representation in 45 years. Eight of them progressed to the second round, the most to reach this stage in 48 years.

Australia also boasted four players in the third round this year, the most since 1997.

Popyrin created history of his own with his stunning upset of world No.2 Novak Djokovic in the third round, becoming the first Australian to beat the Serbian champion at Grand Slam level in 18 years.

GIANT SLAYER 😤 Alexei Popyrin eliminates Novak Djokovic from the @usopen with a 6-4 6-4 2-6 6-4 victory in the third round.#GoAussies pic.twitter.com/hBPKOJJYnT — TennisAustralia (@TennisAustralia) August 31, 2024

Meanwhile, De Minaur has become the first Australian man in 20 years to reach the fourth round at all four major tournaments in a season.

“Australian tennis is thriving at the top end at the minute,” acknowledged Thompson, who is enjoying his own career-best run in a Grand Slam singles draw in four years.

Find your way to play: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!